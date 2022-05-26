Historic 100 Brings Lucas Oil Late Models Back to West Virginia Motor Speedway

Batavia, OH (May 25, 2022) – Making a return in 2021 after a seven-year hiatus, West Virginia Motor Speedway (WVMS) in Mineral Wells is back with a bang. WVMS is welcoming the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series for the 2nd Annual Jan Dils Attorneys at Law “Historic 100” presented by Arizona Sport Shirts on June 3rd and 4th.

For the first time since 2013, the elite teams of the nation’s premier dirt late model tour will tackle the 5/8-mile oval, competing for a combined weekend purse of over $190,000. On Friday, June 3rd, drivers will compete in a 30 lap A-Main for a shot at $15,000 with the weekend culminating in a 50-lap, $50,000-to-win finale on Saturday, June 4th. In addition to the top prize money, Saturday’s winner will receive a $5,000 bonus if they have a throwback scheme.

Sport Mods and SCDRA Compacts will serve as support classes with their hot laps and heats on Friday, hot laps and A-Main’s on Saturday. The pit gates will open at 2:00 PM ET with the general admission gates opening at 4:00 PM ET each day. A 6:00 PM ET Drivers Meeting will take place on Friday and Saturday, with 6:30 PM Hot Laps.

Advance tickets for the 2nd Annual Historic 100 can be purchased at: www.etix.com/ticket/v/17828/west-virginia-motor-speedway.

Since being crafted marvelously in 1984, the West Virginia Motor Speedway has played host to some of the sport’s biggest events and brightest stars. Boasting one of the most beautiful settings and seats in dirt track racing while nestled attractively into the wild and wonderful mountains of small-town Mineral Wells, West Virginia the 5/8-mile terraced hillside sits conveniently adjacent to Interstate 77 for effortless access.

Home to the ‘World’s Fastest Dirt Track’ ™, WVMS will blow you away with its incredible racing action and thrill-seeking speed. Affectionately known as “The Speedplant” the 70-acre site underwent a massive renovation before its reopening in 2021, claiming its place among the premier dirt tracks in the country.

Track Information:

West Virginia Motor Speedway

Phone Number: (304) 771-5051

Promotor: Cody Watson

Location: 2 Matheny Road, Mineral Wells, WV26150

Directions: 10 miles south of Parkersburg on I-77 to Mineral Wells (Exit 170), then 0.1 mile west on SR 14, then one mile south on CR 13.

Website: www.wvmotorspeedway.com

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Weekend Tire Rule:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1300, (28.5) 1425

Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) NRM 1300, (29.0) NRMW 1300, (29.0) NRM 1425, (29.0) NRMW 1425, (92) LM40

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 3 new tires.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

Event Purses:

Friday, June 3rd (30 laps): 1. $15,000, 2. $6,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $3,000, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,400, 7. $2,300, 8. $2,200, 9. $2,100, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,300, 14. $1,200, 15. $1,050, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000 = $57,050

Saturday, June 4th (50 laps): 1. $50,000, 2. $20,000, 3. $10,000, 4. $5,000, 5. $4,000, 6. $3,750, 7. $3,500, 8. $3,000, 9. $2,800, 10. $2,700, 11. $2,500, 12. $2,400, 13. $2,350, 14. $2,300, 15. $2,250, 16. $2,200, 17. $2,150, 18. $2,125, 19. $2,100, 20. $2,075, 21. $2,050, 22. $2,025, 23. $2,000, 24. $2,000 = $135,275