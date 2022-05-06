WOOLMS Point Leader Dennis Erb, Jr. Invades Wisconsin for Dairyland Showdown

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) The month of April for Dennis Erb Racing wrapped up in a big way on April 29-30 with the second edition of the ‘Bristol Bash’ at the dirt-covered Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee. The World of Outlaws Case Construction Late Model Series presided over a pair of lucrative events – each of which boasted a $25,000 winner’s check.

On Friday night during the weekend opener, Dennis Erb, Jr. placed fourth in his loaded heat race prior to knocking down a thirteenth place effort in the 30-lap feature. In Saturday’s grand finale, Dennis finished fifth in heat race action before advancing to a fourteenth place performance in the 30-lapper. Full results from both ‘Bristol Bash’ battles can be found online by logging onto www.woolms.com.

Dennis, who is the current World of Outlaws Late Model Series point leader, has trekked north and is currently in the pit area at Mississippi Thunder Speedway in Fountain City, Wisconsin for this weekend’s 2nd Annual ‘Dairyland Showdown.’ Later tonight and on Friday evening, a pair of $10,000 top prizes will be on the line in 40-lap main events. The tripleheader weekend in the Badger State will then conclude on Saturday night, May 7 with a 75-lap grand finale, which will boast a hefty $50,000 windfall. Tune in to all of the action LIVE on DIRTvision or get more information on the ‘Dairyland Showdown’ by clicking on www.woolms.com.

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, Deegan’s Garage, Ideal Ready Mix, VoMac Truck Sales, Tool’s Auto Sales & Details, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Midwest Sheet Metal, Keyser Manufacturing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tires, Allstar Performance, Aurora Rod Ends, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, Collins Signs, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Envy Suspension & Race Consultants, Five Star Performance Bodies, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Integra Racing Shocks, Jones Racing Products, K&L Motorsports, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Out-Pace Racing Products, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., TWM Racing Products, VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, and Wilwood Engineering.

The latest dirt on the Dennis Erb Racing team can be found all year long at www.DennisErb.com. Be sure to “Like” us on Facebook by clicking on www.facebook.com/denniserbracing.

