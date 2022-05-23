Star-Studded Field Set for Xtreme Outlaw Midget Debut at Millbridge This Week

WHO TO EXPECT: Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series Debuts on Monday and Tuesday at Millbridge

Nearly 50+ Entries Expected for Inaugural Series Event on DIRTVision

SALISBURY, NC – May 23, 2022 – The Xtreme Outlaw Sprint Car Series presented by Low-E Insulation had its turn in February, now the history-making is in the hands of the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota Racing this week.

Announced in December, the new Series will officially come to life on Monday & Tuesday, May 23-24 at Millbridge (NC) Speedway for the Production Alliance Group Double Down Showdown. The intrigue and interest are at an all-time high with nearly 50+ entries expected to compete over two nights on DIRTVision, along with a loaded class of 600cc micro sprints.

On top of 15+ teams already committed to the full 10-race mini-series, this week’s inaugural Xtreme Outlaw Midget event is attracting some of the brightest names in motorsports ahead of NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 weekend. Racers will battle for $4,000/Win, $300/Start on Monday, and $5,000/Win, $400/Start purse on Tuesday, with plenty of incentives in between.

Several exciting off-track activities, such as a post-race concert and BBQ catering on Monday & racer appreciation lunch on Tuesday, are also planned around the much-anticipated debut. If worse comes to worst, the Series and track are both fully committed to using Wednesday as a rain date for teams and fans.

A full tentative entry list for this week can be found at the bottom, including some of these big names:

Headlining the stout list of almost 50+ drivers are NASCAR Cup Series winners Kyle Larson and Chase Briscoe. Not only are the Sunday superstars racing close to home this week, but they split the first two midget wins at Millbridge in December 2020, too. They’re joined by NASCAR Truck Series competitors John Hunter Nemechek and Carson Hocevar on the entry list as well.

Toyota Racing powerhouse Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports is set to bring a whopping eight cars to the Xtreme Outlaw Midget debut with Ryan Timms (Oklahoma City, OK), Bryant Wiedeman (Colby, KS), Taylor Reimer(Bixby, OK), Kaylee Bryson (Muskogee, OK), Mariah Ede (Fresno, CA), Brenham Crouch (Lubbock, TX), Gavin Miller(Allentown, PA), and one driver to be announced.

Chad Boat is bringing a handful of CB Industries entries from North Carolina to not only chase a home track victory but the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series championship as well. He’ll have full-time teenagers Jade Avedisian (Clovis, CA), Dominic Gorden (Clovis, CA), and Jace Park (Overland Park, KS) at the wheel of his Toyota-powered machines, along with two NASCAR stars.

Dave Mac / Dalby Motorsports will have a foursome of Toyota-powered Midgets this week with Cannon McIntosh(Bixby, OK), Kevin Woody (Victory, NY), and J.J. Loss (Parsons, KS) committed to chasing the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series championship. Bundy Built Motorsports is a two-car tandem traveling to Farmer City Raceway with Zach Daum (Pocahontas, IL) and Ethan Mitchell (Mooresville, NC) piloting the #9 and #19 rides.

Andrew Felker of Carl Junction, MO will begin his championship chase aboard the Pannell Chipping, James Hodge Auto Group, Smith Equipment #11A this weekend. The 2012 POWRi Midget champion is looking for his first national title in a decade by joining the new Series. Local Millbridge ace Brent Crews is expected to be in attendance as well. The 14-year-old sensation has been opening eyes worldwide with his performance in various vehicles.

Reinbold/Underwood Motorsports will field teenager Hayden Reinbold (Chandler, AZ) in the #19AZ for all 10 races throughout the Xtreme Outlaw Midget season. Emilio Hoover (Broken Arrow, OK) will pilot the Steve Reynolds-owned Ripper #21 with veteran crew chief Flea Ruzic on the wrenches for the defending POWRi West Midget champion.

Chase McDermand (Springfield, IL) has the pleasure of wheeling the Mounce/Stout Motorsports #40 in the first two of 10 races on DIRTVision this weekend. The Gray Auto #06 will hit the track with 15-year-old Rylan Gray (Greenfield, IL) opening his pursuit of the Xtreme Outlaw Midget championship.

Trifecta Motorsports is sending Kyle Jones (Kennedale, TX) on the road with crew chief Bobby Milliser to begin the Xtreme Outlaw Midget title quest this weekend at Farmer City. Karter Sarff (Mason City, IL) has continually raised eyebrows in the national midget ranks and makes his next step by chasing the Xtreme Outlaw Midget championship this year in his family-owned #21K.

The Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series format includes Group Qualifying, a Heat Race inversion, and combined points lining up the Last Chance Showdown and Feature races. The full rulebook as well as information on purses and point funs is available HERE.

You can watch every lap of the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series debut LIVE on DIRTVision and follow along with lineups, results, live timing, points, and more on the MyRacePass app.

MILLBRIDGE ENTRY LIST

Daniel Adler (St. Louis, MO)

Jade Avedisian (Clovis, CA)

Kyle Beilman (Los Angeles, CA)

Chase Briscoe (Mitchell, IN)

Kaylee Bryson (Muskogee, OK)

Brent Crews (Denver, NC)

Brenham Crouch (Lubbock, TX)

Chance Crum (Snohomish, WA)

Zach Daum (Pocahontas, IL)

Mitchell Davis (Auburn, IL)

Jacob Denney (Galloway, OH)

Nick Drake (Mooresville, NC)

Mariah Ede (Fresno, CA)

Andrew Felker (Carl Junction, MO)

Dominic Gorden (Clovis, CA)

Rylan Gray (Greenfield, IN)

Carson Hocevar (Portage, MI)

Nick Hoffman (Mooresville, NC)

Emilio Hoover (Broken Arrow, OK)

Kyle Jones (Kennedale, TX)

Carson Kvapil (Mooresville, NC)

Kyle Larson (Elk Grove, CA)

Gray Leadbetter (Morganton, NC)

Chase McDermand (Springfield, IL)

Cannon McIntosh (Bixby, OK)

Joe B. Miller (Millersville, MO)

Gavin Miller (Allentown, PA)

Ethan Mitchell (Mooresville, NC)

Garrett Mitchell (Washington, WV)

Greg Mitchell (Washington, WV)

John Hunter Nemecheck (Mooresville, NC)

Austin O’Dell (Springfield, IL)

Jace Park (Overland Park, KS)

Taylor Reimer (Bixby, OK)

Hayden Reinbold (Gilbert, AZ)

Kayla Roell (Dillsboro, IN)

Dillon Silverman (Chico, CA)

Bryan Stanfill (Brownsburg, IN)

Jake Swanson (Anaheim, CA)

Ryan Timms (Oklahoma City, OK)

D.J. Vanderley (Mooresville, NC)

Bryant Weideman (Colby, KS)

Kevin Woody Jr. (Rochester, NY)

TBA (Dave Mac/Dalby)

TBA (Dave Mac/Dalby)

TBA (Keith Kunz)

TBA (Flea Ruzic)