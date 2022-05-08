Jackson’s late pass sends six-time track champ to Lucas Oil Speedway USRA B-Mod feature win

WHEATLAND, MO. (May 7, 2022) – Kris Jackson of Lebanon overhauled Jon Sheets with six laps remaining and pulled away from there to capture Lucas Oil Speedway’s spotlight feature Saturday night in the Big RV Weekly Racing Series program.

Jackson, a six-time track champion, beat Sheets by two seconds to earn the Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mod win and earn the $750 prize courtesy of Clearlight Inn.

A total of 130 cars in five divisions checked into the pits as Vietti Marketing Group and Wild Animal Safari presented Round 2 of the Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series. Other feature winners were Cole Henson (Hermitage Lumber Late Models), Dillon McCowan (Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds), Dean Wille (O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars) and Derek Brown in the Pure Stock guest class.

Sheets started up front in the B-Mod main event and set the pace through 19 laps, as the race had a long green-flag run after two early cautions. As Jackson gave chase through lapped traffic, he began to close on the leader and finally, in turn two as Sheets slid a bit high, Jackson made the decisive pass.

Jackson pulled away from there to pick up his second Lucas Oil Speedway victory of 2022 and ninth overall this season.

Ryan Gillmore finished third with Tyler Kidwell in fourth and Andy Bryant fifth.

Henson rolls to Late Model triumph: Cole Henson of Russellville dominated in the Hermitage Lumber Late Models, leading all 20 laps to earn his first feature victory of the season.

Henson finished 1.3 seconds in front of Larry Ferris, reversing the outcome from the previous week which was the season opener for the Late Models.

“We were scratching our head about this track because it was totally different than last week,” Henson said. “We were pretty bummed, starting on the pole and we found our problem after we got home. A simple mistake, but I was glad to see Larry get the win.

“To come out here tonight and get back here and run good, get back to victory lane, I couldn’t ask for anything more.”

Henson started on the pole after claiming a heat-race win and set a blistering pace, sprinting away from outside front-row starter Joe Walkenhorst at the start. Henson led Walkenhorst by 3.6 seconds by lap 11 with Cox in third when the race’s first caution came out.

The two-time defending track champion checked out again as the race resumed and remained green the rest of the way. Henson finished comfortably ahead of the onrushing Ferris – who started ninth – with Cox winding up third, Michael Maggard fourth and JC Morton fifth after starting 16th.

McCowan takes third USRA Mod win of season: Defending track champ Dillon McCowan made it three feature victories in four attempts this season, as the Urbana driver led all 20 laps in the Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modified feature. McCowan had to endure several late cautions that forced multiple restarts.

“After the start we had this year, it’s really nice to be able to come back ot the home track and be really good,” McCowan said, noting a rough out-of-state stretch earlier in the season.

McCowan started up front and wasted little time taking command, opening a 1.3-second led just two laps into the event and midway through the 20-lapper he was 4.1 seconds clear of second-place Andy Bryant.

The defending track champ was 4.3 seconds ahead of Ryan Middaugh when the rest of the field received a bit of hope when a caution flew on lap 12. Another caution on lap 16 took away a two-second lead McCowan had built and forced another restart – or actually three attempts at a restart before a lap could be completed.

It wound up no problem for McCowan. The 18-year-old’s patience was rewarded as the race finally went and stayed green and he beat Middaugh by half a straightaway for the win. Dustin Hodges rallied from 10th to finish third, Andy Bryant was fourth and Nic Bidinger fifth.

Wille captures USRA Stock Cars win: Dean Wille of Warrensburg picked up his first O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars feature, taking over the lead on lap seven and outdistancing runner-up Mason Beck.

Johnny Fennewald, a former Lucas Oil Speedway weekly series Late Model champ, led the opening six laps of the feature. Willie made a pass out of turn four on lap seven to take command and stretched it out from there.

Beck, who started on the front row alongside Fennewald, finished second one second behind the winner. Bryan White was third with Doug Keller fourth and Scott Johnson in fifth.

Fennewald pulled to the infield with mechanical issues on lap 16.

Brown makes up ground in Pure Stocks win: Derek Brown of Stoutland wasted little time rallying from deep in the field to earn the Pure Stock feature win as the class made a special guest appearance.

Brown started 16th and passed six cars on the opening lap and was up to third by lap five. He took over the lead on lap nine, going past Bradley McDowell. Mechanical problems eliminated McDowell, who was running second, on lap 13 as a caution flew for an incident on the other end of the track.

