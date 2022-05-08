Sorensen wins wild USMTS Dairyland Showdown finale

FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. (May 7)—As he was to close out the 2021 racing season, Dustin Sorensen remains the hottest dirt modified driver on Earth after winning Saturday night’s finale of the 2nd Annual Dairyland Showdown presented by Dynamic Concrete Resurfacing.

At 21 years of age, Sorensen added $10,000 to his bank account with the impressive victory and padded his points lead in the Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt.

The three-day event at the Mississippi Thunder Speedway in Fountain City, Wis., saw three drivers with an average age of 23 years old cross the Mississippi River and take home the top prize back to their home state of Minnesota.

A second-generation racer from Rochester, Sorensen started seventh in Saturday’s 50-lap main event at the high-banked 1/3-mile clay oval. He remained close to the leaders for the first half of the race and then took the lead for good on lap 40.

Cory Crapser earned the Sybesma Graphics Pole Award and paced the first 20 laps of the race before giving way to Shane Sabraski in the Hot Karl Chassis entry.

Lucas Schott—who won Thursday and finished third on Friday—reeled in Sabraski midway through the contest and took over on lap 30 but Sabraski fought back to regain the top spot four laps later.

With the only caution flag waving early in the race, the leaders remained in striking distance of each other throughout the race as they tried to navigate constant lapped traffic in the 32-car starting field.

Once Sorensen was able to sneak by Sabraski on lap 40, he never relinquished the lead but had to fend off a furious challenge over the final mile from Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year contender Cayden Carter, who clawed his way froward from 13th on the starting grid.

Sabraski held on the third behind Sorensen and Carter while Schott and two-time USMTS National Champion Ryan Gustin were fourth and fifth.

Par for the course, Gustin kept the fans cheering with his rim-riding exploits behind the wheel of Terry Phillips’ backup GRT chassis after 75 laps of dirt late model action in the previous feature race.

Dereck Ramirez came from 19th to finish sixth followed by 16th-starting Jake O’Neil, true rookie Jim Chisholm, Crapser and Cade Dillard.

Sorensen’s margin of victory just less than a half-second and it was his eighth career USMTS win, tying him with Brandon Davis, Ryan Ruter, Ricky Thornton Jr. and Tommy Weder Jr. on the all-time list.

Oklahoma’s got next: The Summit USMTS Modifieds trek to the Red Dirt Raceway in Meeker, Okla., for the $7,000-to-win Fallen Hero 50 on Friday, May 13, followed by the 8th Annual Drive4JRT.com Juggernaut on Saturday, May 14, at the Tri-State Speedway in Pocola, Okla., with $10,000 up for grabs to the winner.

While this is the first time the series invades Cody Brewer’s popular bullring, it will be the ninth visit to the Tri-State Speedway since Eddie Martin won the inaugural event on June 9, 2009. Since then, Jason Hughes has won a series-best three features while Zack VanderBeek, Hunter Marriott, Rodney Sanders and Dereck Ramirez each one.

Ramirez is the defending champion of the event and defending Summit USMTS National Champion. $100,000 awaits this year’s titlist.

These will be the eighth and ninth races on the 2022 schedule with 14 events on the slate between now and June 18.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Modified Touring Series

Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt

2nd Annual Dairyland Showdown presented by Dynamic Concrete Resurfacing – Night 3 of 3

Mississippi Thunder Speedway, Fountain City, Wis.

Saturday, May 7, 2022

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver and hometown. The top 12 in heat race passing points advance to the Summit Racing Equipment “A” Main.

SIMPSON PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS HEAT RACE #1 (8 laps):

1. (3) 75R Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa

2. (4) 49 Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

3. (7) 96M Mike McKinney, Plainfield, Ill.

4. (5) 55H A.J. Hoff, Mantorville, Minn.

5. (2) 18A Landon Atkinson, Little Falls, Minn.

6. (6) 95 Keith Foss, Winona, Minn.

7. (8) 22S Cole Spacek, Phillips, Wis.

8. (9) 26G Ryan Gierke, Villard, Minn.

9. (1) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif.

10. (11) 18H Michael Hofer, Cochrane, Wis.

11. (10) 11N Gene Nicholas, Lowell, Ark.

FAST SHAFTS HEAT RACE #2 (8 laps):

1. (3) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

2. (1) 90 Ryan Wetzstein, West Concord, Minn.

3. (2) 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa

4. (7) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr.., El Paso, Texas

5. (4) 89 A.J. Diemel, Elk Mound, Wis.

6. (5) 4 Jeremy Nelson, Alexandria, Minn.

7. (6) 7 Al Hejna, Clear Lake, Iowa

8. (8) 4A Joel Alberts, Mantorville, Minn.

9. (9) 22B Alan Bohlman, Isanti, Minn.

10. (10) 21X Travis Saurer, Elizabeth, Minn.

EDELBROCK HEAT RACE #3 (8 laps):

1. (2) 07 Cory Crapser, Chippewa Falls, Wis.

