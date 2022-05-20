30th Lucas Oil Show-Me 100 Presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com set to pay $50,000 to win and a record total purse

WHEATLAND, MO. (May 20, 2022) – Lucas Oil Speedway is excited to announce a record purse for this year’s 30th annual Lucas Oil Show-Me 100-presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com.

This crown jewel event for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and the Lucas Oil MLRA, May 26-28, will pay a record $50,000 to the final-night winner out of a total purse over the three days of over $233,000 – a record total purse for this must-attend event of 2022.

The Lucas Oil Show-Me 100-presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com kicks off on Thursday, May 26th with the “Cowboy Classic” for Late Models headlining the program, with a $6,000-to-win main event which also enables drivers to earn valuable points toward starting position into the Saturday-night main event.

The “Tribute to Don and Billie Gibson” on Friday, May 27th also will see a $6,000-to-win feature with more points earned for the starting lineup for the Show-Me 100 main event on Saturday night.

The Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds will run full programs each night, also earning points the first two nights toward the Saturday feature that will pay $1,500 to win.

The Saturday, May 28th program will include B-Mains for the MLRA/LOLMDS cars that have not transferred into the feature event through a heat race. Following the B-Mains, there will be the 20-Lap Midwest Sheet Metal Show-Me Challenge for drivers that did not transfer into the 100-Lap feature event through the B-mains.

The winner of the Midwest Sheet Metal Show-Me Challenge will earn $2,500 or can forfeit the winner’s purse and elect to start last in the Show-Me 100 feature event.

Rising young star Hudson O’Neal is the defending champion of the Show-Me 100, winning his first crown jewel event of his career at Lucas Oil Speedway in 2021.

The Nutrien Ag Solutions Pre-Race Ceremonies-presented by Missouri Division of Tourism will include introducing the Grand Marshal of the 30th annual Show-Me 100, country music star and RCA recording artist, Aaron Tippin.

As part of the opening ceremonies the Clinton High School Army JROTC color guard presents the colors as Tippin leads the spectator audience in the Pledge of Allegiance. Danny Terrell, an up-and-coming local country music artist will sing the National Anthem.

During the National Anthem the All Veterans Group Sky Dive Team-presented by the Missouri Division of Tourism will display the American Flag as they precisely land on track for the fans.

Tippin will sing two of his hit songs, “You Got to Stand for Something” and “Where the Star and Stripes and Eagles Fly” just before the Nutrien Ag Solutions driver introductions Presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts.

Fans unable to attend the Show-Me 100 in person will be able to tune in all three nights, including a LIVE broadcast of Saturday’s program on the MAVTV Motorsports Network. All three nights will be available live on the subscription-based streaming service MAVTV Plus at MAVTVplus.com or via tablets or smart phones on the MAVTV Plus app.

Purse breakdowns for this year’s 30 th Annual Lucas Oil Show-Me 100-presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com:

Thursday May 26, “Cowboy Classic” – 45-Laps for LOLMDS and MLRA

$6,000, 2. $3,000, 3. $2,000, 4. $1,500, 5. $1,250, 6. $1,000, 7. $950, 8. $900, 9. $850, 10. $800, 11. $700, 12. $600, 13. $600, 14. $600, 15. $600, 16. $600, 17. $600, 18. $600, 19. $600, 20. $600, 21. $600, 22. $600, 23. $600, 24. $600. Total $26,750

Friday May 27, “The Tribute to Don & Billie Gibson” – 40-Laps for LOLMDS and MLRA

$6,000, 2. $3,000, 3. $2,000, 4. $1,500, 5. $1,250, 6. $1,000, 7. $950, 8. $900, 9. $850, 10. $800, 11. $700, 12. $600, 13. $600, 14. $600, 15. $600, 16. $600, 17. $600, 18. $600, 19. $600, 20. $600, 21. $600, 22. $600, 23. $600, 24. $600. Total $26,750

Saturday May 28 – Midwest Sheet Metal Show-Me Challenge Non-Qualifiers Race- 20-Laps

