CCSDS Bad Boy 98 at Batesville Motor Speedway Washed Away

Series Returns to Action June 3-4 at Batesville and I-30

CONWAY, Ark. (05/04/22) – Mother Nature has once again impacted the 2022 slate for the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) presented by Lucas Oil. Batesville Motor Speedway has been forced to cancel the 2022 edition of the Bad Boy 98 which was slated for this Friday and Saturday at the north Arkansas oval.

“The facility is soaked from all of the recent rain, and with forecasts calling for as much as two inches of rain on Thursday, there’s just no way the place could be ready for haulers to pull in, much less to race,” CCSDS CEO Chris Sullivan said. “This time of year you either get beautiful weather or nasty weather, and we’ve been battling the latter over the past month. We’ll hope for drier conditions, when the series races in early June.”

With no available reschedule dates the Bad Boy 98 will not be rescheduled at Batesville Motor Speedway for 2022.

The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series will return to Batesville Motor Speedway for their next event, which is set for Friday, June 3. The night’s program at the 3/8-mile posts a $3,000 top prize.

On Saturday, June 4 the action shifts south to Tracey Clay’s I-30 Speedway (Little Rock, Ark.) for the annual Rockabilly 45, which once again will have a $5,000 winner’s check.

The CCSDS tire rule for both events is a Hoosier 1350 on all four corners with a Hoosier 1600 white-dot right rear option.

For more information on the facilities, please visit www.BatesvilleMotorSpeedway.com and www.I-30Speedway.com .

The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil is sponsored by and would like to thank all of their sponsors including- COMP Cams, Lucas Oil, Pannell Chipping, VP Racing Fuels, Mark Martin Automotive, Keyser Manufacturing, P&W Sales, Malvern Bank, Mr. Dent Paintless Dent Removal & Collision Repair, Integra Shocks, NewVisionCustomShirts.com, Rocket Chassis, Midwest Sheet Metal, DirtOnDirt.com, Black Diamond Chassis, Midwest Automation, Hoosier Race Tires, Smiley’s Racing Products, Dixon Road U-Pull-It, Bad Boy Mowers, Beach Veterinarian Services, Air Power Consultants, Schoenfeld Headers, MI Truck Center, ASC Warranty, Quickcar Racing Products, Taylor Electric, M&M Paint, Capital Race Cars, Mid-State Golf Cars LLC, Delta Thunder Motorsports, Advanced Powder Coating, Farmer Tree Service, Barnhart Heating & Air, Autocraft Paint & Bodyworks, Edelbrock, and MyRacePass Marketing Services.

For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil, please visit www.COMPDirt.com .