Central Missouri Speedway Victories go to Turner, Poe, Fischer, Ryun, and Roark!

Central Missouri Speedway

May 7, 2022

By Sam Stoecklin

For Immediate Release

(Warrensburg, Missouri) Saturday greeted drivers and fans with pleasant conditions for the second night of action of the 2022 championship race season at Central Missouri Speedway (CMS). On hand for the action were 81 race teams, featuring 24 B-Mods, 17 POWRi Super Stocks, 10 POWRi Midwest Lightning Sprints, 19 Pure Stocks, and 11 POWRi Midwest (E) Mods.

Main event winners for the night included Earl Roark in POWRi Midwest (E) Mods, Jason Ryun in Pure Stocks, Chase Fischer in POWRi Midwest Lightning Sprints, Aaron Poe in POWRi Super Stocks, and Shadren Turner in B-Mods.

B-Mods – 24 Entries

A Feature – 20 Laps

1. 56-Shadren Turner[2]; 2. 99-Brad Smith[5]; 3. 61-Sturgis Streeter[1]; 4. 55-Colson Kirk[7]; 5. 7B-Terry Schultz[10]; 6. 05-Jeremy Lile[8]; 7. 22C-Cole Campbell[3]; 8. 12-Parker Smith[9]; 9. 30-Rex Harris[13]; 10. 20D-Dawson David[16]; 11. 36-Travis Alexander[11]; 12. 98C-Chris Giles[18]; 13. 12C-Steven Clancy[12]; 14. 10W-Doug Wetzel[6]; 15. 12JR-Olen Stephens[14]; 16. 33-Kevin White[19]; 17. 35-Justin Dick[22]; 18. 47W-Terry Wilburn[23]; 19. (DNF) R33-Austen Raybourn[15]; 20. (DNF) 12X-Nate Barnes[21]; 21. (DNF) 28S-Bill Small[17]; 22. (DNF) 15-Ryan Edde[4]; 23. (DNF) 66X-Chris Wright[20]; 24. (DNS) 94-Jacob Ebert

Heat 1 – 8 Laps

1. 22C-Cole Campbell[1]; 2. 61-Sturgis Streeter[8]; 3. 55-Colson Kirk[5]; 4. 12C-Steven Clancy[2]; 5. 30-Rex Harris[4]; 6. 20D-Dawson David[7]; 7. 66X-Chris Wright[3]; 8. 35-Justin Dick[6]

Heat 2 – 8 Laps

1. 56-Shadren Turner[2]; 2. 10W-Doug Wetzel[1]; 3. 05-Jeremy Lile[3]; 4. 7B-Terry Schultz[5]; 5. 12JR-Olen Stephens[4]; 6. 28S-Bill Small[7]; 7. 12X-Nate Barnes[6]; 8. 47W-Terry Wilburn[8]

Heat 3 – 8 Laps

1. 15-Ryan Edde[1]; 2. 99-Brad Smith[3]; 3. 12-Parker Smith[2]; 4. 36-Travis Alexander[5]; 5. R33-Austen Raybourn[4]; 6. 98C-Chris Giles[6]; 7. 33-Kevin White[8]; 8. (DNS) 94-Jacob Ebert

Sturgis Streeter and Shadren Turner led the B-Mod main event field to the initial green flag with Turner quickly establishing dominance at the front of the pack. Behind him, Streeter, who was in search of two wins in a row, raced for second with Brad Smith. Later, a string of early race cautions left Turner to fend off the restart challenges from Streeter, Smith, and Cole Campbell. Once the drivers settled in past the halfway point, Turner set a blistering pace at the front of the field and went unchallenged for his second career CMS victory. Behind him, Smith advanced from fifth on the starting grid to claim a hard-fought runner-up finish just ahead of Streeter. Colson Kirk was steady, climbing from seventh to finish fourth while Terry Schultz also moved forward from tenth to claim fifth. Jeremy Lile rounded out the top six finishers.

POWRi Super Stocks – 17 Entries

A Feature – 20 Laps

1. 45-Aaron Poe[2]; 2. 10-Marc Carter[3]; 3. 21W-Ted Welschmeyer[4]; 4. 14-Larry Ferris[14]; 5. X15-Robert Ruff II[5]; 6. 04-Blaine Ewing[7]; 7. 77-Danny Mckenzie[9]; 8. G1-Nick Gibson[8]; 9. 3P-Tyler Perryman[11]; 10. 41K-Bobby Russell[13]; 11. (DNF) 8D-Darek Wiss[1]; 12. (DNF) 05-Dale Berry[10]; 13. (DNF) 25-Jay Prevete[6]; 14. (DNS) 09-Chad Eickleberry; 15. (DNS) 07D-Mike Daughtery; 16. (DNS) 51-Randy Jester; 17. (DNS) 83K-Denny Fitzpatrick

