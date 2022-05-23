Record Paying 30th Lucas Oil Show-Me 100 this Weekend

Batavia, OH (May 23, 2021) – On May 26th-28th the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and the Lucas Oil Midwest Latemodel Racing Association (MLRA) will co-sanction the 30th edition of the Lucas Oil Show-Me 100 presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com, with a record purse. This Crown Jewel event will pay a record $50,000 to the winner on Saturday night, with a total purse of over $233,000 over the three days.

In Wheatland, MO, a town with a population of under 400, lies an immaculate 3/8-mile oval facility known as “The Diamond of Dirt Tracks”. This weekend when the nation’s top dirt late model drivers invade Lucas Oil Speedway, the transient population greatly increases.

Thursday’s program will feature a $6,000-to-win, $600-to-start event, honoring the late Allen “Cowboy” Chancellor, longtime MLRA Owner/Promoter. The 9th Annual “Cowboy Classic” will include a full program of: Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 45-lap main event.

The action on Friday, May 27th will pay tribute to Don and Billie Gibson, former promoters of West Plains Motor Speedway and founders of the Show-Me 100. The activities will include a complete program of: Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 40-lap, $6,000-to-win, $600-to-start main event.

Drivers will earn points in each of the two preliminary nights; those points combined will determine the line-ups for Saturday night’s $50,000-to-win, $2,000-to-start finale.

The Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds will be featured as the support class each night. Their activities on Thursday and Friday, May 26th-27th will feature a complete program of: Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 20-lap, $750-to-win main event each night.

On Saturday night, consolation events for the Lucas Oil Late Models and the USRA Modifieds will be held, plus the Midwest Sheet Metal Show-Me Challenge. The Lucas Oil Show-Me 100 main event will follow the Midwest Sheet Metal Show-Me Challenge on Saturday night. The USRA Modifieds will cap off the weekend action with their $1,500-to-win main event.

The Nutrien Ag Solutions Pre-Race Ceremonies-presented by Missouri Division of Tourism will include introducing the Grand Marshal of the 30th Annual Show-Me 100, country music star and RCA recording artist, Aaron Tippin. Action-packed racing isn’t the only thing bringing excitement to fans in this unforgettable weekend, opening ceremonies are sure to leave everyone talking.

On Thursday and Friday, the General Admission gates will open at 4:00 PM CT with hot laps beginning at 6:30 PM CT. On Saturday, the General Admission gates will open at 3:00 PM CT with hot laps set for 5:30 PM CT.

In 2021 Tim McCreadie took the lead on the first lap and blazed his way to win the Cowboy Classic (which was postponed from Thursday) on Friday Night at Lucas Oil Speedway. Josh Richards came from the sixth starting spot to pass Brian Shirley on the sixth lap to dominate Friday Night’s Tribute to Don and Billie Gibson. It was Hudson O’Neal though that picked up the biggest win of his racing career (at that time) in the 29th Annual Lucas Oil Show-Me 100 as the fifth and final leader of the 100-lap event.

Track Information:

Lucas Oil Speedway

Phone Number: 417-282-5984

General Manager: Danny Lorton

Location: 18842 Speedway Drive (700 E. Hwy 54), Wheatland, MO 65779

Directions: 0.2 mile south of US 54 on SR 83.

Website: www.lucasoilspeedway.com

Thursday-Friday May 26th and 27th Tire Rule:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier (90) LM20

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) LM30s

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains and A-Main

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

Saturday May 28th Lucas Oil Show-Me 100 presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com Tire Rule:

Left Front – Hoosier (90) LM20

Right Front/Left Rear – Hoosier (90) LM20, (90) LM30s

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) LM30s, (92) LM40

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for B-Mains and Midwest Sheet Metal Show-Me Challenge Non-Qualifiers Race.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 4 new tires.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

Thursday-Friday May 26th and 27th Event Purses: 1. $6,000, 2. $3,000, 3. $2,000, 4. $1,500, 5. $1,250, 6. $1,000, 7. $950, 8. $900, 9. $850, 10. $800, 11. $700, 12. $600, 13. $600, 14. $600, 15. $600, 16. $600, 17. $600, 18. $600, 19. $600, 20. $600, 21. $600, 22. $600, 23. $600, 24. $600. = $26,750

Saturday May 28th Midwest Sheet Metal Show-Me Challenge Non-Qualifiers Event Purse: 1. $2,500, 2. $1,250, 3. $750, 4. $600, 5. $500, 6. $475, 7. $450, 8. $425, 9. $400, 10. $375, 11. $350, 12. $325, 13. $300, 14. $275, 15. $250, 16. $250, 17. $250, 18. $250, 19. $250, 20. $250, 21. $250, 22. $250, 23. $250, 24. $250. = $11,475

Saturday May 28th Lucas Oil Show-Me 100 presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com Purse: 1. $50,000, 2. $20,000, 3. $10,000, 4. $9,000, 5. $8,000, 6. $7,000, 7. $6,000, 8. $5,000, 9. $4,500, 10. $4,000, 11. $3,500, 12. $3,250, 13. $3,000, 14. $2,750, 15. $2,500, 16. $2,400, 17. $2,350,18. $2,325, 19. $2,300, 20. $2,250, 21. $2,200, 22. $2,150, 23. $2,100, 24. $2,050, 25. $2,000, 26. $2,000, 27. $2,000, 28. $2,000. = $168,625

Previous Show-Me 100 Winners:

2021 – Hudson O’Neal

2020 – Payton Looney

2019 – Canceled

2018 – Scott Bloomquist

2017 – Bobby Pierce

2016 – Jimmy Owens

2015 – Jonathan Davenport

2014 – Don O’Neal

2013 – Jimmy Owens

2012 – Jimmy Owens

2011 – Jimmy Owens

2010 – Ray Cook

2009 – Brian Birkhofer

2008 – Scott Bloomquist

2007 – Wendell Wallace

2006 – Wendell Wallace

2005 – Scott Bloomquist

2004 – Scott Bloomquist

2003 – Scott Bloomquist

2002 – Wendell Wallace

2001 – Freddy Smith

2000 – Ray Cook

1999 – Terry Phillips

1998 – Freddy Smith

1997 – Rick Aukland

1996 – Billy Moyer

1995 – Scott Bloomquist

1994 – Billy Moyer

1993 – Billy Moyer