Timm tops night two of Dairyland Showdown

FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. (May 6)—Jake Timm crossed the river from his home in Winona, Minn., and captured the Summit USMTS National Championship main event Friday night at the Mississippi Thunder Speedway in Fountain City, Wis., during the second night of the 2nd Annual Dairyland Showdown presented by Dynamic Concrete Resurfacing.

Just like his fellow Gopher State gasser Lucas Schott did Thursday, Timm led every lap Friday to secure his third career USMTS victory and a $5,000 paycheck for his efforts.

Unlike the previous night, however, just one yellow flag waved on the opening lap and the remaining distance went caution-free, allowing for a lot of dancing in and out of lapped traffic for much of the contest.

Timm used the bottom, middle and top throughout the race to hold off Zack VanderBeek, Schott, Ethan Dotson and Jim Chisholm, who was making his debut in a USMTS Modified.

Driving for Hot Karl of Facebook fame, Shane Sabraski crossed the finish line in sixth place with Tyler Wolff taking the checkered flag seventh. Jacob Bleess, Terry Phillips and Cory Crapser completed the top 10.

It was a tough night for those atop the points standings with only two of the incoming top 10 finishing in the top 10 Friday night.

Points leader Dustin Sorensen and second-place Jason Hughes both had to take provisional starting spots and finished 19th and 20th, respectively.

Tanner Mullens, who came into the night fourth in points, raced from 19th to 11th to pick up the FK Rod Ends Hard Charger Award while third-ranked Rodney Sanders settled for 16th and fifth-ranked Tyler Davis finished 15th.

Defending USMTS National Champion Dereck Ramirez wound up 17th at the end of the 40-lapper.

The Summit USMTS Modifieds will pay $10,000 to win Saturday as they share the spotlight for a third night with the World of Outlaws Late Model Series at Bob Timm’s picturesque palace of speed in Fountain City, Wis.

USMTS hot laps and group qualifying begin at 5:15 p.m. with opening ceremonies at 5:50. Racing gets underway at 6:00.

Formerly a landmark 3/8-mile tri-oval founded in 1968, the Mississippi Thunder Speedway is an exciting sweeping high-banked dirt oval that has produced countless memorable events each year.

For additional details on this incredible event, stay tuned to MississippiThunder.com.

Visit usmts.com for schedules, points, photos, souvenirs, videos and more.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = =

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Modified Touring Series

Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt

2nd Annual Dairyland Showdown presented by Dynamic Concrete Resurfacing – Night 2 of 3

Mississippi Thunder Speedway, Fountain City, Wis.

Friday, May 6, 2022

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver, hometown, laps completed and money won. The top 12 in heat race passing points advance to the Summit Racing Equipment “A” Main.

SIMPSON PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS HEAT RACE #1 (8 laps):

1. (1) 51 Chris Oertel, Marshfield, Wis.

2. (4) WIN1 Shane Sabraski, Rice, Minn.

3. (3) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

4. (6) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

5. (2) 45 Chase Holland, Saucier, Miss.

6. (7) 55H A.J. Hoff, Mantorville, Minn.

7. (5) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr.., El Paso, Texas

8. (10) 2G Brandon Givens, Wichita, Kan.

9. (11) 00 Robby Bunkelman, Abbotsford, Wis.

10. (9) 16 Dave Schoenberger, Beaver Dam, Wis.

11. (8) 94JR John Doelle, Arcadia, Wis.

FAST SHAFTS HEAT RACE #2 (8 laps):

1. (4) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

2. (3) 38T Dylan Thornton, Santa Maria, Calif.

3. (2) 71 Dustin Strand, East Grand Forks, Minn.

4. (1) 7 Al Hejna, Clear Lake, Iowa

5. (9) 16B Randy Brown, Chowchilla, Calif.

6. (6) 88XXX Randy Klein, Enderlin, N.D.

7. (7) 15 Steve Bangart, Auburndale, Wis.

8. (8) 8C Chris Clark, Jackson, Wyo.

9. (10) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif.

10. (5) 55M Cory Mahder, Elk Mound, Wis.

11. (11) 24 Charlie Steinberg, Kasson, Minn.

EDELBROCK HEAT RACE #3 (8 laps):

1. (1) 174 Ethan Dotson, Bakersfield, Calif.

2. (2) 18A Landon Atkinson, Little Falls, Minn.

3. (3) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

4. (4) 95 Keith Foss, Winona, Minn.

5. (6) 4 Jeremy Nelson, Alexandria, Minn.

6. (7) 99L Steve Lavasseur, River Falls, Wis.

7. (9) 83 Kylie Kath, Claremont, Minn.

8. (5) 1M Curt Myers, Cameron, Wis.