Heat 1 – 8 Laps

1. 8D-Darek Wiss[2]; 2. 10-Marc Carter[4]; 3. 25-Jay Prevete[3]; 4. 77-Danny Mckenzie[1]; 5. G1-Nick Gibson[8]; 6. 3P-Tyler Perryman[6]; 7. 41K-Bobby Russell[9]; 8. (DNF) 07D-Mike Daughtery[5]; 9. (DNF) 83K-Denny Fitzpatrick[7]

Heat 2 – 8 Laps

1. 45-Aaron Poe[1]; 2. 21W-Ted Welschmeyer[3]; 3. X15-Robert Ruff II[5]; 4. 04-Blaine Ewing[6]; 5. 05-Dale Berry[7]; 6. 09-Chad Eickleberry[4]; 7. 14-Larry Ferris[8]; 8. (DNF) 51-Randy Jester[2]

Darek Wiss and Aaron Poe began the night’s POWRi Super Stock 20-lap main event from row one with Wiss out to an early lead. By the next circuit last year’s POWRi Super Stock National Champion, Poe, took command of the race with Marc Carter and Ted Welschmeyer close. By lap eight, it was a three-car breakaway with Poe leading Carter and Welschmeyer. A series of cautions slowed the midway point of the race through lap 15, but Poe fought off all challenges for the lead from second and third on the restarts. A late caution slowed the race one final time setting up a two-lap dash to the finish with Poe in command. At the checkers, it was Poe who collected his nineteenth career CMS win, this coming ahead of Carter and Welschmeyer. Fourteenth-starting Larry Ferris advanced 10 positions to finish fourth, Bobby Ruff was fifth, followed by Blaine Ewing.

Lighting Sprints – 10 Entries

A Feature – 15 Laps

1. 22-Chase Fischer[2]; 2. B20-Tom Brown[1]; 3. 10-Chasity Younger[4]; 4. 01-Bobby Layne[10]; 5. 7-Tyler Johnson[3]; 6. 51-Mark Billings[9]; 7. 3C-Jeff Bard[6]; 8. 85-Ken Billings[5]; 9. 91-Mike Tindell[8]; 10. (DNF) 71-Tony Layne[7]

Heat 1 – 6 Laps

1. B20-Tom Brown[2]; 2. 22-Chase Fischer[1]; 3. 10-Chasity Younger[3]; 4. 7-Tyler Johnson[8]; 5. 85-Ken Billings[7]; 6. 3C-Jeff Bard[6]; 7. 71-Tony Layne[9]; 8. 91-Mike Tindell[5]; 9. (DNF) 51-Mark Billings[10]; 10. (DNF) 01-Bobby Layne[4]

Tom Brown and Chase Fischer began the 15-lap POWRi Midwest Lightning Sprints feature from the front row with Brown taking the early lead. Fischer dropped back initially but in the fast-paced race began to reel in Brown for the lead by lap nine. Chastity Younger was strong throughout the race and held steady in third ahead of Tyler Johnson. At lap 13, Fischer was just behind the leader pressuring and by the white flag lap, took advantage of a slight opening in between turns one and two to move to the front. Fischer went on to claim the victory over Brown, Younger, with Bobby Layne in fourth after starting tenth, Johnson fifth, as Mark Billings rounded out the top six.

Pure Stocks – 19 Entries

A Feature – 15 Laps

1. 27-Jason Ryun[1]; 2. 50-Leroy Morrison[3]; 3. 7-Spencer Reiff[5]; 4. 38-Bobby Russell[2]; 5. 4D-David Doelz[7]; 6. 3J-Jerett Evans[11]; 7. 30K-Cameron Kelly[6]; 8. 25X-Rodger Detherage[12]; 9. 24W-Conrad Workman[14]; 10. 3B-Darrin Christy[13]; 11. (DNF) 17-Brian Cox[16]; 12. (DNF) M87-Mallory Stiffler[10]; 13. (DNF) 5C-Charles Norman[15]; 14. (DNF) 0-Chase Galvan[9]; 15. (DNF) 00-Cory Flamm[8]; 16. (DNF) MRS01-Kristina Wyatt[19]; 17. (DNF) 32S-Derek Scott[18]; 18. (DNF) 25-Tim Billings[17]; 19. (DNF) 89-Jonathan Evans[4]

Heat 1 – 8 Laps

1. 27-Jason Ryun[3]; 2. 50-Leroy Morrison[4]; 3. 30K-Cameron Kelly[1]; 4. 00-Cory Flamm[2]; 5. M87-Mallory Stiffler[5]; 6. 3J-Jerett Evans[8]; 7. 3B-Darrin Christy[9]; 8. 5C-Charles Norman[7]; 9. MRS01-Kristina Wyatt[10]; 10. (DNF) 32S-Derek Scott[6]

