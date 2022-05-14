Kreisel, McIntosh, Bergman prevail at Lucas Oil Speedway’s 11th annual Open Wheel Showdown

WHEATLAND, MO. (May 14, 2022) – At last, Riley Kreisel was able to celebrate winning a sprint-car feature at Lucas Oil Speedway, a place he’s always wanted dearly to take home a feature triumph.

Kreisel took command early in the 25-lap POWRi WAR Sprint main event and held off a late charge from Jack Wagner to claim the win at the 11th annual Impact Signs Awnings Wraps Open Wheel Showdown.

Other feature winners on Saturday night were Cannon McIntosh (Lucas Oil POWRI National Midget League) and Seth Bergman Lucas Oil ASCS Sooner/Warrior Region Sprints.

It was Kreisel’s first series win since 2020 and the 11th of his career. None have been at Lucas Oil Speedway and none have been sweeter for the 22-year-old. He had a good amount of fans on hand with his hometown less than an hour from Wheatland.

“This place has been on my bucket list to win since I started running sprint cars,” Kreisel said. “We came really close the first year I came here. It’s been harder and harder every time. So, this is really meaningful.

“I couldn’t get much closer to home. All my sponsors are local and we work really hard to field a really fast race car. This is huge, more just for everybody involved. It’s just a blessing to finally get one here.”

Kreisel made a move down the back straightaway to slip past early leader Kory Schudy for the lead on lap three. Three laps later, Wagner made his way into the runner-up position.

Kreisel and Wagner ran 1-2 until Zach Daum took over second on lap 15, trailing Kreisel by 2.5 seconds. The caution waved on lap 16 as Brad Wyatt spun to a stop in turn two.

Wagner moved back into second as action resumed, but Kreisel was able to open about a 10-car-length lead by lap 20 and he continued to check out from there until Wagner made a big run over the last two laps. As the two leaders darted through lapped traffic, Kreisel prevailed by .27 seconds.

“That was a fun time. Trying to run down Riley is hard anywhere, especially here,” Wagner said, congratulating Kreisel on the long-sought win.

Casey Shuman finished third, Steven Russell was fourth and Schudy came home in fifth.

McIntosh takes POWRi National Midget League win: Cannon McIntosh made the winning pass with three laps remaining and then held off Chance Crum for the POWRi National Midget League feature win, the seventh of his career.

McIntosh, from Bixby, Oklahoma, had to work doubly hard for the victory. He made one pass for the lead that was wiped out as a caution flag appeared before the lap could be completed.

No matter. He did it again, one the same part of the track, three laps after the restart.

“I definitely knew we were better at the end. I just needed to be able to pull it off,” McIntosh said. “It hurt us when we got the lead and went back to second there.

“I was trying to get momentum going there on the top. It just wasn’t enough to got and get the leader. He was pretty good on the bottom. I just tried something and opened my entry up and cut it down. I’m just super happy. We’ve been close so many times this year.”

Crum held a 1.8-second lead over McIntosh when Bryant Wiedeman slowed in turn one on lap 13 with an apparent flat and Austin Barnhill flipped his car in turn four to bring out a caution.

Wiedeman, the reigning series champ, started on the front row and led the first lap. But he would fade until rolling to the stop, leading to a tire change. He ultimately finished ninth.

Jace Park took over the lead on lap two, but didn’t keep it for long. Crum slid past him coming out of turn four on lap five and gradually built his lead until the action came to a stop on lap 13. McIntosh was running second with Alex Sewell third and Park in fourth.

Crum continued to lead after the restart, but McIntosh closed in and made a passing out of turn two on lap 20 – but a caution waved before the lap was completed and the running order reverted back to the previous lap.

That left Crum in front for a six-lap shootout. McIntosh again fought his way past for the lead, on lap 22, once again exiting turn two.

McIntosh held on from there to prevail by .723 seconds. Sewell finished third with Park fourth and Brenham Couch in fifth.

ASCS Winged Sprint win to Bergman: Seth Bergman of Snohomish, Washington, led all 25 laps and worked his way masterfully through slower traffic when needed to earn the ASCS Sooner/Warrior Sprint feature win.

Bergman picked up his second feature win of the ASCS season, outlasting Blake Hahn down the stretch.

Bergman started inside of row two, but after the start was waved off Bergman moved to the pole with pole-sitter Miles Paulus penalized one row. Bergman made the most of the extra-prime position.

