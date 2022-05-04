Kenny Schrader Set to Compete in SRX Race at I-55 Raceway

Mooresville, NC (May 3, 2022) – SRX (Superstar Racing Experience) announced today Kenny Schrader will join the competition at I-55 Raceway on July 16. Schrader fills the open seat designated for the track to select a superstar to represent the track and community.

A NASCAR veteran, Schrader joins already announced full-time drivers Paul Tracy, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Bobby Labonte, Ryan Newman, Marco Andretti, Michael Waltrip, Greg Biffle and Tony Stewart.

“It’s super exciting for me to be working with Kenny again after knowing him for so long,” said SRX CEO Don Hawk. “He returns in 2022 as an SRX test driver, but more importantly a Superstar driver in the race at I-55 Raceway. He belongs in there I can’t wait for this race.”

The 2022 SRX Season kicks off at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida on Saturday, June 18. Following the season opener, SRX will compete at South Boston Speedway (South Boston, Va.) on June 25, Stafford Motor Speedway (Stafford Springs, Conn.) on July 2, Nashville Fairgrounds (Nashville, Tenn.) on July 9, I-55 Raceway (Pevely, Mo.) on July 16 and conclude the season at Sharon Speedway (Hartford, Ohio) on July 23.

For more information on SRX Racing and the 2022 season, please visit SRXRacing.com and follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.