WHAT TO WATCH FOR: World of Outlaws Late Models Return to Sharon Speedway

Erb, Blair, Gustin, Clanton and more gear up for a potential $30K payday

HARTFORD, OH– MAY 23, 2022– A swing through the Northeast continues for the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Models as they prepare for a double-dip at Sharon Speedway in Hartford, OH.

A potential $30,000 payday is up for grabs this weekend, kicking off on Friday, May 27, as the Series runs a 40-lap Feature paying $10,000-to-win.

The Most Powerful Late Models on the Planet return on Saturday, May 28 to wage war for 60 laps, and a $20,000 prize.

Joining the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models this weekend is the RUSH Sprint Cars on Friday, and the RUSH Sportsman Modifieds on Saturday.

TICKETS: https://bit.ly/3NsMCR9

If you can't make it to the tracks, watch all the action live on DIRTVision

Here are some of the storylines to keep an eye on this weekend:

Championship Form: Dennis Erb Jr. continues to show why he’s the man to beat this season with the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Models.

Erb, along with 2021 Crew Chief of the Year Heather Lyne have been consistent since Sunshine Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park and continued that success last weekend with a win (Marion Center) and second (Bloomsburg).

The Carpentersville, IL driver holds a 100-point lead over Max Blair entering this weekend’s doubleheader.

Last season, Erb finished ninth in his only appearance at the track.

Looking to Strike: Max Blair has thrown every jab at Erb in the past few weeks, but still finds himself at a deficit heading into Sharon.

The Viper Motorsports entry is also coming off a strong weekend with a win (Bloomsburg), a third (Port Royal), and a ninth (Marion Center).

Blair had a top five run going in last year’s World of Outlaws event at Sharon before misfortune hit, causing him to cross the line 20th. However, he has found success at the track in the past, finishing third in a ULMS event last year.

Reaper’s Redemption: Perhaps no World of Outlaws CASE Late Models driver is looking forward to Sharon Speedway more than Ryan Gustin.

The “Reaper” challenged 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kyle Larson in the closing laps of last year’s event—but ultimately fell short at the checkered flag.

The Marshalltown, IA driver is still searching for his first career World of Outlaws victory, and hopes for redemption this weekend at a place he had his Rocket Chassis rolling last season.

Hot Streaks: Erb and Blair aren’t the only drivers who have momentum entering this weekend’s events at Sharon Speedway.

Shane Clanton thrived in his return to World of Outlaws competition during the three-day Pennsylvania swing with two top 5’s and three top-10s, including a second at Marion Center Raceway.

Four-time Series champion Josh Richards also gained momentum with two podiums over the weekend, a sign the Houston, OH driver is moving in the right direction going forward.

Rookie of the Year contender Tanner English is another driver who ran well in Pennsylvania, grabbing three top 10’s. He currently sits third in points—144 points behind Dennis Erb.

A win by any of these drivers would be their first World of Outlaws victory of 2022.

Battling the Regional Stars: The World of Outlaw CASE Late Models drivers will once again battle regional drivers from both Pennsylvania and Ohio.

Last weekend, Jared Miley broke through at Port Royal for his first career World of Outlaws victory. It was redemption for the Pittsburgh, PA driver, who let a couple wins slip away in the past.

He’s one of many Pennsylvania drivers expected to join the Series at Sharon, including Chub Frank, 2011 Series champion Rick Eckert, Colton Flinner, and Gregg Satterlee who hope to defend their region again in World of Outlaws competition.

WHEN AND WHERE

May 27-28 at Sharon Speedway in Hartford, OH

ABOUT THE TRACK

Sharon Speedway is a 3/8-mile track

Online – https://www.sharonspeedway.com

PREVIOUS WINNERS

2021- Kyle Larson on Aug. 21

2019- Brandon Sheppard on Aug. 30

2010- Darrell Lanigan on July 29

2009- Tim Fuller on July 25

2008- Donnie Moran on July 26

2007- Chub Frank on July 28

2006- Rick Eckert on July 8

2004- Davey Johnson on June 26

TRACK RECORD

14.842 by Brandon Sheppard on 4/21/21

Around the Turn: The Most Powerful Late Models on the Planet return to Illinois for the first time this season with a stop at Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, IL on Friday, June 3.

