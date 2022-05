Vintage Racing Of Illinois To Headline Friday Night Lincoln Speedway Show

(Lincoln, IL) Just one week removed from a record setting night, Lincoln Speedway is ready to go again this Friday, May 20 for a full six division program. Vintage Racing of Illinois will be making their only visit to the track this season and will be joined by five other classes of racing.

Vintage Racing of Illinois has made several appearances at Lincoln Speedway, always putting on an exciting show with several drivers going for the win. The classic racecars bring back racing memories from years gone by. The series competes at multiple racetracks across the state.

Jose Parga, last year’s Lincoln Speedway point champion, leads this year’s Pro Late Model points by just four over 2020 champion, Brandon Eskew. Neither driver has found victory lane but both have been battling toward the front of the field. Blaise Baker, Rockett Bennett, and Cody Maguire round out the top five in standings entering Friday’s event. Dakota Ewing and Chase Osterhoff claimed the two feature wins.

56 different DIRTcar Modified drivers have already been on track this season and the point battle at the top is a heated one. Edinburg, IL’s Jared Thomas is off to a great start with three top ten finishes and is tied with Ashland, IL’s Brandon Roberts for the point lead. Former NASCAR racer, Kenny Wallace, is third in points just two markers behind. Last year’s champion, Ray Bollinger, and Allen Weisser complete the top five in points.

2021 champion, Mark McMahill leads this year’s Simplot DII Midget standings by just four over Springfield, IL’s Daltyn England. McMahill claimed one feature victory, while Chuck Walker claimed the other. Tyler Roth, Patruck Bruns, and Thomas Harris are among the top five in points. This weekend’s Simplot Front Row Challenge bonus is worth $200.

Chatham, IL’s Allan Harris and Brownstown, IL’s Billy Mason are locked in a tie for the point lead in the DIRTcar Hornet division. Harris claimed the win on April 22, while he finished third at the opener. Third place point man, Jeremy Reed, is third in points, while David Lauritson and Nick Johnson complete the top five.

Rounding out the action will be the DIRTcar Street Stocks. Cerro Gordo, IL’s Terry Reed and Blue Mound, IL’s Bobby Beiler have each claimed feature wins this season at the track. The division is a part time class at the track but historically have exciting races each time they compete at the ¼-mile dirt oval.

Pit gates open Friday at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps are at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00 PM. Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free.

About Lincoln Speedway:

For more information on the track, follow Lincoln Speedway online at www.lincolnspeedwayil.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/LincolnILSpeedway), and Twitter (@LincolnILSpdwy). Updates are also available by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.

Lincoln Speedway is located at the Logan County Fairgrounds, in Lincoln, IL. The physical address is 1408 Short 11th St., Lincoln, IL 62656. Lincoln Speedway races several DIRTcar UMP classes as well as specials on a near bi-weekly schedule of Friday and Sunday evenings. The track is also home to the DIRTcar Fall Nationals.

Lincoln Speedway is a proud member of the Contingency Connection’s $100,000 Racer Rewards Program.

CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

DIRTcar Pro Late Models

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 6P Jose Parga New Berlin IL 114 0 2 11E Brandon Eskew Ashland IL 110 4 3 77 Blaise Baker Clinton IL 106 8 4 55 Rockett Bennett Argenta IL 92 22 5 32M Cody Maguire Carlinville IL 88 26 6 25 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg IL 84 30 7 34 Eric Doran Clinton IL 84 30 8 5B Brandon Sweitzer Lincoln IL 84 30 9 27 Colby Sheppard Williamsville IL 82 32 10 33H Roben Huffman Midland City IL 80 34

DIRTcar Modifieds

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 43 Jared Thomas Edinburg IL 146 0 2 35 Brandon Roberts Ashland IL 146 0 3 36 Kenny Wallace St. Louis MO 144 2 4 77 Ray Bollinger Kewanee IL 134 12 5 25W Allen Weisser Peoria IL 114 32 6 24H Mike Harrison Highland IL 106 40 7 99 Tim Luttrell Riverton IL 94 52 8 05 Dave Wietholder Liberty IL 84 62 9 777 Trevor Neville Mackinaw IL 84 62 10 5 Steven Brooks Bourbanais IL 78 68

Simplot DII Midgets

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 57 Mark McMahill Peoria IL 118 0 2 19E Daltyn England Springfield IL 114 4 3 18 Tyler Roth Springfield IL 110 8 4 77 Patrick Bruns Champaign IL 102 16 5 51R Thomas Harris Lewistown IL 100 18 6 27 Charles Kunz Springfield IL 94 24 7 55 Chuck Walker Herrin IL 60 58 8 7B Dave Baugh Bloomington IL 54 64 9 42 Kevin Battefeld Lewistown IL 50 68 10 22K Kelli Harter Dawson IL 44 74

DIRTcar Hornets