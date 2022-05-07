Kyle Cummins Wins at Macon Speedway with POWRi National Midget League

Belleville, IL. (5/7/22) Kyle Cummins would use late-race dramatics at Macon Speedway to seal his first career Lucas Oil POWRi National & West Midget League presented by Realty Connect feature victory after an intense thirty-lap thriller.

Early Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League competition of the twenty-four entries would find Joe B Miller clock the quickest hot-lap time with an 11.036-second lap. Cannon McIntosh, Jade Avedisian, and Chase McDermand would all notch heat racing victories with Kyle Cummins earning the high-point qualifier award after racing from starting seventh to finishing second to earn the feature’s first starting spot.

Launching the field on the initial green flag launch would find Kyle Cummins and Cannon McIntosh battling intently into turns one and two with McIntosh gaining the early running advantage over the field of hungry POWRi National Midget League competitors.

Leading for the majority of the feature event, McIntosh would appear to be well on his way to capturing the feature victory until late-race restarts would bunch the field back together and give Kyle Cummins a chance at high-side hustling to the front.

Using the final few laps of diamond-driving the corners, Kyle Cummins would snatch the victory away from McIntosh and hold the front for the final laps of the thirty-lap feature event.

“I simply don’t like running the bottom,” said a victorious Kyle Cummins in the Macon Speedway victory lane. Adding “This means a lot for this whole team, I have never been here before and the crew really won this for me, this car was awesome tonight”.

Macon Speedway event would witness Cummins securing his initial career POWRi National Midget League victory as one-time leader McIntosh placed a close runner-up and with Chase McDermand finishing in a hard-fought third position. Taylor Reimer and Maria Cofer would battle late with Reimer gaining the advantage to earn fourth and leaving Cofer to round out the Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League top-five in the fantastic feature finale.

POWRi National Midget League | Macon Speedway | ILLIANA Showdown | 5/7/22:

Hoosier Racing Tire Top Hot Lap Time: 51B-Joe B Miller (11.036)

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat Race 1 Winner: 08-Cannon McIntosh

Auto Meter Heat Race 2 Winner: 84-Jade Avedisian

Schure Built Suspension Heat Race 3 Winner: 40-Chase McDermand

MVT Services High Point Qualifier: 3G-Kyle Cummins

Toyota Racing Development Hard Charger: 4k-Kayla Roell (+11)

Lucas Oil | Realty Connect Feature Winner: 3G-Kyle Cummins

Lucas Oil/Realty Connect A Feature 1(30 Laps): 1. 3G-Kyle Cummins[1]; 2. 08-Cannon McIntosh[2]; 3. 40-Chase McDermand[3]; 4. 25K-Taylor Reimer[6]; 5. 57-Maria Cofer[7]; 6. 01-Bryant Wiedeman[4]; 7. 56-Mitchell Davis[9]; 8. 21K-Karter Sarff[8]; 9. 87-Jace Park[13]; 10. 97-Brenham Crouch[16]; 11. 84-Jade Avedisian[5]; 12. 5M-Michael Magic[20]; 13. 4K-Kayla Roell[24]; 14. 36-Chris Baue[21]; 15. 26-Chance Crum[10]; 16. 16C-Devin Camfield[15]; 17. 61-Jacob Denney[18]; 18. 71E-Mariah Ede[12]; 19. 51B-Joe B Miller[17]; 20. 97A-Will Armitage[19]; 21. 77W-Joey Wirth[11]; 22. 21-Emilio Hoover[22]; 23. 17B-Austin Barnhill[14]; 24. 10C-Dalton Camfield[23].

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 08-Cannon McIntosh[4]; 2. 3G-Kyle Cummins[7]; 3. 71E-Mariah Ede[1]; 4. 26-Chance Crum[5]; 5. 61-Jacob Denney[2]; 6. 17B-Austin Barnhill[8]; 7. 5M-Michael Magic[3]; 8. 21-Emilio Hoover[6].

Auto Meter Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 84-Jade Avedisian[1]; 2. 01-Bryant Wiedeman[4]; 3. 56-Mitchell Davis[3]; 4. 77W-Joey Wirth[5]; 5. 87-Jace Park[7]; 6. 16C-Devin Camfield[8]; 7. 36-Chris Baue[2]; 8. 10C-Dalton Camfield[6].

Schure Built Suspension Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 40-Chase McDermand[2]; 2. 25K-Taylor Reimer[1]; 3. 57-Maria Cofer[4]; 4. 21K-Karter Sarff[6]; 5. 97-Brenham Crouch[5]; 6. 51B-Joe B Miller[7]; 7. 97A-Will Armitage[8]; 8. 4K-Kayla Roell[3].

The Lucas Oil POWRi National & West Midget Leagues presented by Realty Connect will next witness open-wheel action the weekend of May 13-14 with Valley Speedway’s Mid-MO State Nationals followed by the Open Wheel Showdown at Lucas Oil Speedway, both nights with the Lucas Oil POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League also on the racing agenda.

