2023 Lucas Oil Speedweeks Dates Announced

Batavia, OH (May 26, 2022) – The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series 2023 Georgia/Florida Speedweeks will run from January 25th through February 11th, with visits to four historic tracks (Golden Isles Speedway, Bubba Raceway Park, All-Tech Raceway, and East Bay Raceway Park) over 17 days, with three practice nights and 13 nights of racing action.

Action will get underway on Wednesday, January 25th, with an open practice at Golden Isles Speedway, in Brunswick, GA. After Kyle and Amber Bronson took over ownership for the 2022 Season at Golden Isles, they decided to up the ante during the 2023 speedweeks with teams competing for $10,000 on January 26th, $12,000-to-win on January 27th, and on January 28th a record setting amount for Golden Isles Speedway, $25,000-to-win.

Momentum continues to Bubba Raceway Park, the oldest continuously running racetrack in the state of Florida, for two nights of racing in Ocala, FL. Sunday, January 29th and Monday, January 30th teams will vie for a pair of $10,000-to-win events.

Teams then take the action back North approximately one hour, to Lake City, FL. All-Tech Raceway has a practice on Thursday, February 2nd followed by two nights of racing, starting on Friday, February 3rd paying $12,000-to-win while Saturday, February 4th will show a top prize of $15,000.

From there, speedweeks will wrap up at the famed “Clay by the Bay”, East Bay Raceway Park, in Tampa, FL with an open practice on Sunday, February 5th, followed by six nights of racing. Monday and Tuesday, February 6th and 7th, teams will compete for $5,000-to-win. Wednesday, February 8th and Thursday, February 9th will see drivers gunning for $7,000 in top prize money. Friday, February 10th, the stakes get higher with teams competing for the $12,000 paycheck. As an end to the week, on Saturday, February 11th, teams will be competing for $15,000-to-win.

2023 Lucas Oil Speedweeks Schedule:

Speedweeks Purses:

$5,000 To Win: 1. $5,000, 2. $3,000, 3. $2,000, 4. $1,500, 5. $1,000, 6. $800, 7. $750, 8. $700, 9. $650, 10. $600, 11. $550, 12. $500, 13. $500, 14. $500, 15. $500, 16. $500, 17. $500, 18. $500, 19. $500, 20. $500, 21. $500, 22. $500, 23. $500, 24. $500 = $23,050

$7,000 To Win: 1. $7,000, 2. $3,500, 3. $2,000, 4. $1,500, 5. $1,400, 6. $1,300, 7. $1,200, 8. $1,100, 9. $1,000, 10. $950, 11. $900, 12. $850, 13. $800, 14. $750, 15. $725, 16. $700, 17. $700, 18. $700, 19. $650, 20. $625, 21. $625, 22. $600, 23. $600, 24. $600 = $30,775

$10,000 To Win: 1. $10,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,700, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,300, 7. $2,200, 8. $2,100, 9. $2,050, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,200, 14. $1,000, 15. $950, 16. $925, 17. $900, 18. $875, 19. $850, 20. $825, 21. $800, 22. $800, 23. $800, 24. $800 = $48,575

$12,000 To Win: 1. $12,000, 2. $6,000, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,800, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,300, 7. $2,200, 8. $2,100, 9. $2,050, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,200, 14. $1,100, 15. $1,050, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000 = $52,800

$15,000 To Win: 1. $15,000, 2. $6,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $3,000, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,400, 7. $2,300, 8. $2,200, 9. $2,100, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,300, 14. $1,200, 15. $1,050, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000 = $57,050

$25,000 To Win: 1. $25,000, 2. $10,000, 3. $6,000, 4. $4,000, 5. $3,500, 6. $2,700, 7. $2,500, 8. $2,300, 9. $2,200, 10. $2,100, 11. $2,000, 12. $1,900, 13. $1,800, 14. $1,700, 15. $1,600, 16. $1,500, 17. $1,500, 18. $1,500, 19. $1,500, 20. $1,500, 21. $1,500, 22. $1,500, 23. $1,500, 24. $1,500 = $82,800

Track Information:

Golden Isles Speedway

Phone Number: (912) 386-0061

Location: 101 Speedway Drive, Waynesville, GA 31566

Website: www.gisdirt.com

Bubba Raceway Park – Ocala, FL

Phone Number: (352) 622-9400

Location: 9050 N.W. Gainesville Road, Ocala, FL 34482

Website: www.bubbaracewaypark.com

All-Tech Raceway

Phone Number: 386-754-7223

Location: 1024 SW Howell Rd, Lake City, FL 32024

Website: www.alltechraceway.com

East Bay Raceway Park

Phone Number: (877) 457-5611

Location: 6311 Burts Road, Tampa, FL 33619

Website: www.ebrp.co