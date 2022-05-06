Schott tops USMTS Modifieds in Dairyland Showdown kickoff

FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. (May 5)—Lucas Schott fired from the pole and led all 30 laps to claim the main event victory Thursday night at the Mississippi Thunder Speedway as the Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt kicked off the 2nd Annual Dairyland Showdown presented by Dynamic Concrete Resurfacing.

Twice during the first 20 laps Schott caught the rear of the field only to have a caution flag slow the pace and give the 25-year-old from Chatfield, Minn., an open track ahead. He turned away several challenges from points leader Dustin Sorensen early on and then held off four-time USMTS National Champion Rodney Sanders by less than a second for the $3,000 triumph.

It was Schott’s 11th career USMTS win which moved him into a tie with Chris Brown for 10th on the all-time list, and breaking a tie with the great Mike Chasteen who passed away unexpectedly May 1.

Carlos Ahumada Jr. got by Sorensen after a late-race restart and held him off for third while Zack VanderBeek finished fifth. Jake Timm, Cayden Carter, Alex Williamson, Dereck Ramirez and A.J. Diemel rounded out the top 10.

The Summit USMTS Modifieds will pay $5,000 to win Friday and $10,000 to win Saturday as they share the spotlight for two more nights with the World of Outlaws Late Model Series at Bob Timm’s picturesque palace of speed in Fountain City, Wis.

On Friday, USMTS hot laps and group qualifying begin at 5:45 p.m. with opening ceremonies at 6:20. Racing gets underway at 6:30. All times are 30 minutes earlier on Saturday.

Formerly a landmark 3/8-mile tri-oval founded in 1968, the Mississippi Thunder Speedway is an exciting sweeping high-banked dirt oval that has produced countless memorable events each year.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Modified Touring Series

Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt

2nd Annual Dairyland Showdown presented by Dynamic Concrete Resurfacing – Night 1 of 3

Mississippi Thunder Speedway, Fountain City, Wis.

Thursday, May 5, 2022

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver, hometown, laps completed and money won. The top 12 in heat race passing points advance to the Summit Racing Equipment “A” Main.

SIMPSON PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS HEAT RACE #1 (8 laps):

1. (3) 49 Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

2. (1) 28 Parker Hale, Grand Meadow, Minn.

3. (4) WIN1 Shane Sabraski, Rice, Minn.

4. (5) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn.

5. (7) A Kollin Hibdon, Pahrump, Nev.

6. (8) 4 Jeremy Nelson, Alexandria, Minn.

7. (10) 44S Shane DeVolder, Pacifica, Calif.

8. (11) 18A Landon Atkinson, Little Falls, Minn.

9. (6) 00S Chris Spalding, Montgomery City, Mo.

10. (2) 8C Chris Clark, Jackson, Wyo.

11. (9) 369 Bart Taylor, Sheridan, Wyo.

FAST SHAFTS HEAT RACE #2 (8 laps):

1. (1) 94JR John Doelle, Arcadia, Wis.

2. (4) 10C Cayden Carter, Oskaloosa, Iowa

3. (3) 35B David Baxter, Eau Claire, Wis.

4. (7) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn.

5. (6) 99 Josh Angst, Winona, Minn.

6. (10) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

7. (9) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

8. (8) 96M Mike McKinney, Plainfield, Ill.

9. (5) 00 Robby Bunkelman, Abbotsford, Wis.

10. (2) 16 Dave Schoenberger, Beaver Dam, Wis.

11. (11) 9X Randall Jonsgaard, Winona, Minn.

EDELBROCK HEAT RACE #3 (8 laps):

1. (3) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr.., El Paso, Texas

2. (6) 83 Kylie Kath, Claremont, Minn.

3. (10) 71 Dustin Strand, East Grand Forks, Minn.

4. (5) 24 Charlie Steinberg, Kasson, Minn.

5. (7) 2G Brandon Givens, Wichita, Kan.

6. (8) 51W J.T. Wasmund, Pine Island, Minn.

