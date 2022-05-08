Brandon Overton Owns EAMS for Third Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Win of the Year!

(PHENIX CITY, ALABAMA) Picking up his third five-figure payday with the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series in 2022, Brandon Overton celebrated in victory lane on Saturday night at the historic East Alabama Motor Speedway after winning the annual ‘Jimmy Thomas Memorial!’ Brandon stopped the clock second quickest overall in FK Rod Ends qualifying before securing a popular heat race win. The Evans, Georgia standout then started the 53-lap feature from the outside of the front row and stalked early leader Tim McCreadie for the first nineteen circuits. After nabbing the point on lap twenty, Brandon held the talented field behind him for the remainder of the contest and survived a late caution to bag the $10,053 first place prize money.

Finishing 1.088 seconds behind Overton at the unfurling of the checkered flag was 15th-starting Ashton Winger. The young Hampton, Georgia ace picked off thirteen competitors during the ‘Jimmy Thomas Memorial’ at EAMS and closed on Overton’s #76 machine a few different times in lapped traffic before settling for the strong runner-up performance. Third-starting Michael Page ran a steady race and rounded out the all-Georgia podium in the third spot. Garrett Smith flexed his muscle early in the event before finishing fourth, while current Spring Nationals point leader Carson Ferguson jockeyed all over the top ten prior to recording a solid fifth place performance.

A total of four yellow flags halted the action at the Phenix City, Alabama speedplant. Wil Herrington drew the first caution flag of the evening when he slowed on lap seven. A lap later, Pearson Lee Williams slipped off the backstretch to draw a yellow on the eighth circuit. Shane Clanton and Ricky Weiss, who had a spirited battle right before the yellow flag flew, retired with damage during the caution period. A long green flag run then proceeded Cla Knight and Wil Herrington tangling to draw the third yellow flag on lap 39. The fourth and final caution came on lap 51 when J.R. Moseley went over the turn two banking and stopped on the backstretch. At this time, early leader and third running Tim McCreadie ducked into the infield to change a flat left rear tire.

“Hats off to everyone at EAMS, you know I love racing here,” exclaimed Overton in Schaeffer’s Oil victory lane. “If they wouldn’t have reworked the track prior to the feature, the first 20 laps would have been no good at all. I’ve been coming here since I was thirteen and we are just now starting to get a grip on this place. I was still a little tight in the rubber, but I’m good in the middle stages to get position on them. I want to thank my crew, want to thank all of my sponsors, and thank these great fans for coming out – I sure do appreciate it!”

Brandon, who was the 2017 Spring Nationals Series Champion and now has seven career series victories, piloted a Longhorn Chassis owned by Wells Motorsports and powered by a Clements Race Engine. Sponsorship of his #76 comes in part from CrossFit Overton, Allstar Concrete, E-Z-GO, Big Dog Stump & Tree, R.W. Powell Construction, Convenient Lube, Allstar Performance, Topnotch Kustom Koncepts, Penske Shocks, and Dirt Mafia.

A strong 28 car field made the trek to East Alabama Motor Speedway for the eighth round of the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals tour. Tim McCreadie, of Watertown, New York, kicked off the evening by earning Fast Time honors in FK Rod Ends qualifying with his quick lap of 15.652 seconds. The three heat races were won by Tim McCreadie, Brandon Overton, and Michael Page. J.R. Moseley secured the triumph in the lone B-Main, while series provisionals were awarded to Cla Knight and Joe Denby.

Next up for the miniseries will be Championship weekend from May 27-29 with three events scheduled for the states of Georgia and Tennessee. Lavonia Speedway in Lavonia, Georgia will kickstart the tripleheader with a $4,053 to win program on that Friday evening, while Boyd’s Speedway in Ringgold, Georgia will play host to a $5,053 to win showdown that Saturday night. The Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series will then crown a Champion in the finale on Sunday, as another $5,053 top prize will be up for grabs in a visit to Duck River Raceway Park in Wheel, Tennessee. Carson Ferguson will come into the triple shot with a 44 point lead over Payton Freeman and 48 markers ahead of third place Cla Knight.

