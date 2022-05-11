Tanner English Still Third in WOOLMS Points; Gears Up for Huge Week in Land of Lincoln

(NORRIS CITY, ILLINOIS) Tanner English and the Riggs Motorsports team made the trek north to Mississippi Thunder Speedway in Fountain City, Wisconsin from May 5-7 for the three-day ‘Dairyland Showdown.’ The World of Outlaws Case Construction Late Model Series presided over all of the action in the Badger State, which kicked off with a pair of $10,000 to win prelims. On Thursday night in the opener, Tanner laid down the quickest lap in Group B during qualifying, ran fourth in his loaded heat race. and later moved up to finish thirteenth in the 40-lap feature. At MTS on Friday evening, Tanner finished second in his heat race before slipping back to ninth at the conclusion of the 40-lapper.

In Saturday’s lucrative grand finale, which boasted a whopping $50,000 top prize, Tanner stopped the clock tenth fastest in Group B during time trials. The Benton, Kentucky ace then placed sixth in his heat race and fourth in his B-Main, which forced him to rely on a series provisional to gain access into the 75-lap headliner. Tanner then picked off eight competitors during the ‘Dairyland Showdown’ finale to salvage a fifteenth place showing. He still finds himself third in the latest version of the WOOLMS point standings exiting Mississippi Thunder Speedway. Complete results can be obtained online by clicking on www.woolms.com.

With no World of Outlaws Late Model Series shows on the calendar this week, the #81E team will take the opportunity to compete at four different venues in the Land of Lincoln from May 11-14. Action will kick off later tonight at Spoon River Speedway in Banner, Illinois, as the Castrol FloRacing Night in America Series will sanction a $22,022 to win shootout. A similar first place prize will then be up for grabs with the popular midweek tour on Thursday at Lincoln Speedway in Lincoln, Illinois.

Over the weekend, the MARS Racing Series will take over the sanctioning duties and the dirt-slinging competition will quickly turn to Farmer City Raceway in Farmer City, Illinois and Fairbury Speedway in Fairbury, Illinois. On Friday at Farmer City, a $15,000 winner’s check will be on the line, while Saturday’s finale at FALS will boast a hefty $30,000 windfall. Each of these four “Illinois Speedweeks” contests will broadcast LIVE to subscribers on FloRacing. Additional information can be viewed by accessing www.floseries.com and www.marsracingseries.com.

Riggs Motorsports would like to thank the following group of sponsors and partners for their continued support: Riggs Drilling Solutions, Haas Horizontal, Best One Tire & Auto Care, Lents Towing & Recovery, Seay Motors, Holbrook Metal Fabrication, Base Racing Fuel, Allstar Performance, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Slicker Graphics, Wiles Racing Driveshafts, Swift Springs, Hoosier Racing Tires, Pro Power Racing Engines, Jay D1ckens Racing Engines, Budda Bert Transmissions, Speedwerx, Peterson Fluid Systems, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Performance Bodies, Multi-Fire Spark Plug Wires, Winning Edge Carburetion, Hooker Harness, Wilwood Engineering, QuickCar Racing Products, Impact Race Gear, and Peterson Fluid Systems.

