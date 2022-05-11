Dennis Erb Racing Embarks on Illinois Speedweek Following Dairyland Showdown Top Five

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) The World of Outlaws Case Construction Late Model Series took the #28 team north to Mississippi Thunder Speedway in Fountain City, Wisconsin from May 5-7 for the lucrative ‘Dairyland Showdown.’ The tripleheader weekend kicked off with a pair of $10,000 to win preliminary programs. On Thursday night in the opener, Dennis Erb, Jr. earned Fast Time honors overall during the qualifying session before finishing second in his stacked heat race and seventh in the 40-lap feature event. At MTS on Friday evening, Dennis ran seventh in his heat race and fifth in his B-Main before utilizing a series provisional and advancing to fourteenth in the final rundown of the 40-lapper.

In Saturday’s grand finale in the Badger State, a whopping $50,000 payday was up for grabs to wrap up the ‘Dairyland Showdown.’ Dennis stopped the clock sixth fastest in Group B during time trials prior to placing fifth in his loaded heat race. Following a triumph in his B-Main, the Carpentersville, Illinois was able to steer past thirteen competitors during the 75-lap headliner. At the checkers, the current WOOLMS point leader found himself in the fifth spot behind only victor Mike Marlar, Tyler Erb, Josh Richards, and James Giossi! Complete results from the ‘Dairyland Showdown’ can be found online by clicking on www.woolms.com.

With the World of Outlaws Late Model Series sitting idle this upcoming week, Dennis Erb Racing will take advantage of the opportunity to race closer to home in four high-profile events in the Land of Lincoln. The Castrol FloRacing Night in America Series will kick off “Illinois Speedweek” later tonight, May 11 with a $22,022 to win shootout at Spoon River Speedway in Banner, Illinois. Another $22,022 windfall will then be on the line on Thursday, May 12 with the popular midweek series at Lincoln Speedway in Lincoln, Illinois.

When the weekend rolls around, the #28 team is set to invade Farmer City Raceway in Farmer City, Illinois and Fairbury Speedway in Fairbury, Illinois on May 13-14. The MARS Racing Series will preside over the final two shows during “Illinois Speedweek.” A $15,000 to win program will be held for the ground-pounding Super Late Models on Friday at Farmer City, while Dennis will vie for the $30,000 top prize at FALS on Saturday. Each of these four races will be broadcast LIVE to subscribers of FloRacing. For additional information, please log onto www.floseries.com and www.marsracingseries.com.

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, Deegan’s Garage, Ideal Ready Mix, VoMac Truck Sales, Tool’s Auto Sales & Details, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Midwest Sheet Metal, Keyser Manufacturing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tires, Allstar Performance, Aurora Rod Ends, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, Collins Signs, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Envy Suspension & Race Consultants, Five Star Performance Bodies, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Integra Racing Shocks, Jones Racing Products, K&L Motorsports, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Out-Pace Racing Products, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., TWM Racing Products, VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, and Wilwood Engineering.