2. (3) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

3. (4) 10C Cayden Carter, Oskaloosa, Iowa

4. (1) 85 Jayson Good, Watertown, S.D.

5. (6) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

6. (5) 45 Chase Holland, Saucier, Miss.

7. (8) 51 Chris Oertel, Marshfield, Wis.

8. (7) 94JR John Doelle, Arcadia, Wis.

9. (9) 00B Scott Bryant, Baring, Mo.

10. (10) 8C Chris Clark, Jackson, Wyo.

MSD PERFORMANCE HEAT RACE #4 (8 laps):

1. (2) WIN1 Shane Sabraski, Rice, Minn.

2. (4) 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

3. (3) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

4. (1) 44S Shane DeVolder, Pacifica, Calif.

5. (6) 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

6. (8) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

7. (5) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

8. (7) 28 Parker Hale, Grand Meadow, Minn.

9. (10) 00 Robby Bunkelman, Abbotsford, Wis.

10. (9) 55 Chris Kratzer, Wichita, Kan.

VP RACING FUELS HEAT RACE #5 (8 laps):

1. (4) 19 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn.

2. (2) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

3. (3) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

4. (5) 22T Michael Truscott, Chippewa Falls, Wis.

5. (6) 1M Curt Myers, Cameron, Wis.

6. (1) 30 Matt Leer, Bruce, Wis.

7. (7) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

8. (8) 56 Colton Horner, Houston, Texas

9. (9) 15 Steve Bangart, Auburndale, Wis.

10. (10) 24 Charlie Steinberg, Kasson, Minn.

WRISCO HEAT RACE #6 (8 laps):

1. (3) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn.

2. (4) 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La.

3. (5) 38T Dylan Thornton, Santa Maria, Calif.

4. (1) 2G Brandon Givens, Wichita, Kan.

5. (2) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

6. (6) 00S Chris Spalding, Montgomery City, Mo.

7. (9) 51W J.T. Wasmund, Pine Island, Minn.

8. (7) 35B David Baxter, Eau Claire, Wis.

9. (10) 88XXX Randy Klein, Enderlin, N.D.

10. (8) 369 Bart Taylor, Sheridan, Wyo.

SALTY’S BBQ & CATERING HEAT RACE #7 (8 laps):

1. (1) A Kollin Hibdon, Pahrump, Nev.

2. (2) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn.

3. (3) 99 Josh Angst, Winona, Minn.

4. (4) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

5. (5) 25 Adam Bohlman, Princeton, Minn.

6. (6) 55M Cory Mahder, Elk Mound, Wis.

7. (7) 99L Steve Lavasseur, River Falls, Wis.

8. (8) 27X Calvin Iverson, Eleva, Wis.

9. (10) 71 Dustin Strand, East Grand Forks, Minn.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #1 (15 laps, top 4 advance):

1. (2) 10C Cayden Carter, Oskaloosa, Iowa

2. (3) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

3. (1) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

4. (7) 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

5. (8) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

6. (13) 99L Steve Lavasseur, River Falls, Wis.

7. (10) 45 Chase Holland, Saucier, Miss.

8. (11) 51W J.T. Wasmund, Pine Island, Minn.

9. (6) 2G Brandon Givens, Wichita, Kan.

10. (4) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

11. (5) 22T Michael Truscott, Chippewa Falls, Wis.

12. (9) 30 Matt Leer, Bruce, Wis.

13. (17) 22B Alan Bohlman, Isanti, Minn.

14. (18) 18H Michael Hofer, Cochrane, Wis.

15. (15) 35B David Baxter, Eau Claire, Wis.

16. (19) 55 Chris Kratzer, Wichita, Kan.

17. (20) 16 Dave Schoenberger, Beaver Dam, Wis.

18. (16) 88XXX Randy Klein, Enderlin, N.D.

19. (14) 94JR John Doelle, Arcadia, Wis.

20. (12) 7 Al Hejna, Clear Lake, Iowa

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #2 (15 laps, top 4 advance):

1. (1) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn.

2. (2) 38T Dylan Thornton, Santa Maria, Calif.

3. (4) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

4. (3) 99 Josh Angst, Winona, Minn.

5. (5) 85 Jayson Good, Watertown, S.D.

6. (6) 89 A.J. Diemel, Elk Mound, Wis.

7. (7) 1M Curt Myers, Cameron, Wis.

8. (9) 95 Keith Foss, Winona, Minn.

9. (12) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

10. (13) 26G Ryan Gierke, Villard, Minn.

11. (15) 27X Calvin Iverson, Eleva, Wis.

12. (14) 28 Parker Hale, Grand Meadow, Minn.

13. (8) 25 Adam Bohlman, Princeton, Minn.

14. (11) 22S Cole Spacek, Phillips, Wis.

15. (20) 11N Gene Nicholas, Lowell, Ark.

16. (17) 00B Scott Bryant, Baring, Mo.