Brown, a former track champion in Street Stocks who now competes in the USRA Stock Car division, maintained command from there. Brown beat Robert High by about 10 car lengths with Greg Dykstra third, C.J. Turner fourth and Conrad Kauffman fifth.

LUCAS OIL SPEEDWAY UNOFFICIAL RESULTS (May 7, 2022)

Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods

A Feature – 1. 65-Kris Jackson[3]; 2. 8SS-Jon Sheets[2]; 3. 66-Ryan Gillmore[8]; 4. 54-Tyler Kidwell[5]; 5. 28B-Andy Bryant[6]; 6. 1F-Mitchell Franklin[1]; 7. 14W-Dustin Walker[17]; 8. 18-JC Morton[12]; 9. 7J-Jake Richards[7]; 10. 49-Randy Zimmerman[11]; 11. 11S-Logan Smith[21]; 12. 42C-Casey Thomas[9]; 13. 28K-Krew Walburn[4]; 14. 86D-Donald McIntosh[13]; 15. 20-Barry White[18]; 16. 574-Adam Hall[20]; 17. 24L-Dakota Lowe[23]; 18. 96-Cody Brill[15]; 19. 38C-Dayton Pursley[19]; 20. 28D-Preston Dawson[24]; 21. 99T-Dalton Teel[14]; 22. 21S-Greg Scheffler[16]; 23. 2-Quentin Taylor[10]; 24. 12G-Austin Greer[22]

B Feature 1 – 1. 14W-Dustin Walker[2]; 2. 38C-Dayton Pursley[1]; 3. 11S-Logan Smith[4]; 4. 24L-Dakota Lowe[7]; 5. 57J-John Fellers[6]; 6. (DNF) 21-Jacob Potter[3]; 7. (DNF) 17-Henry Chambers[9]; 8. (DNS) 52-Jimmy Borgmann; 9. (DNS) 28-Wesley Briggs; 10. (DNS) 25G-James Gish; 11. (DNS) 03-TC Hambrick; 12. (DNS) 8S-Clayton Smith

B Feature 2 – 1. 20-Barry White[1]; 2. 574-Adam Hall[6]; 3. 12G-Austin Greer[11]; 4. 28D-Preston Dawson[3]; 5. 94-Tyler Potter[4]; 6. 59-Jamie Aleshire[2]; 7. 7C-Conner Chinn[9]; 8. (DNF) 98-Christopher Watts[7]; 9. (DNF) 00-Kyler Girard[8]; 10. (DNS) 5-Don Williams; 11. (DNS) 11-Jimmy Willis

Heat 1- 1. 1F-Mitchell Franklin[6]; 2. 2-Quentin Taylor[1]; 3. 54-Tyler Kidwell[10]; 4. 96-Cody Brill[2]; 5. 59-Jamie Aleshire[4]; 6. 94-Tyler Potter[5]; 7. 28-Wesley Briggs[9]; 8. 52-Jimmy Borgmann[8]; 9. 00-Kyler Girard[3]; 10. (DNF) 25G-James Gish[7]

Heat 2 – 1. 65-Kris Jackson[4]; 2. 28K-Krew Walburn[7]; 3. 49-Randy Zimmerman[1]; 4. 21S-Greg Scheffler[2]; 5. 20-Barry White[3]; 6. 21-Jacob Potter[8]; 7. 5-Don Williams[9]; 8. (DNF) 8S-Clayton Smith[5]; 9. (DNF) 11-Jimmy Willis[6]; 10. (DNS) 03-TC Hambrick

Heat 3 – 1. 28D-Preston Dawson[8]; 2. 7J-Jake Richards[4]; 3. 86D-Donald McIntosh[2]; 4. 99T-Dalton Teel[5]; 5. 14W-Dustin Walker[3]; 6. 28B-Andy Bryant[1]; 7. 57J-John Fellers[9]; 8. 98-Christopher Watts[6]; 9. 7C-Conner Chinn[7]

Heat 4 – 1. 8SS-Jon Sheets[5]; 2. 66-Ryan Gillmore[4]; 3. 18-JC Morton[1]; 4. 42C-Casey Thomas[9]; 5. 38C-Dayton Pursley[2]; 6. 11S-Logan Smith[3]; 7. 574-Adam Hall[7]; 8. 24L-Dakota Lowe[10]; 9. 17-Henry Chambers[6]; 10. (DNF) 12G-Austin Greer[8]