7. (11) 56 Colton Horner, Houston, Texas

8. (9) 99L Steve Lavasseur, River Falls, Wis.

9. (4) 50III Brandon Davis, Hayfield, Minn.

10. (1) 11N Gene Nicholas, Lowell, Ark.

11. (2) 25 Adam Bohlman, Princeton, Minn.

MSD PERFORMANCE HEAT RACE #4 (8 laps):

1. (1) 85 Jayson Good, Watertown, S.D.

2. (2) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

3. (3) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif.

4. (6) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

5. (4) 16B Randy Brown, Chowchilla, Calif.

6. (9) 55M Cory Mahder, Elk Mound, Wis.

7. (10) 07 Cory Crapser, Chippewa Falls, Wis.

8. (8) 174 Ethan Dotson, Bakersfield, Calif.

9. (7) 15 Steve Bangart, Auburndale, Wis.

10. (5) 22 Davey Mills, Bemidji, Minn.

VP RACING FUELS HEAT RACE #5 (8 laps):

1. (2) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

2. (8) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

3. (9) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

4. (4) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

5. (1) 45 Chase Holland, Saucier, Miss.

6. (10) 22T Michael Truscott, Chippewa Falls, Wis.

7. (3) 90 Ryan Wetzstein, West Concord, Minn.

8. (6) 55 Chris Kratzer, Wichita, Kan.

9. (7) 31 Bill Stettner, Inver Grove Heights, Minn.

10. (5) 22B Alan Bohlman, Isanti, Minn.

WRISCO HEAT RACE #6 (8 laps):

1. (5) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

2. (2) 38T Dylan Thornton, Santa Maria, Calif.

3. (6) 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

4. (8) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

5. (4) 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa

6. (9) 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La.

7. (3) 22S Cole Spacek, Phillips, Wis.

8. (10) 30 Matt Leer, Bruce, Wis.

9. (7) 7 Al Hejna, Clear Lake, Iowa

10. (1) 95 Keith Foss, Winona, Minn.

SUPER CLEAN HEAT RACE #7 (8 laps):

1. (2) 19 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn.

2. (4) 55H A.J. Hoff, Mantorville, Minn.

3. (7) 89 A.J. Diemel, Elk Mound, Wis.

4. (10) 27X Calvin Iverson, Eleva, Wis.

5. (3) 1M Curt Myers, Cameron, Wis.

6. (8) 51 Chris Oertel, Marshfield, Wis.

7. (5) 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

8. (9) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

9. (6) 18H Michael Hofer, Cochrane, Wis.

10. (1) 26G Ryan Gierke, Villard, Minn.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #1 (15 laps, top 4 advance):

1. (2) 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

2. (7) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

3. (5) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

4. (4) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn.

5. (8) 55M Cory Mahder, Elk Mound, Wis.

6. (15) 174 Ethan Dotson, Bakersfield, Calif.

7. (1) 55H A.J. Hoff, Mantorville, Minn.

8. (6) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

9. (3) 38T Dylan Thornton, Santa Maria, Calif.

10. (13) 22S Cole Spacek, Phillips, Wis.

11. (12) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

12. (10) 4 Jeremy Nelson, Alexandria, Minn.

13. (11) 56 Colton Horner, Houston, Texas

14. (16) 00 Robby Bunkelman, Abbotsford, Wis.

15. (14) 99L Steve Lavasseur, River Falls, Wis.

16. (9) 45 Chase Holland, Saucier, Miss.

17. (18) 8C Chris Clark, Jackson, Wyo.

18. (21) 25 Adam Bohlman, Princeton, Minn.

19. (20) 26G Ryan Gierke, Villard, Minn.

20. (19) 22 Davey Mills, Bemidji, Minn.

21. (17) 31 Bill Stettner, Inver Grove Heights, Minn.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #2 (15 laps, top 4 advance):

1. (2) 28 Parker Hale, Grand Meadow, Minn.

2. (1) 89 A.J. Diemel, Elk Mound, Wis.

3. (3) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

4. (7) 22T Michael Truscott, Chippewa Falls, Wis.

