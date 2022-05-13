Lucas Dirt Heads to the Hawkeye State

Batavia, OH (May 13, 2022) – The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series heads to the Midwest with a duo of races in the Hawkeye State of Iowa this weekend. Friday, May 20th – Saturday, May 21st the Series returns to 300 Raceway and 34 Raceway in Farley and West Burlington, IA.

300 Raceway, the 3/8-mile oval, will host the stars of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series for the Truck Country 50 on Friday, May 20th. There will be a complete program of: Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains – highlighted by a 50-lap, $12,000-to-win main event. Modifieds and Sport Modifieds will also be in action. The action doesn’t stop with racing at 300 Raceway as there will be a live band playing from 10:00 PM CT – 1:00 AM CT.

On Friday, the pit gate will open at 2:00 PM CT, followed by general admission gates at 5:00 PM CT. A drivers meeting will take place at 6:00 PM CT, with on-track action beginning at 6:30pm. To learn more, visit: www.300Raceway.com.

The $15,000-to-win CRST, The Transportation Solution 50 at 34 Raceway on Saturday will feature a complete program of: Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 50-lap, $15,000-to-win main event around the 3/8-mile, semi-banked, clay oval. The Stock Cars and Sport Mods will serve as support divisions.

34 Raceway’s pit gate will open at 2:00 PM CT, with general admission gates opening at 4:00 PM CT. A drivers meeting will take place at 5:45 PM CT followed by hot laps at 6:15 PM CT. To purchase advance tickets, visit: www.myracepass.com/events/383865/tickets/ or find more information concerning 34 Raceway, visit: www.34Raceway.com.

Brandon Sheppard currently leads the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Championship Points, with Devin Moran within striking distance, just 15 points behind. Tyler Erb currently holds down the third position in points followed by reigning series champion, Tim McCreadie.

Track and Event Information:

300 Raceway

Phone Number: 563-744-3620

Location: 27317 Olde Farley Rd. Farley, IA 52046

Directions: Located just west of Highway 20 in Farley.

Website: www.300raceway.com

34 Raceway

Phone Number: 319-752-3434

Location: 10463 S Prairie Grove Rd. West Burlington, IA 52655

Directions: Located about 6 miles west of Burlington, just North of Hwy. 34

Website: www.34raceway.com

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Tire Rules:

300 Raceway:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier (90) LM30s, (90) W30s

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) LM30s, (92) W30s, (92) LM40

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains

*For the A-Main, competitors may use a new right rear tire.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

34 Raceway:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier (90) LM20

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) LM30s

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains and A-Main

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

Event Purses:

300 Raceway Event Purse (50 laps): 1. $12,000, 2. $6,000, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,800, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,300, 7. $2,200, 8. $2,100, 9. $2,050, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,200, 14. $1,100, 15. $1,050, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000,18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000. = $52,800

34 Raceway Event Purse (50 laps): 1. $15,000, 2. $6,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $3,000, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,400, 7. $2,300, 8. $2,200, 9. $2,100, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,300, 14. $1,200, 15. $1,050, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000. = $57,050