C. Bell’s Non-Wing Micro Mania to Debut at Renovated Lil’ Texas Motor Speedway

Lil’ Texas Motor Speedway is getting more than a Lil’ renovation.

The 1/5-mile asphalt oval will undergo a major facelift to help realize NASCAR Cup Series driver Christopher Bell’s vision of bringing Micro Sprint racing to the facility the Oklahoma native has long considered his home track.

Converting the track surface from asphalt to dirt and the addition of a number of improvements will highlight the project for the modest venue that sits adjacent to the Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track on the 1,500-acre property.

“From the first time I saw Lil’ Texas I couldn’t stop thinking about how cool it would be to have a Micro Sprint race there,” said Bell, who drives for Joe Gibbs Racing in the Cup Series and also is a champion sprint car racer. “I’m super excited about seeing it actually happen and can’t wait to be a part of it.”

Bell won’t have to wait long to participate with a four-day micro sprint event already scheduled in conjunction with the Texas Motor Speedway’s NASCAR Playoffs doubleheader set for Sept. 23-25.

Lil’ Texas Motor Speedway, in conjunction with POWRi Racing, will hold the inaugural “C. Bell’s MICRO MANIA” scheduled for September 21-24. Featuring practice on Wednesday, Qualifying Races Thursday and Friday, and the main event on Saturday for the POWRi 600cc Outlaw Non-Wing Micro as well as Jr. Sprint Division.

Micro Sprints are smaller versions of full-sized sprint cars with side-mounted 600cc motorcycle engines that can generate 140 horsepower with similar chassis and body styles to the larger versions.

“We’ve always had a great relationship with Christopher, and he approached us with this intriguing concept for Lil’ Texas Motor Speedway,” Texas Motor Speedway Vice President of Operations & Events Kenton Nelson said. “His extensive knowledge of the sport will be extremely beneficial to us in the renovation of the track as well as getting connected with the Micro Sprint car community. In addition to the Micro Sprint race, Christopher also discussed that with all the drivers with kids starting their racing careers that Lil’ Texas Motor Speedway could also serve as a great on-property opportunity to compete when their Dads come to town to race.”

The renovation project is slated to begin following this weekend’s NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway with the initial undertaking being the removal of the asphalt. Among the additions or upgrades will be a scoreboard, PA system, front stretch wall/catch fence, caution light system along with a Lil’ Hoss screen, pit area amenities, and a 3,500-seat temporary grandstand.

Entries for the POWRi 600cc Outlaw Non-Wing Micros are available online at https://www.myracepass.com/series/1572/registrations/5953 for $150.00 as Jr Sprints entries are $100.00. A $50 late fee will be applied for all entries received after September 1st.

For more information including ticket availability on C. Bell’s MICRO MANIA, please visit https://www.texasmotorspeedway.com/c-bells-micro-mania/.