5. (4) 35B David Baxter, Eau Claire, Wis.

6. (5) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn.

7. (11) 44S Shane DeVolder, Pacifica, Calif.

8. (9) 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa

9. (8) 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La.

10. (14) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

11. (13) 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

12. (10) 51W J.T. Wasmund, Pine Island, Minn.

13. (12) 18A Landon Atkinson, Little Falls, Minn.

14 25 Adam Bohlman, Princeton, Minn.

15. (18) 16 Dave Schoenberger, Beaver Dam, Wis.

16. (15) 55 Chris Kratzer, Wichita, Kan.

17. (20) 369 Bart Taylor, Sheridan, Wyo.

18. (6) A Kollin Hibdon, Pahrump, Nev.

19. (16) 50III Brandon Davis, Hayfield, Minn.

20. (19) 22B Alan Bohlman, Isanti, Minn.

21. (17) 7 Al Hejna, Clear Lake, Iowa

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #3 (15 laps, top 4 advance):

1. (1) 27X Calvin Iverson, Eleva, Wis.

2. (2) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

3. (11) 07 Cory Crapser, Chippewa Falls, Wis.

4. (7) 99 Josh Angst, Winona, Minn.

5. (3) WIN1 Shane Sabraski, Rice, Minn.

6. (6) 2G Brandon Givens, Wichita, Kan.

7. (14) 96M Mike McKinney, Plainfield, Ill.

8. (15) 00S Chris Spalding, Montgomery City, Mo.

9. (8) 16B Randy Brown, Chowchilla, Calif.

10. (5) 24 Charlie Steinberg, Kasson, Minn.

11. (9) 1M Curt Myers, Cameron, Wis.

12. (10) 51 Chris Oertel, Marshfield, Wis.

13 22B Alan Bohlman, Isanti, Minn.

14. (13) 30 Matt Leer, Bruce, Wis.

15. (16) 15 Steve Bangart, Auburndale, Wis.

16. (17) 18H Michael Hofer, Cochrane, Wis.

17. (18) 11N Gene Nicholas, Lowell, Ark.

18. (4) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif.

19. (12) 90 Ryan Wetzstein, West Concord, Minn.

20. (20) 9X Randall Jonsgaard, Winona, Minn.

21. (19) 95 Keith Foss, Winona, Minn.

SUMMIT RACING EQUIPMENT “A” MAIN (30 laps):

1. (1) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

2. (9) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

3. (8) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr.., El Paso, Texas

4. (4) 19 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn.

5. (5) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

6. (6) 49 Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

7. (12) 10C Cayden Carter, Oskaloosa, Iowa

8. (13) 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

9. (18) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

10. (17) 89 A.J. Diemel, Elk Mound, Wis.

11. (25) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

12. (15) 27X Calvin Iverson, Eleva, Wis.

13. (22) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn.

14. (16) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

15. (20) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

16. (19) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

17. (30) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif.

18. (28) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn.

19. (11) 85 Jayson Good, Watertown, S.D.

20. (29) 2G Brandon Givens, Wichita, Kan.

21. (14) 28 Parker Hale, Grand Meadow, Minn.

22. (27) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

23. (23) 22T Michael Truscott, Chippewa Falls, Wis.

24. (10) 94JR John Doelle, Arcadia, Wis.

25. (7) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

26. (3) 71 Dustin Strand, East Grand Forks, Minn.

27. (24) 99 Josh Angst, Winona, Minn.

28. (26) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

29. (2) 83 Kylie Kath, Claremont, Minn.

30. (21) 07 Cory Crapser, Chippewa Falls, Wis.

Lap Leader: Schott 1-30.

Total Laps Led: Schott 30.

Margin of Victory: 0.712 second.

Provisional Starters: Mullens, Fuqua.

Emergency Provisionals: Wolff, Ebert, Givens, Mari.

FK Rod Ends Hard Charger: Ramirez (started 18th, finished 9th).

Entries: 73.

Next Race: Friday, May 6, Mississippi Thunder Speedway.