Hermitage Lumber Late Models

A Feature – 1. 21S-Cole Henson[1]; 2. 51-Larry Ferris[9]; 3. 1T-Tucker Cox[3]; 4. 160-Michael Maggard[5]; 5. 72-JC Morton[16]; 6. 90-Joe Walkenhorst[2]; 7. 12J-Justin Russell[7]; 8. 7J-Jake Morris[8]; 9. 42L-Lane Ehlert[11]; 10. 0X-Jason Sivils[13]; 11. 42H-Chad Richwine[6]; 12. 96-Dalton Imhoff[4]; 13. 52-Steven Price[10]; 14. 16-Ashlee Lancaster[15]; 15. 99-Larry Jones[14]; 16. (DNS) 6-Bob Cummings

Ozarks Coca-Cola Heat 1 – 1. 21S-Cole Henson[2]; 2. 96-Dalton Imhoff[3]; 3. 1T-Tucker Cox[7]; 4. 51-Larry Ferris[4]; 5. 12J-Justin Russell[9]; 6. 42L-Lane Ehlert[8]; 7. 0X-Jason Sivils[6]; 8. 99-Larry Jones[5]; 9. (DNF) 16-Ashlee Lancaster[1]

Ozarks Coca-Cola Heat 2 – 1. 90-Joe Walkenhorst[1]; 2. 42H-Chad Richwine[2]; 3. 160-Michael Maggard[6]; 4. 7J-Jake Morris[3]; 5. 52-Steven Price[4]; 6. 6-Bob Cummings[7]; 7. (DNS) 72-JC Morton

Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds

A Feature – . 8-Dillon McCowan[1]; 2. 21M-Ryan Middaugh[2]; 3. 22H-Dustin Hodges[10]; 4. 49-Andy Bryant[3]; 5. 3B-Nic Bidinger[4]; 6. 96-Cody Brill[12]; 7. 21-Johnny Fennewald[8]; 8. 16S-Eric Turner[20]; 9. 38C-Jason Pursley[18]; 10. 03-Chase Jones[9]; 11. 5*-John Briggs[16]; 12. 155-Terry Kirk[7]; 13. 11-Darren Shaw[5]; 14. 73-Mickey Burrell[13]; 15. 24D-Donnie Fellers[15]; 16. 9-Kenton Allen[17]; 17. 23-Lucas Dobbs[14]; 18. 28C-Thomas Creech[22]; 19. 84G-Gary Gross[19]; 20. 75L-Lane Whitney[21]; 21. 88-Jimmy Dowell[11]; 22. 66-Tyler Worley[6]; 23. (DNS) 7C-Conner Chinn

Heat 1 – 1. 3B-Nic Bidinger[2]; 2. 49-Andy Bryant[6]; 3. 21-Johnny Fennewald[1]; 4. 88-Jimmy Dowell[3]; 5. 22H-Dustin Hodges[8]; 6. 38C-Jason Pursley[5]; 7. 16S-Eric Turner[7]; 8. 28C-Thomas Creech[4]

Heat 2 – 1. 11-Darren Shaw[2]; 2. 21M-Ryan Middaugh[8]; 3. 155-Terry Kirk[5]; 4. 96-Cody Brill[4]; 5. 24D-Donnie Fellers[3]; 6. 5*-John Briggs[7]; 7. 84G-Gary Gross[1]; 8. (DNS) 7C-Conner Chinn

Heat 3 – 1. 8-Dillon McCowan[5]; 2. 66-Tyler Worley[2]; 3. 03-Chase Jones[1]; 4. 73-Mickey Burrell[4]; 5. 23-Lucas Dobbs[6]; 6. 9-Kenton Allen[3]; 7. 75L-Lane Whitney[7]

O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars

A Feature – 1. 68-Dean Wille[4]; 2. 0F-Mason Beck[1]; 3. 41-Bryan White[6]; 4. 7-Doug Keller[8]; 5. 7J-Scott Johnson[7]; 6. 47-Ed Griggs[12]; 7. 2-Colton Bourland[14]; 8. 11-Waylon Dimmitt[5]; 9. 8M-James McMillin[18]; 10. 23-Mark Simon[11]; 11. 5-Robert White[9]; 12. 35-Johnny Coats[10]; 13. 94K-Chester Kaufman[13]; 14. 7X-John Scott[21]; 15. 13-Lyle Dietrich[22]; 16. 21P-Darren Phillips[17]; 17. 08-Scott Pullen[16]; 18. 24-Craig Wright[15]; 19. 34-Blake Bolton[23]; 20. 7L-Ben Lipe[25]; 21. 69N-James Barker[20]; 22. 21-Johnny Fennewald[2]; 23. 7G-William Garner[3]; 24. 11D-Derek Brown[24]; 25. (DNS) 4G-Bodie Gamble