“Things just worked out there,” Bergman said. “It put us on the front row and I knew from there things changed a little bit. I had command of the field at that point and just tried to do my best.

“I gave a race away not long ago, a national race at Little Rock, when I ran into a lapped car so that was on my mind when I was leading this one.

“I moved around, stayed on the top of the race track and came home on the top step. I could not be more proud of this race team. We’ve been fast enough every time we hit the track to win a race. It doesn’t always work out, but I’m super happy tonight it worked out.”

Bergman vaulted to the lead at the start and never looked back. He held a 2.5-second command by lap five, but as he and Blake Hahn encountered lapped traffic the runner-up closed the margin to under a half-second by lap 12.

But Bergman was able to use that same traffic to his advantage, putting a couple of slower cars between he and Hahn to push the lead back to more than two seconds by lap 15.

Hahn came charging late, cutting the margin to three-tenths of a second with two laps remaining. Bergman again pulled away when the pressure mounted, winning by 1.7 seconds over Hahn at the checkers.

“Seth was fast tonight. I could kind of reel him in in lapped traffic and that was about the only chance we had tonight,” Hahn said.

Paulus finished third with Matt Covington fourth and Sean McClelland fifth.

LUCAS OIL SPEEDWAY UNOFFICiAL RESULTS (May 14, 2022)

11th annual Impact Signs Awnings Open Wheel Showdown

ASCS Sooner and Warrior Sprints

A Feature – 1. 23-Seth Bergman[3]; 2. 52-Blake Hahn[4]; 3. 98P-Miles Paulus[1]; 4. 95-Matt Covington[2]; 5. 87-Sean McClelland[14]; 6. 55B-Brandon Anderson[11]; 7. 24-Garet Williamson[9]; 8. 51B-Joe B Miller[6]; 9. 12-Jeffrey Newell[8]; 10. 10-Landon Britt[5]; 11. 21-Gunner Ramey[7]; 12. 14E-Kyle Bellm[15]; 13. 5D-Zach Daum[16]; 14. 8-Alex Sewell[18]; 15. 50Z-Zach Chappell[13]; 16. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[19]; 17. 4-Evan Martin[20]; 18. 11-Austin O’Neal[17]; 19. 2-Chase Porter[10]; 20. 77-Jack Wagner[12]

B Feature – 1. 14E-Kyle Bellm[4]; 2. 5D-Zach Daum[5]; 3. 11-Austin O’Neal[1]; 4. 8-Alex Sewell[6]; 5. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[3]; 6. 4-Evan Martin[7]; 7. 26M-Fred Mattox[9]; 8. 40S-Shain Kaiser[10]; 9. 22M-Rees Moran[17]; 10. 0-Jake Griffin[14]; 11. 9C-Tony Crank[8]; 12. 9M-Jarman Dalitz[18]; 13. 91-Justin Fine[16]; 14. 97-Scotty Milan[2]; 15. 86-Timothy Smith[12]; 16. 9$-Kyle Clark[11]; 17. 73-Samuel Wagner[13]; 18. 10P-Dylan Postier[15]

Heat 1 – 1. 10-Landon Britt[1]; 2. 21-Gunner Ramey[4]; 3. 87-Sean McClelland[3]; 4. 11-Austin O’Neal[5]; 5. 4-Evan Martin[2]; 6. 9C-Tony Crank[6]; 7. 9$-Kyle Clark[7]; 8. 10P-Dylan Postier[8]

Heat 2 – 1. 52-Blake Hahn[2]; 2. 24-Garet Williamson[1]; 3. 51B-Joe B Miller[6]; 4. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[4]; 5. 8-Alex Sewell[3]; 6. 14E-Kyle Bellm[8]; 7. 86-Timothy Smith[7]; 8. 22M-Rees Moran[5]

Heat 3 – 1. 23-Seth Bergman[3]; 2. 2-Chase Porter[1]; 3. 55B-Brandon Anderson[4]; 4. 12-Jeffrey Newell[7]; 5. 5D-Zach Daum[5]; 6. 26M-Fred Mattox[6]; 7. 40S-Shain Kaiser[8]; 8. 9M-Jarman Dalitz[2]

