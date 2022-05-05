Tri-City Speedway canceled for Friday, May 6th

Pontoon Beach, IL (May 5, 2022) Heavy rain has forced track officials to cancel the racing action scheduled for Friday, May 6th at Tri-City Speedway.

Action will return on Friday, May 13th with a full program of racing featuring DIRTcar Late Models, DIRTcar UMP Modifieds, B-Modifieds, Street Stocks, DIRTcar Sport Compacts and 600cc Micro Sprints. Pits will open at 4:30pm and grandstands open at 5:30pm. Hotlaps are at 6:30pm with racing at 7:15pm. Grandstand admission is $15 with kids 12 years old and younger free in the grandstands. Pit admission is $35 with kids age 6-12 pit admission at $15 and kids 5 and under are free in the pits.

For more information, visit www.tricityspeedway.net