9. (10) 21X Travis Saurer, Elizabeth, Minn.

10. (8) 18H Michael Hofer, Cochrane, Wis.

MSD PERFORMANCE HEAT RACE #4 (8 laps):

1. (1) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

2. (4) 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

3. (2) 30 Matt Leer, Bruce, Wis.

4. (3) 22T Michael Truscott, Chippewa Falls, Wis.

5. (5) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

6. (6) 85 Jayson Good, Watertown, S.D.

7. (7) 22 Alan Bohlman, Isanti, Minn.

8. (10) 26G Ryan Gierke, Villard, Minn.

9. (8) 369 Bart Taylor, Sheridan, Wyo.

10. (9) 55 Chris Kratzer, Wichita, Kan.

VP RACING FUELS HEAT RACE #5 (8 laps):

1. (1) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn.

2. (4) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

3. (2) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn.

4. (5) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

5. (6) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

6. (3) 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La.

7. (8) 28 Parker Hale, Grand Meadow, Minn.

8. (7) 99 Josh Angst, Winona, Minn.

9. (10) 25 Adam Bohlman, Princeton, Minn.

10. (9) 4A Joel Alberts, Mantorville, Minn.

WRISCO HEAT RACE #6 (8 laps):

1. (4) 49 Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

2. (2) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

3. (1) 89 A.J. Diemel, Elk Mound, Wis.

4. (3) 19 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn.

5. (5) 07 Cory Crapser, Chippewa Falls, Wis.

6. (6) 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa

7. (7) 90 Ryan Wetzstein, West Concord, Minn.

8. (8) 35B David Baxter, Eau Claire, Wis.

9. (10) 51W J.T. Wasmund, Pine Island, Minn.

10. (9) 56 Colton Horner, Houston, Texas

11. (11) 9X Randall Jonsgaard, Winona, Minn.

SALTY’S BBQ & CATERING HEAT RACE #7 (8 laps):

1. (1) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

2. (3) 10C Cayden Carter, Oskaloosa, Iowa

3. (2) 27X Calvin Iverson, Eleva, Wis.

4. (4) 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

5. (7) A Kollin Hibdon, Pahrump, Nev.

6. (5) 44S Shane DeVolder, Pacifica, Calif.

7. (6) 22S Cole Spacek, Phillips, Wis.

8. (9) 96M Mike McKinney, Plainfield, Ill.

9. (8) 00S Chris Spalding, Montgomery City, Mo.

10. (10) 11N Gene Nicholas, Lowell, Ark.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #1 (15 laps, top 4 advance):

1. (1) 18A Landon Atkinson, Little Falls, Minn.

2. (3) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn.

3. (2) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

4. (5) 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

5. (6) 19 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn.

6. (8) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

7. (4) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

8. (9) 99L Steve Lavasseur, River Falls, Wis.

9. (10) 85 Jayson Good, Watertown, S.D.

10. (7) 4 Jeremy Nelson, Alexandria, Minn.

11. (15) 99 Josh Angst, Winona, Minn.

12. (13) 22S Cole Spacek, Phillips, Wis.

13. (16) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif.

14. (18) 16 Dave Schoenberger, Beaver Dam, Wis.

15. (12) 15 Steve Bangart, Auburndale, Wis.

16. (17) 369 Bart Taylor, Sheridan, Wyo.

17. (19) 55 Chris Kratzer, Wichita, Kan.

18. (20) 11N Gene Nicholas, Lowell, Ark.

19. (14) 96M Mike McKinney, Plainfield, Ill.

20. (11) 83 Kylie Kath, Claremont, Minn.

21. (21) 9X Randall Jonsgaard, Winona, Minn.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #2 (15 laps, top 4 advance):

1. (8) 07 Cory Crapser, Chippewa Falls, Wis.

2. (7) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

3. (1) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

4. (2) 71 Dustin Strand, East Grand Forks, Minn.

5. (9) 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La.

6. (5) 22T Michael Truscott, Chippewa Falls, Wis.

7. (11) 28 Parker Hale, Grand Meadow, Minn.

8. (13) 2G Brandon Givens, Wichita, Kan.

9. (6) 7 Al Hejna, Clear Lake, Iowa

10. (3) 27X Calvin Iverson, Eleva, Wis.

11. (18) 55M Cory Mahder, Elk Mound, Wis.

12. (15) 35B David Baxter, Eau Claire, Wis.

13. (10) 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa

14. (20) 94JR John Doelle, Arcadia, Wis.

15. (17) 25 Adam Bohlman, Princeton, Minn.

16. (19) 4A Joel Alberts, Mantorville, Minn.

17. (14) 8C Chris Clark, Jackson, Wyo.

