EMPIRE STATE OF MIND: World of Outlaws Late Models Prepare for Orange County Double-Dip

It’s the Series’ only New York Appearance of 2022

MIDDLETOWN, NY– May 17, 2022 – A shower of Super Late Model power is set to rumble through the Empire State as the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series returns to Orange County Fair Speedway June 17-18.

The Most Powerful Late Models on the Planet will make their third and fourth appearances at “The Legendary House of Power”and the third stop in the last two seasons.

A weekend just North of the “Big Apple” kicks off Friday, June 17, with a $10,000-to-win Feature. A potential $30,000 is on the line for whoever wins Friday’s opener, as the winner of Saturday’s Feature takes home $20,000.

Last August, four-time Series champion Brandon Sheppard brought fans to their feet with an exciting win, holding off current Rookie of the Year contender Max Blair by inches to win his fifth Feature of 2022.

PREVIOUS ORANGE COUNTY FAIR SPEEDWAY WINNERS

2021- Brandon Sheppard on August 19

2004- Rick Eckert on June 20

Blair is one of the drivers contending for the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models championship in 2022, currently 98 points behind leader Dennis Erb Jr.

This season, the Centerville, PA driver has a victory to his credit, with four top-fives and seven top-10s.

Erb also has a Victory this season at Volusia Speedway Park, as his consistency has propelled him to the top of the standings with six top-fives and 11 top-10s.

Last season’s Rookie of the Year Tyler Bruening is looking forward to returning to Orange County, following a strong run on the .625-mile track. After switching to a backup car in last year’s event, the Decorah, IA driver stormed from the tail of the field to finish third at the checkered flag.

Those drivers and the rest of the full-time World of Outlaws competitors will face off against a stout field of regional contenders hoping to keep them from Victory Lane.

Rick Eckert, the 2011 Series champion won the inaugural event at the historic New York track and will attend that weekend.

Dan Stone is another driver expected to be in contention at Orange County after crossing the fifth line in last year’s race.

Don’t miss out on you only chance to see the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models in New York in 2022.

TICKETS: https://bit.ly/3FU9yWP

If you can’t make it to the track, watch all the action live on DIRTVision – either online on with the DIRTVision App.