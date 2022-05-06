Tanner English Third in WOOLMS Points After Bristol Bash; Jack Riggs on Podium at Clarksville

(NORRIS CITY, ILLINOIS) Riggs Motorsports found themselves at a pair of Tennessee ovals over the April 29-30 weekend. Tanner English and his #81E team invaded the dirt-covered Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee over the weekend, as the World of Outlaws Case Construction Late Model Series sanctioned the 2nd Annual ‘Bristol Bash.’ On Friday night in the $25,000 to win opener, Tanner timed in thirteenth fastest overall during qualifying and ran fourth in his heat race before slipping to twelfth in the final finishing order of the 30-lap headliner.

At Bristol on Saturday evening, a similar $25,000 to win program was held to close out the doubleheader weekend. Tanner placed fifth in his stacked heat race to earn the inside of the seventh row for the start of the 30-lapper. The Benton, Kentucky ace then fought hard for a top ten showing prior to ultimately being paid for another twelfth place performance. Tanner now sits third in the latest version of the WOOLMS point standings exiting the ‘Bristol Bash.’

Teammate Jack Riggs also took his #81J Crate Late Model to Clarksville Speedway in Clarksville, Tennessee on Saturday, April 30. Competing against the more powerful Super Late Models, Jack still qualified third quickest before landing on the podium in the weekly A-Main. At the checkers, Jack found himself in the third spot trailing only victor Michael Seibers and runner-up Brandon Tibaldi. Full results from both Volunteer State venues can be found online at www.woolms.com and www.clarksvillespeedway.com.

Tanner and the Riggs Motorsports team have followed the World of Outlaws Late Model Series north to Mississippi Thunder Speedway and they are currently in the pit area at the Fountain City, Wisconsin oval for the 2nd edition of the ‘Dairyland Showdown.’ Later tonight and on Friday evening, a pair of $10,000 top prizes will be on the line in preliminary events. The tripleheader will then wrap up in a big way on Saturday evening, May 7, as a whopping $50,000 paycheck will be up for grabs in a 75-lap grand finale. You can watch all of the action from the Badger State LIVE on DIRTvision and find more information online at www.woolms.com.

