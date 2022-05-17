Nick Hoffman Goes to Victory Lane Three Times in Weekend Action

Notches Victories at Spoon River, Lincoln, and Fairbury



Mooresville, North Carolina (02/13/22) – For the first time since February, Nick Hoffman returned to the familiar confines of his Wehrs Machine & Racing Products / Outlaw Mini Loaders No. 2 FOX / Rockwell Security / Elite Chassis Modified.

His returned to the driver’s seat as he recorded three wins in four starts with his winner’s taking tipping the $8,000 mark. He now holds six wins on the young season.

“We’ve been extremely busy in the shop working on customer’s cars, and honestly just haven’t had much time to think about racing,” Hoffman shared. “It was awesome to get back to the track. We raced four times, and three of the nights things went flawless with wins at Spoon (River Speedway), Lincoln (Speedway), and Fairbury (Speedway). On Friday night at Bloomington (Speedway), I messed up early in the night and put us behind the eight ball. Even at that we still had a shot at the win before a flat took us out late.

“Overall, I’m pleased with how everything went and I say a big ‘thank you’ to everyone, who supports this team.”

Returning to the driver’s seat of his No. 2 Elite Chassis Modified, Nick Hoffman was dominant on Wednesday night at Spoon River Speedway (Banner, Ill.).

Forty-seven entries were on hand for the event, and Nick hit the ground running with a heat race win, which positioned him sixth on the feature grid. In the 30-lap feature he wasted little time working his way forward. In fact, he took the lead on lap 4 and never looked back on his way to the victory, which was worth $3,000.

On Thursday action shifted to Lincoln (Ill.) Speedway for a $2,000-to-win slate. With 38 cars entered into the program, Hoffman won his heat race in convincing fashion to earn the fourth-starting spot for the 20-lap feature.

Hoffman charged past Lucas Lee to take the lead on lap 12 and never looked back on his way to his 12th win of the year.

Friday night action brought Hoffman to the Hoosier State as he pursued a $4,009-to-win prize at Bloomington (Ind.) Speedway in the 2022 edition of the Roddy Strong Memorial.

With 31 entries on hand, Hoffman was relegated to an eighth-place finish in his heat race after spinning out while battling for the lead, which relegated him to a B-Main. He charged from 13th-to-second in the B-Main to earn the 18th starting spot for the feature.

In the feature he was rapidly working his way through the field before a flat tire relegated him to a 19th-place finish.

On Saturday evening Hoffman returned to the Land of Lincoln for the $3,000-to-win Titan Industries FALS Spring Shootout. A 35-car field entered the event, and Hoffman qualified third fastest in his group before winning his heat race from the second-starting spot to earn the second-tarting pot for the 30-lap feature.

The main event found Hoffman wiring the field to pick up the big check and his sixth victory of the season, which came over Mike Harrison, Kyle Steffens, Allen Weisser, and Michael Long.

Full results from the events are available at www.SpoonRiverSpeedway.com, www.LincolnSpeedwayIl.com, www.BloomingtonSpeedway.com, and www.FairburySpeedway.com .

Hoffman is currently finalizing his upcoming schedule and once dates are confirmed they will be posted at www.NickHoffman2.com .