18. (4) 16B Randy Brown, Chowchilla, Calif.

19. (12) 22 Alan Bohlman, Isanti, Minn.

20. (16) 21X Travis Saurer, Elizabeth, Minn.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #3 (15 laps, top 4 advance):

1. (1) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

2. (3) 89 A.J. Diemel, Elk Mound, Wis.

3. (5) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

4. (4) 95 Keith Foss, Winona, Minn.

5. (6) A Kollin Hibdon, Pahrump, Nev.

6. (11) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr.., El Paso, Texas

7. (7) 45 Chase Holland, Saucier, Miss.

8. (2) 30 Matt Leer, Bruce, Wis.

9. (8) 55H A.J. Hoff, Mantorville, Minn.

10. (13) 26G Ryan Gierke, Villard, Minn.

11. (17) 00S Chris Spalding, Montgomery City, Mo.

12. (10) 44S Shane DeVolder, Pacifica, Calif.

13. (14) 1M Curt Myers, Cameron, Wis.

14. (9) 88XXX Randy Klein, Enderlin, N.D.

15. (15) 00 Robby Bunkelman, Abbotsford, Wis.

16. (12) 90 Ryan Wetzstein, West Concord, Minn.

17. (18) 18H Michael Hofer, Cochrane, Wis.

18. (19) 56 Colton Horner, Houston, Texas

19. (16) 51W J.T. Wasmund, Pine Island, Minn.

SUMMIT RACING EQUIPMENT “A” MAIN (40 laps):

1. (1) 49 Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

2. (2) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

3. (4) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

4. (3) 174 Ethan Dotson, Bakersfield, Calif.

5. (5) 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

6. (7) WIN1 Shane Sabraski, Rice, Minn.

7. (8) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

8. (9) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn.

9. (10) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

10. (14) 07 Cory Crapser, Chippewa Falls, Wis.

11. (19) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

12. (12) 10C Cayden Carter, Oskaloosa, Iowa

13. (17) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

14. (13) 18A Landon Atkinson, Little Falls, Minn.

15. (15) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

16. (21) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

17. (20) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

18. (6) 51 Chris Oertel, Marshfield, Wis.

19. (25) 19 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn.

20. (26) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

21. (18) 89 A.J. Diemel, Elk Mound, Wis.

22. (27) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr.., El Paso, Texas

23. (16) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn.

24. (23) 71 Dustin Strand, East Grand Forks, Minn.

25. (28) 85 Jayson Good, Watertown, S.D.

26. (22) 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

27. (29) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif.

28. (30) 8C Chris Clark, Jackson, Wyo.

29. (11) 38T Dylan Thornton, Santa Maria, Calif.

Lap Leader: Timm 1-40.

Total Laps Led: Timm 40.

Margin of Victory: 3.365 seconds.

Time of Race: 16 minutes, 2.164 seconds (1 caution).

Provisional Starters: Sorensen, Hughes.

Emergency Provisionals: Ahumada, Good, Mari, Clark.

FK Rod Ends Hard Charger: Mullens (started 19th, finished 11th).

Entries: 73.

Next Race: Saturday, May 7, Mississippi Thunder Speedway.

Summit USMTS National Championship Points: TBD.

Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year Points: TBD.

Miller Welders USMTS Manufacturers Championship Points: TBD.

Compstar/JE Pistons USMTS Engine Builder of the Year Points: TBD.

Contingency Awards:

American Racer – Leer.

Beyea Custom Headers – Dotson.

BigDeal Car Care – Timm, VanderBeek.

Bryke Racing – T. Davis.

BSB Manufacturing – Diemel.

Champ Pans – Chisholm.

Deatherage Opticians – Atkinson.

Edelbrock – Dotson.

Fast Shafts – Schott.

FK Rod Ends – Mullens.

Hooker Harness – Carter.

Integra Racing Shocks & Springs – Sorensen.

Keyser Manufacturing – Crapser.

KS Engineering – Mullens.

KSE Racing Products – Phillips.

Mel Hambelton Ford Racing – VanderBeek.

Midwest Wrap Co. – Ahumada.

Penske Racing Shocks – O’Neil.

PEM Racing Gears & Drivetrain – Strand.

QA1 – Oertel.

RacerWebsite.com – R. Brown.

Simpson Performance Products – Oertel.

Summit Racing Equipment – Clark, Mari, Timm, Spalding.

Super Clean – Timm.

Swift Springs – Sabraski, Timm, Chisholm.

Sybesma Graphics – Timm.

Tire Demon – Jonsgaard.

VP Racing Fuels – Timm.

Wehrs Machine & Racing Products – Kath.

Wilwood Disc Brakes – Dotson.