Heat 2 – 8 Laps

1. 38-Bobby Russell[1]; 2. 89-Jonathan Evans[4]; 3. 4D-David Doelz[3]; 4. 7-Spencer Reiff[9]; 5. 0-Chase Galvan[6]; 6. 25X-Rodger Detherage[5]; 7. 24W-Conrad Workman[2]; 8. 17-Brian Cox[7]; 9. (DNF) 25-Tim Billings[8]

Jason Ryun was in search of another CMS victory at the start of the 20-lap Pure Stock main as he darted out to an early race lead. Behind him, was a furious battle for second between Bobby Russell, Spencer Reiff, and last week’s winner, Leroy Morrison. A series of cautions slowed the race three times by lap 10, but after that it was a thriller to the end as Ryun worked to hold on to the lead. Morrison advanced to third by lap 14 and one lap later took second behind Ryun leaving Russell and Reiff to battle for third. In the closing stages, Morrison pulled to within distance of Ryun but on this night, Ryun was too strong and collected his thirty-first career CMS victory. Morrison finished second in front of Reiff, Russell, David Doelz, and Jerett Evans.

POWRi Midwest Mods – 11 Entries

A Feature – 15 Laps

1. 17R-Earl Roark[3]; 2. 28-Shawn Burns[2]; 3. 59R-Logan Rash[5]; 4. 26B-Bobby Brown[4]; 5. 17J-Dustin Dennison[7]; 6. 23-DAKOTA DILLON[10]; 7. 87D-Jeff Duncan[11]; 8. 10 4-Rodney Rash[6]; 9. 9-Brian Meyer[8]; 10. 5F-Jess Fitzpatrick[9]; 11. (DNF) 07R-Kevin Rash[1]

Heat 1 – 8 Laps

1. 28-Shawn Burns[1]; 2. 07R-Kevin Rash[6]; 3. 17R-Earl Roark[7]; 4. 59R-Logan Rash[5]; 5. 26B-Bobby Brown[11]; 6. 10 4-Rodney Rash[4]; 7. 17J-Dustin Dennison[3]; 8. 9-Brian Meyer[8]; 9. (DNF) 5F-Jess Fitzpatrick[9]; 10. (DNF) 23-DAKOTA DILLON[2]; 11. (DNS) 87D-Jeff Duncan

In POWRi Midwest (E) Mods action, Kevin Rash earned pole honors alongside last week’s winner, Shawn Burns of Overland Park, Kansas. Rash looked strong early on but was forced to retire early from the race as Burns took command of the race until lap nine, when Earl Roark of Henley, Missouri, took command. From there, Roark went unchallenged to claim his first-ever CMS win. Burns came away in second with Rash third, followed by Bobby Brown and Dustin Dennison.

Next week features the Third Annual SLMR Late Model Rumble featuring the Malvern Bank Super Late Models plus B-Mods, POWRi Super Stocks, Pure Stocks, and Midwest (E) Mods. Special event pricing for admissions and pit passes will be in effect for the night of racing.

The 2022 schedule is available on the website. Weekly racing includes unsanctioned B-Mods, POWRi Super Stocks, unsanctioned Pure Stocks, and POWRi Midwest Mods. Rules may be found for the POWRi divisions at www.powri.com, and www.centralmissourispeedway.net for B-Mods and Pure Stocks. Drivers wishing to compete for POWRi national points for the POWRi-sanctioned divisions should visit www.powri.com under the STOCK/MOD link to complete the separate registration forms.

Follow CMS on Twitter @CMSgoing_green, find CMS on YouTube at CMS Going Green! Visit our website at www.centralmissourispeedway.net, or Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pages/Central-Missouri-Speedway. Sign up for our email groups by emailing info@centralmissourispeedway.net. Visit the CMS MyRacePass site at centralmissourispeedway.myracepass.com.

Upcoming Events:

May 14 – Race #5 – Seeburg Muffler 3rd Annual SLMR Late Model Rumble, plus Weekly Racing for All Classes

May 21 – Race #6 – Weekly Racing in All Classes

Friday, May 27 – Practice Night 5:30 to 8:30, ALL pit passes $25, free grandstand admission.

Saturday, May 28 – Race #7 – 2nd Annual POWRi Lightning Sprint Nationals, $1,000-to-Win Super Stocks, Plus, B-Mods and Midwest Mods (No Track Points in any class, Pure Stocks off)

Sunday, May 29 – Race #8 – Special Events – $2,000-to-Win B-Mods, $1,000-to-Win Super Stocks, 2nd Annual POWRi Lightning Sprint Nationals, plus Pure Stocks (No Track Points in any class, Midwest Mods off)