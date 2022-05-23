B Mod Mania Begins at Double X Speedway

Double X Speedway

California, MO

May 22, 2022

The first event of B Mod Mania for 2022 at Double X Speedway occurred Sunday night at the historic quarter mile just outside of California, MO. With a dozen B Mods signed in the action was sure to be welcomed by the fans in attendance. Good car counts in the Super Stock and Winged Sprint Car divisions added to the anticipation as the evening began.

Two heat races in each class of cars set the lineups for the feature events later in the evening. The Super Stock class was first up with some new drivers coming in to face the weekly stars at Double X. The first heat saw four drivers take the green as the remainder of the field had mechanical issues in warm ups. Darek Wiss started on the pole and led green to checkered with John Brooks coming home second, Eddie Keeran in third and Dusty See rounding out the four car grid. Heat two would see veteran Tim Brown of Stoutland on the pole with Adam Halley of New Haven to his outside. As the green flag waved it was Adam Halley taking the early lead however a bump from the 1B of Tim Brown turned the leader in turn three and the yellow waved.. A reset to the lineup was in order with Adam Halley returning to the front row and Tim Brown being placed at the rear of the field. On the restart Halley would again take the lead until a lap twp caution for Jody Romig would bunch the field behind him. John Clancy would use the high line to vault from third to the lead on lap three. Another caution would set up a green, white checker end to the race. CLancy would finish strong with Tim Brown recovering to finish second, Darin Porter third, Derek Brown fourth by a bumper over Jody Romig in fifth and Adam Halley completing the field.

B Mod Mania was the next event on the track. Heat one saw Cody Brill and Don WIlliams on the front row. After a lap one caution for debris Brill again took command on the restart with Colson Kirk challenging the leader until a misstep in turn two saw Kirk lose several positions. Don Williams took control of the second position with Mark Smith settling into third as Kirk began to move back up the rankings.AT the finish it was Brill with a sizeable lead over second place Don Williams. Colson Kirk raced his way back up to third at the stripe over Mark Smith in fourth, Jimmy Borgmann in fifth and Dustin Walker in sixth. Heat two saw Logan Smith taking the early lead with hard charging Cole Campbell quickly moving into the second spot. A lap four caution for debris grouped the field behind the leader. Surviiving the persistent challenges from Cole Campbell, Smith was able to claim the victory. Campbell would finish second, Adam Hall crossed the stripe in third, Patrick Lewis was fourth, Richard Brainard finished fifth and Wesley Briggs claimed sixth.

Winged Sprint Cars took to the clay oval next for two heat races as well. In heat one it was an “All In The Family” front row with Jack Wagner on the pole and brother Samuel outside. Jack Wagner took a quick lead in turn one and Quinton Benson followed him into the number two spot on the opening lap.The field was settled into a running order and at the checkered it was Jack Wagner first, Benson second, Samuel Wagner third, Richard Kreisel fourth, Tyler Blank fifth, Jake Griffin sixth and Mackenzie Borchers in seventh. Heat two saw Broc Elliott on the pole in his first start at Double X this season and last week’s feature winner Taylor Walton on his outside. Broc Elliott would lead lap one and Taylor Walton would lead the next seven to claim the victory. Ben Brown would finish second, Slater Helt came in a strong third, Bros Elliott would finish fourth, Tyler Elliott was fifth and Russell Potter would complete the six car field.

Following the night’s order of events, the Super Stock Feature was first on the track for their 15 lap main event. Twelve of the scheduled fourteen starters were able to make the grid. The front row was the “Great Eight” with the 8D of Darek Wiss on the pole and the 8 of John Clancy alongside.Darek Wiss took the early lead on lap one as a caution came out to start lap two for the stopped car of Eddie Keeran in turn one. On the restart Wiss had Clancy right on his bumper and another veteran John Brooks in third. After another green flag lap, Darin Porter would run out of traction in tricky turn one and two to bring out the second caution of the event. A long green flag run would see Clancy begin to challenge the leader lap after lap with John Brooks settling into third. A lap eleven caution would slow the pace. One green flag lap later and the caution would return. With twelve laps in the books it was still Wiss, Clancy and Brooks in the top three. SUrviving one more caution and a green, white, checker situation, Darek Wiss would claim his first feature event victory at Double X Speedway. John CLancy would finish a strong second and veteran John Brooks would finish third. Derek Brown crossed in the fourth spot and Tim Brown completed the top five. Positions six through ten would be claimed by Eddie Keeran sixth,Adam Halley seventh, Jody Romig eighth, Shayne Healea ninth and Dusty See tenth.

The B Modified feature lined up with Cody Brill and Logan Smith on the front row by virtue of their heat race victories. A lap one turn one skirmish saw the field be relined for another go at green flag racing. This time under green Cody Brill would take the point and Cole Campbell would be stalking him lap after lap. Campbell would ultimately loop the car in turn two bringing out a caution on lap 16. The restart would see Brill continuing to hug the bottom groove with Dalton Kirk trying to get lower on the track yet. It was all for naught as Richard Brainard brought out a caution setting the field back to sixteen laps complete. On the green Brill led with DAlton Kirk making a strong bid lap after lap. At the checkered flag Cody Brill would stand tall claiming the victory. Dalton Kirk would finish a close second, Mark Smith finished third, Adam Hall was fourth and Logan Smith rounded out the top five. Sixth place went to Dustin Walker with Patrick Lewis in seventh, Don Williams was eighth, Jimmy Borgmann ninth and Wesley Briggs in tenth. The B Modifieds will be back in action at Double X on June 12 and July 17.