Feature Winners: (14 Drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA- 2

Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, GA-2

Max Blair, Centerville, PA-2

Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-2 Ashton Winger, Hampton, GA-1

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1

Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-1

Michael Brown, Lancaster, SC-1

Tyler Erb, New Waverly, TX-1

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-1

Ricky Weiss, Headingley, MB-1

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-1

Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-1

Jared Miley, Pittsburgh, PA-1

Heat Race Winners (34 Drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Chris Madden-Gray Court, SC-7

Brandon Sheppard- New Berlin, IL-7 Dale McDowell-Chickamauga, GA-6

Max Blair, Centerville, PA-6 Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-4

Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-4 Devin Moran-Dresden, OH-3

Tyler Erb, New Waverly, TX-3

Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, GA-3

Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-3 Darrell Lanigan, Union, KY-2

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-2

Ricky Thornton Jr., Chandler, AZ-2

Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, NC-2

Kyle Hammer, Clinton, IL-2

Ricky Weiss, Headlingley, MB-2

Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-2

Rick Eckert, York, PA-2 Ashton Winger, Hampton, GA-1

Ross Robinson, Georgetown, DE-1

Mark Whitener, Middleburg, FL-1

Frank Heckenast, Jr., Frankfort, IL-1

Michael Brown, Lancaster, SC-1

Daulton Wilson, Fayetteville, NC-1

Ross Bailes, Clover, SC-1

Josh Rice, Verona, KY-1

Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-1

Stormy Scott, Las Cruces, NM-1

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-1

Chad Simpson, Mt. Vernon, IA-1

Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA-1

Spencer Hughes, Meridian, MS-1

Jeff Rine, Danville, PA-1

Gregg Satterlee, Indiana, PA-1

Last Chance Showdown Winners (31 Drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Max Blair, Centerville, PA-3 Cade Dillard-Robeline, LA-2

Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-2

Boom Briggs, Bear Lake, PA-2 Hudson O’Neal- Martinsville, IN-1

Logan Martin, Plains, MO-1

Tyler Bruening, Decorah, IA-1

Chris Simpson, Oxford, IA-1

Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-1

Spencer Hughes, Meridian, MS-1

Mike Norris, Sarver, PA-1

Chase Osterhoff, Kankakee, IL-1

Tyler Erb, New Waverly, TX-1

Josh Richards, Shinnston, WV-1

Anthony Sanders, Spartanburg, SC-1

Banjo Duke, Sumter, SC-1

Steve Casebolt, Richmond, IN-1

Austyn Mills, Cincinnati, OH-1

Frank Heckenast Jr., Frankfort, IL-1

Andy Bond, Coolville, OH-1

Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN-1

Garrett Alberson, Las Cruces, NM-1

Jake Timm, Winona, MN-1

Chase Junghans, Manhattan, KS-1

Shannon Babb, Moweaqua, IL-1

Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-1

Kyle Hammer, Clinton, IL-1

Shaun Jones, Shermansdale, PA-1

Ryan Montgomery, Fairmont, WV-1

Chad Myers, Hempstead, MD-1

Mason Zeigler, Chalk Hill, PA-1

PODIUM FINISHES (28 Drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Podiums

Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-5

Max Blair, Centerville, PA-5 Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA-4 Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-3

Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, GA-3

Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-3

Tyler Erb, New Waverly, TX-3

Josh Richards, Shinnston, WV-3 Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-2

Darrell Lanigan, Union, KY-2

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-2

Ricky Weiss, Headingly, MB-2

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-2 Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, CA-1

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1

Ashton Winger, Hampton, GA-1

Chase Junghans, Manhattan, KS-1

Michael Brown, Lancaster, SC-1

Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-1

Ross Bailes, Clover, SC-1

Daulton Wilson, Fayetteville, NC-1

Josh Rice, Verona, KY-1

Tanner English, Benton, KY-1

Kyle Bronson, Brandon, FL-1

Stormy Scott-Las Cruces, NM-1

Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-1

Jared Miley, Pittsburgh, PA-1

Gregg Satterlee, Indiana, PA-1

FOX FACTORY HARD CHARGER (15 Drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – H.C.