17. (10) 00S Chris Spalding, Montgomery City, Mo.

18. (18) 21X Travis Saurer, Elizabeth, Minn.

19. (19) 24 Charlie Steinberg, Kasson, Minn.

20. (16) 71 Dustin Strand, East Grand Forks, Minn.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #3 (15 laps, top 4 advance):

1. (2) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

2. (6) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

3. (1) 90 Ryan Wetzstein, West Concord, Minn.

4. (3) 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa

5. (5) 44S Shane DeVolder, Pacifica, Calif.

6. (7) 18A Landon Atkinson, Little Falls, Minn.

7. (4) 55H A.J. Hoff, Mantorville, Minn.

8. (8) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

9. (9) 4 Jeremy Nelson, Alexandria, Minn.

10. (11) 51 Chris Oertel, Marshfield, Wis.

11. (12) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

12. (16) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif.

13. (14) 56 Colton Horner, Houston, Texas

14. (15) 00 Robby Bunkelman, Abbotsford, Wis.

15. (13) 4A Joel Alberts, Mantorville, Minn.

16. (18) 8C Chris Clark, Jackson, Wyo.

17. (19) 369 Bart Taylor, Sheridan, Wyo.

18. (17) 15 Steve Bangart, Auburndale, Wis.

SUMMIT RACING EQUIPMENT “A” MAIN (50 laps):

1. (7) 19 Dustin Sorensen, Rochester, Minn.

2. (13) 10C Cayden Carter, Oskaloosa, Iowa

3. (2) WIN1 Shane Sabraski, Rice, Minn.

4. (3) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

5. (6) 75R Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa

6. (19) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

7. (16) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

8. (8) 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

9. (1) 07 Cory Crapser, Chippewa Falls, Wis.

10. (9) 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La.

11. (5) 49 Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

12. (20) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

13. (4) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn.

14. (18) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

15. (11) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

16. (14) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn.

17. (30) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

18. (12) 96M Mike McKinney, Plainfield, Ill.

19. (15) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

20. (25) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

21. (17) 38T Dylan Thornton, Santa Maria, Calif.

22. (22) 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

23. (24) 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa

24. (29) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

25. (26) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr.., El Paso, Texas

26. (32) 44S Shane DeVolder, Pacifica, Calif.

27. (31) 85 Jayson Good, Watertown, S.D.

28. (21) 90 Ryan Wetzstein, West Concord, Minn.

29. (27) 28 Parker Hale, Grand Meadow, Minn.

30. (10) A Kollin Hibdon, Pahrump, Nev.

31. (23) 99 Josh Angst, Winona, Minn.

32. (28) 51 Chris Oertel, Marshfield, Wis.

Lap Leaders: Crapser 1-20, Sabraski 21-29, Schott 30-33, Sabraski 34-39, Sorensen 40-50.

Total Laps Led: Crapser 20, Sabraski 15, Sorensen 11, Schott 4.

Margin of Victory: 0.461 second.

Time of Race: 18 minutes, 3.31 seconds (1 caution).

Provisional Starters: Davis, Ahumada, Hale (track), Oertel (track).

Emergency Provisionals: Hughes, Wolff, Good, DeVolder.

FK Rod Ends Hard Charger: Ramirez (started 19th, finished 6th).

Entries: 71.

Next Race: Friday, May 13, Red Dirt Raceway, Meeker, Okla.

Summit USMTS National Championship Points: TBD.

Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year Points: TBD.

Miller Welders USMTS Manufacturers Championship Points: TBD.

Compstar/JE Pistons USMTS Engine Builder of the Year Points: TBD.

Contingency Awards:

American Racer – Nelson.

Beyea Custom Headers – Schott.

BigDeal Car Care – Sorensen, Brown.

Bryke Racing – Phillips.

BSB Manufacturing – Thornton.

Champ Pans – Gustin.

Deatherage Opticians – Sanders.

Edelbrock – Crapser.

Fast Shafts – Schott, Sorensen.

FK Rod Ends – Ramirez.

Hooker Harness – Mullens.

Integra Racing Shocks & Springs – VanderBeek.

Keyser Manufacturing – Dillard.

KS Engineering – Timm.

KSE Racing Products – Crapser.

Mel Hambelton Ford Racing – Carter.

Midwest Wrap Co. – Williamson.

Penske Racing Shocks – Ebert.

PEM Racing Gears & Drivetrain – Dillard.

Performance Bodies- Wolff.

QA1 – Timm.

RacerWebsite.com – Hoff.

Simpson Performance Products – Gustin.

Summit Racing Equipment – Atkinson, Brown, Kratzer, Taylor.

Super Clean – Sorensen.

Swift Springs – Timm, Sorensen, Hale.

Sybesma Graphics – Crapser.

Tire Demon – Hejna.

VP Racing Fuels – Sorensen.

Wehrs Machine & Racing Products – Doelle.

Wilwood Disc Brakes – DeVolder.