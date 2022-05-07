INAUGURAL FLORACING ILLINOIS SPEEDWEEK ROARS TO LIFE NEXT WEEK

Over $248,000 in Prize Money on the Line; $22,500 Total Points Fund

AUSTIN, Texas (May 4, 2022) — The inaugural FloRacing Illinois Speedweek kicks off one week from today. The four-race run includes four events at four tracks in four days, spanning May 11-14.

The inaugural miniseries will pit national, regional, and local Dirt Late Model standouts against one another on the legendary Illinois prairie dirt as they compete for over $89,000 in first-place money from a total payout of over $248,000. Additionally, the miniseries champion will bank $10,000 from a total Top-5 point payout of $22,500.

The four-race swing begins with a pair of Castrol® FloRacing Night in America events on Wednesday and Thursday, May 11-12. Each event pays $22,022 to win and $1,000 to start.

Spoon River Speedway (Banner, Ill.) hosts the tour for the first time ever on Wednesday, May 11. Joining the night’s action will be DIRTcar UMP Modifieds ($3,000-to-win).

Meanwhile, Lincoln (Ill.) Speedway also hosts the Castrol® FloRacing Night in America tour for the first time ever on Thursday, May 12 in a program presented by Graue Inc. Chevrolet Buick. DIRTcar UMP Modifieds will share the spotlight as they battle for $2,000 to win.

The Mid America Racing Series (MARS) Super Late Models will sanction the next two events on May 13-14. On Friday, May 13, action thunders into Farmer City (Ill.) Raceway with the $15,000-to-win Farmer City 74 presented by Douglas Dodge. Modifieds ($2,000-to-win), DIRTcar Pro Late Models ($1,000-to-win), and Street Stocks ($500-to-win) will be part of the night’s program.

The mega miniseries draws to a close on Saturday, May 14 at the legendary Fairbury (Ill.) Speedway with the inaugural FALS Spring Shootout, which posts a whopping $30,000 winner’s check. Additionally, DIRTcar UMP Modifieds will pursue a $3,000 winner’s check

The tire rule for all four events will be Hoosier LM20 on all four corners with an LM30 or LM40 option on the right rear. Drivers must use the same four tires for qualifying through B-Main action. One tire can be changed for the A-Main.

In addition to the great nightly payouts a $22,500 points fund is one the line for the Top 5 in the FloRacing Illinois Speedweeks standings with $10,000 going to the champion followed by: 2) $5,000 3) $3,000 4) $2,500 5) $2,000.