In the Winged Sprint Cars, the feature event saw quick Jack Wagner on the pole with last week’s feature winner Taylor Walton on the outside. Wagner would make quick work of getting to the front only to see his advantage over Walton erased as the caution flew for the spinning car of Russell Potter after one lap was recorded. On the restart Wagner would again quickly open a lead only to see the caution fly after lap three fir the stalled car of Stanley Kreisel in the dreaded turn 1 & 2. Restarting on lap four Wagner would open a three fourths straightaway lead with Walton still holding down second, Quinton Benson ws in third, Ben Brown in fourth and Slater Helt in fifth. During the next few laps Tyler Blank would advance from ninth to fifth by running the cushion like a man on a mission. A caution on lap eight for the stalled car of Jake Griffin would see Jack Wagner still leading, Walton secon, Benson third and Blank fourth on the restart. On the next two laps Blank would use the top shelf to adbance to the third position. After lap ten was completed, Broc Elliott would coast to a stop in turn three bringing out the caution once again. On the restart Blank would try to make a pass on the high side of Walton and run ut of real estate getting into the wall and sliding to a stop at the end of the back straightaway against the inside wall. Restarting once again, Jack Wagner was not to be denied opening the same three quarter length straightaway lead over Walton. Ben Brown and Quinton Benson waged a battle for the third spot before Brown would settle into the position. At the checkered, Jack Wagner claimed his first Double X feature win of 2022. Taylor Walton would run second, Ben Brown finishes a strong third, Quinton Benson fourth and Slater Helt completed the top five. Samuel Wagner would lead the second five in sixth, Tyler Elliott would finish seventh,Mackenzie Borchers eighth, Russell Potter ninth and Stanley Kreisel tenth.

Next Sunday night is the annual “Tribute to Jesse” memorial race, honoring “The Rocket” Jesse Hockett. The Winged Sprint Cars will be running for $3500 to win thanks to Clennin Farm Supply and LRB Racing Products. The POWERi non wing sprint cars will be in competition along with the Super Stocks. Come out to honor one of the greats and see some exciting dirt track racing. Also on June 5 will be the Dylan Bias Memorial Super Stock special with added prize money for the Super Stocks. Winged SPrint Cars and Pure Stocks will be on the card that night as well. Follow us on Facebook or go to www.doublexspeedway.com.

Double X Speedway

May 22, 2022

Results

B Modifieds-

Feature: 1. 96-Cody Brill, Bates City; 2. 55-Dalton Kirk, Urbana; 3. 12-Mark Smith; 4. 574-Adam Hall, Columbia; 5. 11L-Logan Smith, El Dorado Springs; 6. 14W-Dustin Walker, Polk; 7. 24L- Patrick Lewis, Wellsville; 8. 5-Don Williams, Osage Beach; 9. 52-Jimmy Borgmnann, Boonville; 10. 28-Wesley Briggs, Lebanon; 11. 3B-Richard Brainard, Sedalia; 12. 22C- Cole Campbell, Mexico; 13. 55X Alex Gilbertrson

Heat 1: 1. Brill; 2. Williams; 3. Kirk; 4. M. Smith; 5. Borgmann 6. Walker; 7. Gilbertson

Heat 2. 1. L. Smith; 2. Campbell; 3. Hall; 4. Lewis; 5. Brainard; 6. Briggs

Super Stocks-

Feature: 1. 8D-Darek Wiss, Centralia; 2. 8-John CLancy, California; 3. 27-John Brooks, Warrensburg; 4. 11-Derek Brown, Stoutland; 5. 1B-Tim Brown, Stoutland; 6. 87-Eddie Keeran, California; 7. 8H-Adam Halley, New Haven; 8. 12-Jody Romig, Syracuse; 9. 17- SHayne Healea, Centertown; 10. 83- Dusty See, Eldon; 11. 21- Darin Porter, California; 12. 03B-Chris Brockway, Independence; 13. 19J-Tyler Crocker, Holts Summit; 14. 05-Dale Berry, Tuscumbia

Heat 1: 1. Wiss2. Brooks; 3. Keeran; 4. See; 5. Crocker (DNS); 6. Brockway (DNS); 7. Berry (DNS)

Heat 2: 1. Clancy; 2. T. Brown; 3. Porter; 4. D. Brown; 5. Romig; 6. Halley

Winged Sprint Cars

Feature: 1. 77-Jack Wagner, Lone Jack; 2. 93-Taylor Walton, California; 3. X-Ben Brown, Marshall; 4. 15B-Quinton Benson, Sweet Springs; 5. 22s-Slater Helt, Cactus Flats; 6. 73-Samuel Wagner, Lone Jack; 7. 49-Tyler Elliott, Jefferson City; 8. 41-Mackenzie Borchers, Marshall; 9. 3P-Russell Potter, Boonville; 10. 18-Stanley Kreisel, Warsaw (DNF); 11. 4-Tyler Blank, California (DNF); 12. 00-Broc Elliott, California (DNF); 13. 0-Jake Griffin, Quincy, IL

Heat 1: J. Wagner; 2. Benson; 3. S. Wagner; 4. Kreisel; 5. Blank; 6. Griffin; 7. Borchers

Heat 2: 1. Walton; 2. Brown; 3. Helt; 4. B. Elliott; 5. T. Elliott; 6. Potter