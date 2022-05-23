A dozen things to know before the 30th annual Show-Me 100 at Lucas Oil Speedway

WHEATLAND, MO. (May 23, 2022) – For the Diamond of Dirt Tracks, it’s the jewel that shines the brightest and a week that everyone in dirt Late Model racing looks forward to. But the biggest question as the 30th annual Show-Me 100 Presented by ProtecttheHarvest.com nears is this: Can we have a normal week, please?

Whether it’s been facility damage from storm winds that forced cancellation of the 2019 Show-Me 100, a pandemic that turned the 2020 rendition to a one-day show in mid-summer or rain and brutally cold conditions that altered last year’s schedule, everyone is keeping their fingers crossed over the next few days.

The last “normal” three-day Show-Me 100 in 2018 saw Scott Bloomquist, the legendary Late Model driver from Mooresburg, Tennessee, capture his record sixth Show-Me 100. As we count down the days and hours toward Thursday’s opening night, here are a 12 things to know (while occasionally clicking on your favorite weather app).

1 – What is the weather outlook? Pretty darned good. According to the National Weather Service, Thursday’s forecast calls for sunshine and a high of 67 with a low at night of 52; Friday is sunshine with a high of 80 and low of 61; Saturday’s predicted high is 83 with a low of 63. The biggest key – no mention of precipitation.

2 – Record purse up for grabs. The winner of Saturday night’s 100-lap feature not only will join the history books as a Show-Me 100 winner, he will earn a record $50,000 – a bump of $20,000 from a year ago. The total purse over the three days also is a record of just over $233,000.

3 – Pre-race to remember. Fans will want to be in their seats early on Saturday for the Nutrien Ag Solutions Pre-Race Ceremonies Presented by Missouri Division of Tourism. Country music star and RCA recording artist Aaron Tippin will be introduced as the Show-Me 100 Grand Marshal and as part of the opening ceremonies the Clinton High School Army JROTC color guard will present the colors as Tippin leads the Pledge of Allegiance. Danny Terrell, an up-and-coming local country music artist will sing the National Anthem.

During the National Anthem the All Veterans Group Sky Dive Team-presented by the Missouri Division of Tourism will display the American Flag as they precisely land on track. Before the Show-Me 100 main event, Tippin will sing two of his hit songs, “You Got to Stand for Something” and “Where the Star and Stripes and Eagles Fly” just before the Nutrien Ag Solutions driver introductions Presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts.

3 – Can Bloomquist roll a 7? Bloomquist has largely struggled since a motorcycle accident in March of 2019 greatly limited his mobility. He was winless in 2021 for the first in his career, but the 58-year-old is showing signs of again being a contender with seven top-five finishes in 13 events in 2022. Fans either love to cheer Bloomquist or boo him with little in between. If he contends for another Show-Me 100 victory, it would be a huge storyline.

4 – Don’t forget the “Mayor.” With his vast success at Lucas Oil Speedway, Jimmy Owens earned the nickname of “Mayor of Wheatland” by winning the Show-Me 100 in 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2016. The Newport, Tennessee driver also has won the mid-summer CMH Diamond Nationals at Lucas Oil Speedway four times, the latest in 2019. Owens led 28 laps in the early portion of last year’s Show-Me 100 before settling for eighth at the finish.

5 – O’Neal shoots for back-to-back. One year ago, young Hudson O’Neal capped a chilly weekend in south-central Missouri with his first crown-jewel dirt Late Model win by capturing the 29th annual Show-Me 100. O’Neal, of Martinsville, Indiana let his emotions flow in victory lane and now the 21-year-old tries to make it two in a row.

6 – Veterans seeking their first. There are a handful of Dirt Late Model giants who have done just about everything but win the Show-Me 100. That list includes former reigning Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model Series champion Tim McCreadie (48) of Watertown, New York, and four-time series champ Earl Pearson Jr., of Jacksonville, Florida. Or how about Brandon Sheppard of New Berlin, Illinois, second a year ago and now campaigning on (and leading) the LOLMDS in the Rocket-chassis house car.

7 – Show-Me State drivers take aim. Just two years ago, Payton Looney of Republic became only the second Missouri driver to win his home state’s biggest race, joining Terry Phillips in 1999 as a Show-Me 100 winner. Looney and Logan Martin of West Plains and reigning MLRA champion Tony Jackson Jr. of Lebanon are a trio of Missourians to keep an eye on, especially if they’re able to fare well on in the preliminaries on Thursday and Friday, earning valuable points toward starting positions on the final night.

