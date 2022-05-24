World of Outlaws CASE Late Models Adjust June and July Tour Schedule

CONCORD, NC – May 24, 2022 – The World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series rolls this week into Sharon Speedway for two huge nights, paying $10,000 to win on Friday and $20,000 to win on Saturday. However, with fuel prices on the rise and tire availability a concern heading into summer, Series officials have made several schedule adjustments for June and July.

The Hawkeye event at Boone (IA) Speedway is moving to Monday, July 25, kicking off the Prairie Dirt Classic week, and paying $20,000-to-win.

Fans with tickets to the event originally scheduled for Saturday, July 9 will have them rolled over to the new date. Those who purchased a ticket in advance to Friday’s event at Boone will receive a face value credit to their MyDirtTickets.com account to be used towards any World of Outlaws event available at WorldofOutlaws.com/tix. If a credit to your account does not work for you, then you have until Thursday, June 23 to request a refund. For more details email tickets@dirtcar.com.

Any ticket holder who can’t attend the event on Monday, July 25 can also request a refund.

TICKETS: https://bit.ly/3Lz4Wqx

In other schedule updates, the June 4 event at The Dirt Oval at Route 66 in Joliet, IL, the June 17-18 event at Orange County Fair Speedway in Middletown, NY, and the July 12 event scheduled at Gondik Law Speedway in Superior, WI, have all been cancelled and will not be rescheduled in 2022.

