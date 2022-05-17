Lucas Oil NOW600 Ready For Tri-City Speedway Debut This Weekend

Bryan Hulbert – GRANITE CITY, Ill. (May 16, 2022) Sprint Cars on the big track, and Micros on the small track, it’s an open wheel fan’s dream weekend at Tri-City Speedway with the debut of the Lucas Oil National Open Wheel 600 Series presented by Hi-Plains Building Division at the Illinois oval on Friday, May 20 and Saturday, May 21.

Taking on the eighth-mile track located in the infield of the Tri-City Speedway, the small car showdown will include A-Class, Restricted, and Non-Wing as well as HART Outlaw Non-Wing Micros.

Last on track at Port City Raceway for the Terry Walker Memorial, the weekend saw J.J. Loss expand his lead in Non-Wing and A-Class with a 64-point buffer with wings, and a 59-point gap without wings. An up and down weekend for Jett Nunley, the Marlow, Okla. driver managed to maintain his point’s lead with an 11-marker gap over Carson Bolden.

Friday, May 20, and Saturday, May 21 at Tri-City Speedway opens at 3:00 P.M. with racing at 7:15 P.M. (CDT). The draw for ASCS teams is from 4:30 P.M. to 5:45 P.M., with the Driver’s Meeting at 6:00 P.M.

Admission per night is $25 for adults with kids 12 and under admitted into the Grandstands for free. Pits are $35. If racing multiple divisions, a Pit Pass must be purchased for each division. Information on the track can be found by calling (636) 931-7836 or online at https://www.tricityspeedway.net.

Fans not able to attend can see every lap live on https://www.now600.tv.

To keep on everything happening with the National Open Wheel 600 Series, from the National Tour to Regional and Weekly racing lineups, log onto http://www.now600series.com and make sure to follow the tour on Facebook and Twitter (@NOW600Series).

QUICK NOTES:

Who: Lucas Oil National Open Wheel 600 Series

Where: Tri-City Speedway (Granite City, Ill.

When: Friday, May 20 and Saturday, May 21

TIMES AND OTHER INFORMATION: TRI-CITY SPEEDWAY (PER DAY) –

Pits: Noon

Gates: 5:30 P.M.

Draw: 4:30 P.M. – 5:45 P.M.

Driver’s Meeting: 6:00 P.M.

Hot Laps; 6:30 P.M.

Racing: 7:15 P.M.

Muffler: Open

RACEceiver: 454.000

ASCS2 Right Rear mandatory in NOW600. Tire Doping is prohibited.

Member Pill Draw: $10 per class

Non-Member Pill Draw: $15 per class

PRICES (PER DAY) –

Pit Pass: $35 (Per Class)

Grandstand Admission: $25

Kids 12 & Under: Free

TRACK CONTACT: TRI-CITY SPEEDWAY –

Address: 5100 Nameoki Rd, Granite City, IL 62040

Phone: (618) 931-7836

Website: https://www.tricityspeedway.net

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TriCitySpeedway

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TriCity11

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.NOW600Series.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/NOW600Series

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NOW600Series

NOW600 SERIES –

The National Open Wheel 600 Series is in its tenth year of showcasing premier micro sprint racing throughout the country. In addition to the Lucas Oil National Open Wheel 600 Series presented by Hi-Plains Building Division, there are seven regions – the NOW600 Hi-Plains Building Division Ark-La-Tex Region, the Hi-Plains Building Division NOW600 Cactus Region, the NOW600 Hi-Plains Building Division Desert Region, the NOW600 Hi-Plains Building Division Jayhusker Region, the NOW600 Hi-Plains Building Mile High Region, the NOW600 Hi-Plains Building Division Mountain West Region and the NOW600 Hi-Plains Building Division North Texas Region – as well as NOW600 Hi-Plains Building Division weekly racing and EMSA NOW600 C2 Micros. The featured national racing divisions are Stock Non-Wing, Winged ‘A’ Class, and Restricted ‘A’ Class. For more information, including the schedule, points, and rules, visit http://www.NOW600Series.com.

LUCAS OIL –

Lucas Oil Products produces a premium line of oils, greases, and problem-solving additives for the consumer automotive industry and a heavy-duty line of products for the industrial and agricultural markets. For more information, visit http://www.LucasOil.com.

HI-PLAINS BUILDING DIVISION –

Hi-Plains Building Division manufactures building projects encompassing agricultural, barndominiums, commercial, industrial, warehouse, and utility buildings. For more information, visit http://www.HPBuildingDivision.com.