Heat 4 – 1. 98P-Miles Paulus[2]; 2. 95-Matt Covington[5]; 3. 77-Jack Wagner[4]; 4. 50Z-Zach Chappell[6]; 5. 97-Scotty Milan[7]; 6. 73-Samuel Wagner[1]; 7. 0-Jake Griffin[3]; 8. 91-Justin Fine[8]

POWRi National Midget League

A Feature – 1. 08-Cannon McIntosh[1]; 2. 26-Chance Crum[5]; 3. 17-Alex Sewell[9]; 4. 87-Jace Park[4]; 5. 97-Brenham Crouch[8]; 6. 97K-Ryan Timms[7]; 7. 84-Jade Avedisian[10]; 8. 40-Chase McDermand[11]; 9. 01-Bryant Wiedeman[2]; 10. 51B-Joe B Miller[3]; 11. 61-Jacob Denney[14]; 12. 83-Dominic Gorden[13]; 13. 21-Emilio Hoover[18]; 14. 71E-Mariah Ede[6]; 15. 7-Shannon McQueen[12]; 16. 71M-Gavin Miller[16]; 17. 15-Branigan Roark[20]; 18. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold[17]; 19. 33GC-George Campbell Jr[15]; 20. 89-Todd McVay[21]; 21. 17B-Austin Barnhill[19]; 22. 52J-Corey Joyner[22]

Heat 1 – 1. 01-Bryant Wiedeman[5]; 2. 17-Alex Sewell[2]; 3. 26-Chance Crum[7]; 4. 84-Jade Avedisian[6]; 5. 40-Chase McDermand[8]; 6. 71M-Gavin Miller[4]; 7. 15-Branigan Roark[3]; 8. (DNS) 52J-Corey Joyner

Heat 2 – 1. 08-Cannon McIntosh[6]; 2. 51B-Joe B Miller[7]; 3. 97-Brenham Crouch[5]; 4. 83-Dominic Gorden[4]; 5. 33GC-George Campbell Jr[2]; 6. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold[3]; 7. 89-Todd McVay[1]

Heat 3 – 1. 87-Jace Park[3]; 2. 71E-Mariah Ede[4]; 3. 97K-Ryan Timms[6]; 4. 61-Jacob Denney[2]; 5. 7-Shannon McQueen[7]; 6. 21-Emilio Hoover[1]; 7. 17B-Austin Barnhill[5]

POWRi WAR Sprints

A Feature – 1. 91-Riley Kreisel[4]; 2. 77-Jack Wagner[6]; 3. 77K-Casey Shuman[2]; 4. 1JR-Steven Russell[8]; 5. 28-Kory Schudy[1]; 6. 24LCR-Chris Morgan[7]; 7. 26-Zach Clark[3]; 8. 33-Bryson Smith[13]; 9. 16-Anthony Nicholson[11]; 10. 8D-Terry Babb[9]; 11. 31-Zach Daum[5]; 12. 73-Samuel Wagner[15]; 13. 2-Jason Billups[10]; 14. 88G-Garrett Hulsey[16]; 15. 27-Justin Johnson[17]; 16. 41-Brad Wyatt[12]; 17. 52B-Blake Bowers[14]; 18. 52-Dean Bowers[18]

Heat 1 – 1. 31-Zach Daum[1]; 2. 77K-Casey Shuman[6]; 3. 1JR-Steven Russell[3]; 4. 26-Zach Clark[9]; 5. 8D-Terry Babb[7]; 6. 2-Jason Billups[8]; 7. 33-Bryson Smith[5]; 8. 88G-Garrett Hulsey[4]; 9. 52-Dean Bowers[2]

Heat 2 – 1. 77-Jack Wagner[1]; 2. 28-Kory Schudy[9]; 3. 91-Riley Kreisel[6]; 4. 24LCR-Chris Morgan[7]; 5. 16-Anthony Nicholson[4]; 6. 41-Brad Wyatt[2]; 7. 52B-Blake Bowers[3]; 8. 73-Samuel Wagner[5]; 9. 27-Justin Johnson[8]

Weekly Racing Series Round 3 next: The Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series returns with Round 3 next Saturday night. Ozarks Coca-Cola/Dr Pepper Night at the Races Presented by NMI/Wild Animal Safari will find O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars in a special 25-lap feature for $750 to win.

The Hermitage Lumber ULMA Late Models, Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds and Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods also will be in action.

To purchase tickets for any event on Lucas Oil Speedway’s schedule, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 295-6043 or via email at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com.