Bill Roberts Chevrolet Heat 1 – 1. 21-Johnny Fennewald[2]; 2. 7G-William Garner[5]; 3. 41-Bryan White[6]; 4. 5-Robert White[7]; 5. 94K-Chester Kaufman[4]; 6. 21P-Darren Phillips[3]; 7. 4G-Bodie Gamble[1]; 8. 34-Blake Bolton[8]; 9. (DNF) 7L-Ben Lipe[9]

Bill Roberts Chevrolet Heat 2 – 1. 0F-Mason Beck[3]; 2. 7-Doug Keller[2]; 3. 23-Mark Simon[1]; 4. 47-Ed Griggs[6]; 5. 2-Colton Bourland[4]; 6. 8M-James McMillin[5]; 7. 7X-John Scott[7]; 8. 13-Lyle Dietrich[8]

Bill Roberts Chevrolet Heat 3 – 1. 68-Dean Wille[1]; 2. 11-Waylon Dimmitt[4]; 3. 7J-Scott Johnson[6]; 4. 35-Johnny Coats[7]; 5. 24-Craig Wright[5]; 6. 08-Scott Pullen[8]; 7. 69N-James Barker[3]; 8. (DNF) 11D-Derek Brown[2]

Pure Stocks

A Feature – 1. 41-Derek Brown[16]; 2. 42-Robert High[2]; 3. 12-Greg Dykstra[8]; 4. 91-CJ Turner[5]; 5. 49K-Conrad Kauffman[3]; 6. 5-Justin McDowell[9]; 7. 4M-Mike Miller[21]; 8. 30-Trevor Wilson[15]; 9. 8K-Tyler Knudtson[19]; 10. 16B-Shawn Huston[14]; 11. 19-Jack Turner[12]; 12. 10-David Schirlls[4]; 13. 13-Jeremy Townsend[27]; 14. 53-Richard Burks[11]; 15. 69-Dylan Bowman[18]; 16. 3Y-Robbie Jones[25]; 17. 617-Todd Bithell[17]; 18. 88R-Bradley McDowell[6]; 19. 1DER-maverick wunder[23]; 20. 54-Dennis Crenshaw[20]; 21. 66P-Eric Rushlow[24]; 22. 79-Chris Diamond[22]; 23. 7G-Shannon Geller[7]; 24. 28-Tobin Bartlett[28]; 25. 24-Jonathon Lipe[13]; 26. (DNS) 6-Jeff Helton; 27. (DNS) 31M-Trevor Hittle; 28. (DQ) 7-Steve Lourenco[1]

Heat 1 – 1. 7-Steve Lourenco[3]; 2. 10-David Schirlls[5]; 3. 91-CJ Turner[8]; 4. 31M-Trevor Hittle[2]; 5. 16B-Shawn Huston[1]; 6. 69-Dylan Bowman[4]; 7. 617-Todd Bithell[10]; 8. (DNF) 66P-Eric Rushlow[9]; 9. (DNF) 6-Jeff Helton[6]; 10. (DQ) 28-Tobin Bartlett[7]

Heat 2 – 1. 88R-Bradley McDowell[1]; 2. 12-Greg Dykstra[3]; 3. 5-Justin McDowell[5]; 4. 53-Richard Burks[2]; 5. 30-Trevor Wilson[4]; 6. 8K-Tyler Knudtson[6]; 7. 4M-Mike Miller[7]; 8. 79-Chris Diamond[8]; 9. 1DER-Maverick Wunder[9]

Heat 3 – 1. 49K-Conrad Kauffman[2]; 2. 42-Robert High[6]; 3. 7G-Shannon Geller[7]; 4. 19-Jack Turner[3]; 5. 41-Derek Brown[5]; 6. 24-Jonathon Lipe[9]; 7. 54-Dennis Crenshaw[8]; 8. (DNF) 3Y-Robbie Jones[4]; 9. (DQ) 13-Jeremy Townsend[1]

