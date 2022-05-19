Nutiren Ag Solutions, Missouri Division of Tourism to sponsor big pre-race celebration at Show-Me 100 final night

WHEATLAND, MO. (May 18, 2022) – Lucas Oil Speedway officials are excited to announce that Nutrien Ag Solutions and the Missouri Division of Tourism will join the sponsor lineup for the 30th annual Show-Me 100 Presented by ProtecttheHarvest.com, May 26-28.

The Nutrien Ag Solutions Pre-Race Ceremonies Presented by Missouri Division of Tourism will include introduction of country music star and RCA recording artist Aaron Tippin on the final night of the must-see Dirt Late Model crown-jewel weekend.

As part of the opening ceremonies, the Clinton High School Army JROTC color guard will presents the colors as Tippin leads the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance. Danny Terrell, an up-and-coming local country music artist, will sing the National Anthem. During the Anthem, the All-Veterans Group Sky Dive Team Presented by the Missouri Division of Tourism will display the American Flag as they precisely land on track’s infield in front of the fans.

The Racing for Heroes Organization and representatives will be attending the event and sharing all the great things the Racing for Heroes Organization is doing for veterans. Racing for Heroes will assist in helping us honor all the veterans and the military during on Memorial Day Weekend as part of the event.

Tippin will sing two of his hit songs, “You got to Stand for Something,” and “Where the Star and Stripes and Eagles Fly,” just before the Nutrien Ag Solutions driver introductions- presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts. Tippin, an American patriot and the first entertainer to travel to the Gulf Coast and entertain the troops during the Gulf War with Bob Hope and the USO tour, said he’s excited for the appearance.

“I am so happy to be honoring the Veterans and to be the Grand Marshall of the Show-Me 100 at the Lucas Oil Speedway. What a great event! I can’t wait,” Tippin said.

“Huge thanks to Steve Martin of Nutrien Ag Solutions and the Missouri Division of Tourism for adding to the whole fan experience at this year’s Show-Me 100,” stated Wayne Castleberry, Corporate Sales and Marketing for Lucas Oil Motorsports. “The Show-me 100 is not going to be just another race, but a huge event that fans will talk about and want to come back year after year.”

The 30th annual Lucas Oil Show-Me 100-presented by Protecttheharvest.com will feature the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, co-sanctioned by the Lucas Oil MLRA, plus Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modified full programs each night.

Action kicks off on May 26th with the “Cowboy Classic” for Late Models headlining the program, with a $6,000-to-win, main event which also enables drivers to earn valuable points toward starting position into the Saturday-night main event.

The “Tribute to Don and Billie Gibson” on May 27th also will see a $6,000-to-win feature with more points earned for the starting lineup for the Show-Me 100 main event on Saturday night.

The May 28 program includes B Mains, the Midwest Sheet Metal Show-Me Challenge and the record-paying Show-Me 100-lap feature event with $50,000-to-win.

The daily ticket breakdown for Show-Me 100 weekend:

May 26: $30 general admission adults, $27 seniors (62 and up) and military; $10 youth (ages 6-15); FREE kids (ages 5-and-under); $70 family pass; $115 three-day reserved; $40 pit pass, $120 3-day pit pass.

May 27: $30 general admission adults, $27 seniors (62 and up) and Military; $10 youth (ages 6-15); FREE kids (ages 5-and-under); $70 family pass; $40 pit pass; $85 2-day pit pass.

May 28: $40 general admission adults, $37 seniors (62 and up) and Military; $10 youth (ages 6-15); FREE kids (ages 5-and-under); $90 family pass; $45 pit pass.

To purchase tickets for the Show-Me 100 or any event on Lucas Oil Speedway’s schedule, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 295-6043 or via email at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com.