Castrol FloRacing Night in America Sets Its Sights on Marshalltown

$22,022-To-Win / $1,000-To-Start for Super Late Models on May 18

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (May 16, 2022) — Castrol® FloRacing Night in America makes its debut at the storied Marshalltown (Iowa) Speedway on Wednesday, May 18.

A star-laden field of Super Late Model pilots will take aim on the 1/4-mile oval in the night’s program, which will be headlined by a $22,022-to-win / $1,000-to-start feature event. Over $67,000 in prize money will be on the line.

Entering the night’s event Brandon Sheppard leads the way in the latest series standings as he pursues the $75,000 championship that’s been posted for a perfect attendance title run.

Current title contenders Stormy Scott, Mike Marlar, Ricky Thornton Jr., Tyler Erb, Bobby Pierce, Ashton Winger, Ryan Gustin, and a host of others are expected to likely be on hand looking to cut into Sheppard’s lead.

Through the first four events on the highly-competitive tour there have been four different winners.

A mixture of national, regional, and local standouts are expected to be in attendance to take a shot at the mega payout.

The Super Late Model tire rule for the event is as follows:
All four corners: LM20
Right-Rear option: LM30, LM40
* Drivers must use the same four tires for qualifying through B-Main action. One tire can be changed for the A-Main.

2022 Castrol® FloRacing Night in America Purse
Marshalltown Speedway (Wednesday, May 18)
1)$22,022 2)$11,000 3)$5,000 4)$4,000 5)$3,000 6)$2,500 7)$2,250 8)$2,000 9)$1,800 10)$1,500 11)$1,200 12)$1,150 13)$1,100 14)$1,050 15-22)$1,000
TOTAL – $67,572
Entry Fee: $100 | Non-Qualifier Money: $50

Joining the night’s program will be IMCA Stock Cars ($750-to-win) and IMCA Modifieds ($1,000-to-win)

Reserved grandstand seating is $40 with general grandstand seating $35. Pit passes are $45.

The pit gate opens at 4:00 p.m. with the grandstand gate opening at 5:00 p.m. and driver’s meeting at 6:30 p.m. Hot laps are at 7:00 p.m. with racing action to follow.

For more information on the facility, please visit www.MarshalltownSpeedway.com

For more information on Castrol® FloRacing Night in America sponsors, visit the company websites at www.castrol.comwww.renegaderacefuel.com; www.integrashocksandsprings.com; www.pitstopusa.comwww.k1racegear.comwww.buzzeracing.com; www.hokertrucking.com; www.rocketchassis.com; www.dirtdraft.com; www.hoosiertire.com; and www.fkrodends.com.

For complete Castrol® FloRacing Night in America details, visit the brand-new series website at www.FloSeries.com. For other questions, contact general manager Ben Shelton at msrmafia@gmail.com or 901-335-3037.

Castrol FloRacing Night in America Points (After 05/12/22)
1)Brandon Sheppard – 309 points
2)Stormy Scott – 237 points
3)Mike Marlar – 234 points
4)Hudson O’Neal – 225 points
5)Ricky Thornton Jr. – 222 points
6)Tyler Erb – 189 points
7)Bobby Pierce – 182 points
8)Jonathan Davenport – 168 points
9)Kyle Larson – 159 points
10)Dennis Erb Jr. – 156 points
11)Brandon Overton – 153 points
12)Tanner English – 152 points
13)Ryan Gustin – 142 points
14)Ashton Winger – 138 points
15)Garrett Alberson – 136 points

 

 