(2) Brandon Overton $10,053 (15) Ashton Winger $5,000 (3) Michael Page $2,500 (4) Garrett Smith $1,800 (5) Carson Ferguson $1,250 (18) Pearson Lee Williams $900 (7) Austin Horton $800 (8) Sam Seawright $700 (1) Tim McCreadie $675 (9) Wil Herrington $650 (17) Chad Thrash $625 (12) Joseph Joiner $600 (20) Bo Slay $575 (19) J.R. Moseley $550 (22) Joe Denby $525 (13) Payton Freeman $500 (21) Cla Knight $500 (14) Dylan Knowles $500 (11) Jordy Nipper $500 (10) Shane Clanton $500 (6) Ricky Weiss $500 (16) Dalton Cook $500

Entries: 28

Lap Leaders: Tim McCreadie (Laps 1-19), Brandon Overton (Laps 20-53)

Cautions: 4 (Wil Herrington Slows on Lap 7, Pearson Lee Williams Off Backstretch on Lap 8, Cla Knight and Wil Herrington Tangle on Lap 39, J.R. Moseley Off Backstretch on Lap 51)

FK Rod Ends Time Trials:

Fast Time Overall: Tim McCreadie 15.652

Sunoco Race Fuels Heat Race #1 Finish (Top Six Transfer): 1. Tim McCreadie, 2. Garrett Smith, 3. Austin Horton, 4. Shane Clanton, 5. Payton Freeman, 6. Dalton Cook, 7. J.R. Moseley, 8. Cla Knight, 9. Ryan Crane, 10. Mario Gresham

American Racer South Heat Race #2 Finish (Top Six Transfer): 1. Brandon Overton, 2. Carson Ferguson, 3. Sam Seawright, 4. Jordy Nipper, 5. Dylan Knowles, 6. Chad Thrash, 7. Bo Slay, 8. Rucker Orr, 9. Brenden Smith

E-Z GO Heat Race #3 Finish (Top Six Transfer): 1. Michael Page, 2. Ricky Weiss, 3. Wil Herrington, 4. Joseph Joiner, 5. Ashton Winger, 6. Pearson Lee Williams, 7. Joe Denby, 8. Joey Armistead, 9. Jimmy Sharpe, Jr.

Delph Communications B-Main Finish (Top Two Transfer): 1. J.R. Moseley, 2. Bo Slay, 3. Cla Knight, 4. Ryan Crane, 5. Joe Denby, 6. Jimmy Sharpe, Jr., 7. Mario Gresham, 8. Rucker Orr, 9. Brenden Smith, 10. Joey Armistead

Series Provisionals: Cla Knight, Joe Denby

Current Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series Point Standings:

Carson Ferguson – 1486 Payton Freeman – 1442 Cla Knight – 1438 Jensen Ford – 868 Brandon Overton – 770 Joe Denby – 718 Garrett Smith – 584 Michael Page – 582 Josh Putnam – 570 Christian Hanger – 558 Ashton Winger – 550 Jamie Oliver – 528 Heath Hindman – 528 Chris Madden – 522 Dalton Cook – 522

2022 Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series Schedule:

Friday, March 4 | Swainsboro Raceway, Swainsboro, GA | BRANDON OVERTON

Saturday, March 5 | Senoia Raceway, Senoia, GA | SHANE CLANTON

Friday, April 15 | Wythe Raceway, Rural Retreat, VA | BRANDON OVERTON

Saturday, April 16 | Tazewell Speedway, Tazewell, TN | CHRIS MADDEN

Thursday, April 21 | Tri-County Race Track, Brasstown, NC | GARRETT SMITH

Friday, April 22 | Crossville Speedway, Crossville, TN | CARSON FERGUSON

Saturday, April 23 | Clarksville Speedway, Clarksville, TN | JADON FRAME

Saturday, May 7 | East AL Motor Speedway, Phenix City, AL | BRANDON OVERTON

Friday, May 27 | Lavonia Speedway, Lavonia, GA | $4,053 to win

Saturday, May 28 | Boyd’s Speedway, Ringgold, GA | $5,053 to win

Sunday, May 29 | Duck River Raceway Park, Wheel, TN | $5,053 to win

* All races to be shown LIVE on FloRacing

