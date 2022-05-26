All Day Rains Force Cowboy Classic Cancellation

Batavia, OH (May 26, 2022) – Thursday’s 9th Annual Cowboy Classic honoring the late Allen “Cowboy” Chancellor, longtime MLRA Owner/Promoter has been cancelled due to persistent morning showers that are forecasted to last until late in the evening. Friday’s Tribute to Don and Billie Gibson as well as Saturday’s $50,000-to-win 30th Annual Show-Me 100 are still on track as originally scheduled.

The action on Friday, May 27th will pay tribute to Don and Billie Gibson, former promoters of West Plains Motor Speedway and founders of the Show-Me 100. The activities will include a complete program of: Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 40-lap, $6,000-to-win, $600-to-start main event.

Drivers earn points on Friday for entering the event and attempting to compete, earning the fastest qualifying time in their group, and for where they finish in the B-Main or A-Main; those points combined will determine the line-ups for Saturday night’s $50,000-to-win, $2,000-to-start finale.

The Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds will be featured as the support class each night. Their activities on Friday, May 27th will feature a complete program of: Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 20-lap, $750-to-win main event.

On Saturday night, consolation events for the Lucas Oil Late Models and the USRA Modifieds will be held, plus the Midwest Sheet Metal Show-Me Challenge. The Lucas Oil Show-Me 100 main event will follow the Midwest Sheet Metal Show-Me Challenge on Saturday night. The USRA Modifieds will cap off the weekend action with their $1,500-to-win main event.

Action-packed racing isn’t the only thing bringing excitement to fans in this unforgettable weekend, opening ceremonies are sure to leave everyone talking. The Nutrien Ag Solutions Pre-Race Ceremonies-presented by Missouri Division of Tourism will include introducing the Grand Marshal of the 30th Annual Show-Me 100, country music star and RCA recording artist, Aaron Tippin.

On Friday, the General Admission gates will open at 4:00 PM CT with hot laps beginning at 6:30 PM CT. On Saturday, the General Admission gates will open at 3:00 PM CT with hot laps set for 5:30 PM CT.

Track Information:

Lucas Oil Speedway

Phone Number: 417-282-5984

General Manager: Danny Lorton

Location: 18842 Speedway Drive (700 E. Hwy 54), Wheatland, MO 65779

Directions: 0.2 mile south of US 54 on SR 83.

Website: www.lucasoilspeedway.com

Tire Rules:

Friday May 27th Tire Rule:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier (90) LM20

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) LM30s

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains and A-Main

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

Saturday May 28th Lucas Oil Show-Me 100 presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com Tire Rule:

Left Front – Hoosier (90) LM20

Right Front/Left Rear – Hoosier (90) LM20, (90) LM30s

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) LM30s, (92) LM40

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for B-Mains and Midwest Sheet Metal Show-Me Challenge Non-Qualifiers Race.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 4 new tires.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

Event Purses:

Friday May 27th Event Purses: 1. $6,000, 2. $3,000, 3. $2,000, 4. $1,500, 5. $1,250, 6. $1,000, 7. $950, 8. $900, 9. $850, 10. $800, 11. $700, 12. $600, 13. $600, 14. $600, 15. $600, 16. $600, 17. $600, 18. $600, 19. $600, 20. $600, 21. $600, 22. $600, 23. $600, 24. $600. = $26,750

Saturday May 28th Midwest Sheet Metal Show-Me Challenge Non-Qualifiers Event Purse: 1. $2,500, 2. $1,250, 3. $750, 4. $600, 5. $500, 6. $475, 7. $450, 8. $425, 9. $400, 10. $375, 11. $350, 12. $325, 13. $300, 14. $275, 15. $250, 16. $250, 17. $250, 18. $250, 19. $250, 20. $250, 21. $250, 22. $250, 23. $250, 24. $250. = $11,475

Saturday May 28th Lucas Oil Show-Me 100 presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com Purse: 1. $50,000, 2. $20,000, 3. $10,000, 4. $9,000, 5. $8,000, 6. $7,000, 7. $6,000, 8. $5,000, 9. $4,500, 10. $4,000, 11. $3,500, 12. $3,250, 13. $3,000, 14. $2,750, 15. $2,500, 16. $2,400, 17. $2,350,18. $2,325, 19. $2,300, 20. $2,250, 21. $2,200, 22. $2,150, 23. $2,100, 24. $2,050, 25. $2,000, 26. $2,000, 27. $2,000, 28. $2,000. = $168,625

Previous Show-Me 100 Winners:

2021 – Hudson O’Neal

2020 – Payton Looney

2019 – Canceled

2018 – Scott Bloomquist

2017 – Bobby Pierce

2016 – Jimmy Owens

2015 – Jonathan Davenport

2014 – Don O’Neal

2013 – Jimmy Owens

2012 – Jimmy Owens

2011 – Jimmy Owens

2010 – Ray Cook

2009 – Brian Birkhofer

2008 – Scott Bloomquist

2007 – Wendell Wallace

2006 – Wendell Wallace

2005 – Scott Bloomquist

2004 – Scott Bloomquist

2003 – Scott Bloomquist

2002 – Wendell Wallace

2001 – Freddy Smith

2000 – Ray Cook

1999 – Terry Phillips

1998 – Freddy Smith

1997 – Rick Aukland

1996 – Billy Moyer

1995 – Scott Bloomquist

1994 – Billy Moyer

1993 – Billy Moyer