8 – Tribute to history Thursday and Friday. Speaking of those prelims, the Show-Me 100 pays tribute to major figures in regional dirt Late Model history on the first two nights. Thursday’s program is highlighted by the “Cowboy Classic” in honor of the late Allen “Cowboy” Chancellor, former owner of the Midwest Late Model Racing Association (MLRA). Then on Friday, it’s the “Tribute to Don and Billie Gibson” the former owners of West Plains Motor Speedway and founders of the Show-Me 100 in 1993. Winners of those Thursday and Friday features will earn $6,000.

9 – Last chance qualifier always a doozy. The top 24 non-qualifiers for the Show-Me 100 on Saturday will get one more shot through the Midwest Sheet Metal Show-Me Challenge. The immensely popular race, sponsored by Chris and Jan Davis of Midwest Sheet Metal in Springfield, allows the winner to either keep the $2,500 winner’s check or give it back for a chance to start the 100-lapper at the tail of the field. In 2016, Bobby Pierce won the Challenge and then nearly won the Show-Me 100 after taking a late lead.

10 – Cool souvenirs for a good cause. Fans attending on Saturday can walk away with a cool souvenir, while also helping a great charity. Ron Mitchell, an Ozarks Area Racers Foundation Hall of Famer as a racing photographer, will hold his annual Show-Me 100 Door Panel Auction on the hillside between the front gate and the grandstands. Door panels from both local and national drivers will be available and fans can place silent bids until intermission. The auction has raised more than $50,000 for the American Cancer Society since 2010.

11 – Modifieds on the undercard. It’s always a great show when the Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds take to the track and they’re back again on the undercard all three nights. The Modifieds will run for $750-to-win Thursday and Friday while accumulating points toward the 30-lap feature lineup on Saturday night which will pay $1,500 to the winner and $200 to start.

12 – See it live, in-person or via MAVTV Plus. Fans unable to attend the Show-Me 100 in person will be able to tune in all three nights, including a live broadcast of Saturday’s program on the MAVTV Motorsports Network. All three nights will be available live on the subscription-based streaming service MAVTV Plus at MAVTVplus.com or via tablets or smart phones on the MAVTV Plus app.

Previous Show-Me 100 winners:

2021 – Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, Ind.

2020 – Payton Looney, Republic, Mo.

2019 – Canceled (storm damage)

2018 – Scott Bloomquist, Mooresburg, Tenn.

2017 – Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, Ill.

2016 – Jimmy Owens, Newport, Tenn.

2015 – Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, Ga.

2014 – Don O’Neal, Martinsville, Ind.

2013 – Jimmy Owens, Newport, Tenn.

2012 – Jimmy Owens, Newport, Tenn.

2011 – Jimmy Owens, Newport, Tenn.

2010 – Ray Cook, Brasstown, N.C.

2009 – Brian Birkhofer, Muscatine, Iowa

2008 – Scott Bloomquist, Mooresburg, Tenn.

2007 – Wendell Wallace, Batesville, Ark.

2006 – Wendell Wallace, Batesville, Ark.

2005 – Scott Bloomquist, Mooresburg, Tenn.

2004 – Scott Bloomquist, Mooresburg, Tenn.

2003 – Scott Bloomquist, Mooresburg, Tenn.

2002 – Wendell Wallace, Batesville, Ark.

2001 – Freddy Smith, Knoxville, Tenn.

2000 – Ray Cook, Brasstown, N.C.

1999 – Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

1998 – Freddy Smith, Knoxville, Tenn.

1997 – Rick Aukland, Fargo, N.C.

1996 – Billy Moyer, Batesville, Ark.

1995 – Scott Bloomquist, Mooresburg, Tenn.

1994 – Billy Moyer, Batesville, Ark.

1993 – Billy Moyer, Batesville, Ark.

The daily ticket breakdown for Show-Me 100 weekend:

May 26: $30 general admission adults, $27 seniors (62 and up) and military; $10 youth (ages 6-15); FREE kids (ages 5-and-under); $70 family pass; $115 three-day reserved; $40 pit pass, $120 3-day pit pass.

May 27: $30 general admission adults, $27 seniors (62 and up) and Military; $10 youth (ages 6-15); FREE kids (ages 5-and-under); $70 family pass; $40 pit pass; $85 2-day pit pass.

May 28: $40 general admission adults, $37 seniors (62 and up) and Military; $10 youth (ages 6-15); FREE kids (ages 5-and-under); $90 family pass; $45 pit pass.

Gates open at 4 p.m. each day with hot laps scheduled for 6:30 and racing at 7:05.

To purchase tickets for the Show-Me 100 or any event on Lucas Oil Speedway’s schedule, or to inquire about camping information, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 295-6043 or via email at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com.