$2,500, 2. $1,250, 3. $750, 4. $600, 5. $500, 6. $475, 7. $450, 8. $425, 9. $400, 10. $375, 11. $350, 12. $325, 13. $300, 14. $275, 15. $250, 16. $250, 17. $250, 18. $250, 19. $250, 20. $250, 21. $250, 22. $250, 23. $250. 24. $250. Total $11,475

Saturday May 28 – 30th annual Lucas Oil Show-Me 100-presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com -100-Laps

$50,000, 2. $20,000, 3. $10,000, 4. $9,000, 5. $8,000, 6. $7,000, 7. $6,000, 8. $5,000, 9. $4,500, 10. $4,000, 11. $3,500, 12. $3,250, 13. $3,000, 14. $2,750, 15. $2,500, 16. $2,400, 17. $2,350, 18. $2,325, 19. $2,300, 20. $2,250, 21. $2,200, 22. $2,150, 23. $2,100, 24. $2,050, 25. $2,000, 26. $2,000, 27. $2,000, 28. $2,000. Total $168,625

Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds

Thursday and Friday main events – $750 win each night

Saturday feature event – 30 Laps, $1,500 to win

LOLMDS and MLRA Tire Rule

Thursday

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier (90) LM20

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) LM30s

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains and A-Main

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

Friday

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier (90) LM20

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) LM30s

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains and A-Main

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

Saturday

Left Front – Hoosier (90) LM20

Right Front/Left Rear – Hoosier (90) LM20, (90) LM30s

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) LM30s, (92) LM40

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for B-Mains and Non-Qualifiers Race.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 4 new tires.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

Previous Show-Me 100 winners:

2021 – Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, Ind.

2020 – Payton Looney, Republic, Mo.

2019 – Canceled (storm damage)

2018 – Scott Bloomquist, Mooresburg, Tenn.

2017 – Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, Ill.

2016 – Jimmy Owens, Newport, Tenn.

2015 – Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, Ga.

2014 – Don O’Neal, Martinsville, Ind.

2013 – Jimmy Owens, Newport, Tenn.

2012 – Jimmy Owens, Newport, Tenn.

2011 – Jimmy Owens, Newport, Tenn.

2010 – Ray Cook, Brasstown, N.C.

2009 – Brian Birkhofer, Muscatine, Iowa

2008 – Scott Bloomquist, Mooresburg, Tenn.

2007 – Wendell Wallace, Batesville, Ark.

2006 – Wendell Wallace, Batesville, Ark.

2005 – Scott Bloomquist, Mooresburg, Tenn.

2004 – Scott Bloomquist, Mooresburg, Tenn.

2003 – Scott Bloomquist, Mooresburg, Tenn.

2002 – Wendell Wallace, Batesville, Ark.

2001 – Freddy Smith, Knoxville, Tenn.

2000 – Ray Cook, Brasstown, N.C.

1999 – Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

1998 – Freddy Smith, Knoxville, Tenn.

1997 – Rick Aukland, Fargo, N.C.

1996 – Billy Moyer, Batesville, Ark.

1995 – Scott Bloomquist, Mooresburg, Tenn.

1994 – Billy Moyer, Batesville, Ark.

1993 – Billy Moyer, Batesville, Ark.

The daily ticket breakdown for Show-Me 100 weekend:

May 26: $30 general admission adults, $27 seniors (62 and up) and military; $10 youth (ages 6-15); FREE kids (ages 5-and-under); $70 family pass; $115 three-day reserved; $40 pit pass, $120 3-day pit pass.

May 27: $30 general admission adults, $27 seniors (62 and up) and Military; $10 youth (ages 6-15); FREE kids (ages 5-and-under); $70 family pass; $40 pit pass; $85 2-day pit pass.

May 28: $40 general admission adults, $37 seniors (62 and up) and Military; $10 youth (ages 6-15); FREE kids (ages 5-and-under); $90 family pass; $45 pit pass.

To purchase tickets for the Show-Me 100 or any event on Lucas Oil Speedway’s schedule, or to inquire about camping information, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 295-6043 or via email at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com.