Gordy Gundaker, St. Charles, MO-2

Brent Larson, Lake Elmo, MN-2

Tanner English, Benton, KY-2 Hudson O’Neal, Martinsville, IN-1

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-1

Max Blair, Centerville, PA-1

Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-1

Carson Ferguson, Concord, NC-1

Tyler Bruening, Decorah, IA-1

Jimmy Owens, Newport, TN-1

Ross Bailes, Clover, SC-1

Garrett Alberson, Las Cruces, NM-1

Chase Junghans, Manhattan, KS-1

Josh Richards, Shinnston, WV-1

Kyle Hammer, Clinton, IL-1

SLICK WOODY’S QUICK TIME Award (12 Drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – QTs

Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-2

Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-2

Ricky Weiss, Headingly, MB-2

Shane Clanton, Zebulon, GA-2 Kyle Hammer, Clinton, IL-1

Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA-1

Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-1

Trent Ivey, Union, SC-1

Josh Rice, Verona, KY-1

Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-1

Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-1

Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-1

Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-1

Max Blair, Centerville, PA-1

CASE Feature Lap Leaders (22 Drivers)

Rank – Driver, Hometown – Laps Led

Max Blair, Centerville, PA-100 Tyler Erb, New Waverly, TX-97 Dennis Erb Jr., Carpentersville, IL-79 Dale McDowell, Chickamauga, GA-65 Brandon Sheppard, New Berlin, IL-52 Ricky Weiss, Headingley, MB-48 Bobby Pierce, Oakwood, IL-40 Ashton Winger, Hampton, GA-39 Chris Madden, Gray Court, SC-31 Brandon Overton, Evans, GA-25

Michael Brown, Lancaster, SC-25

Mike Marlar, Winfield, TN-25 Kyle Hammer, Clinton, IL-22

Jared Miley, Pittsburgh, PA-20

Rick Eckert, York, PA-20 Kyle Strickler, Mooresville, NC-15 Tyler Bruening, Decorah, IA-13 Devin Moran, Dresden, OH-11

Cade Dillard, Robeline, LA-11

Jonathan Davenport, Blairsville, GA-11 Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, IA-2 Spencer Hughes, Meridian, MS-1

2022 World of Outlaws Late Model Schedule & Winners

No./ Day, Date / Track / Location / Winner (Total Wins)

1. Thursday, Jan. 20 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Dale McDowell (1)

2. Friday, Jan. 21/Volusia Speedway Park/Barberville, FL/Ashton Winger (1)

3. Wednesday, Feb. 16/Volusia Speedway Park, Barberville, FL/Brandon Overton (1)

4. Thursday, Feb. 17/Volusia Speedway Park, Barberville, FL/Dale McDowell (2)

5. Friday, Feb. 18/Volusia Speedway Park, Barberville, FL/Dennis Erb Jr. (1)

6. Saturday, Feb. 19/Volusia Speedway Park, Barberville, FL/Chris Madden (1)

7. Friday, March 25/Cherokee Speedway, Gaffney, SC/Michael Brown (1)

8. Saturday, March 26/Cherokee Speedway, Gaffney, SC/Max Blair (1)

9. Friday, April 22/Atomic Speedway, Waverly, OH/Tyler Erb (1)

10. Saturday, April 23/Atomic Speedway, Waverly, OH/ Brandon Sheppard (1)

11. Friday, April 29/ Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, TN/Jonathan Davenport (1)

12. Saturday, April 30/Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, TN/Ricky Weiss (1)

13. Thursday, May 5/Mississippi Thunder Speedway, Fountain City, WI/Bobby Pierce (1)

14. Friday, May 6/Mississippi Thunder Speedway, Fountain City, WI/Jonathan Davenport (2)

15. Saturday, May 7/Mississippi Thunder Speedway, Fountain City, WI/Mike Marlar(1)

16. Thursday, May 19/Bloomsburg Fair Raceway/Bloomsburg, PA/Max Blair (2)

17. Friday, May 20/Marion Center Raceway/Marion Center, PA/Dennis Erb Jr. (2)

18. Saturday, May 21/Port Royal Speedway/Port Royal, PA/Jared Miley (1)