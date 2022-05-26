Memorial Day Tripleheader to Decide Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series Champion

(BRASSTOWN, NORTH CAROLINA) It all comes down to this. After eight exciting Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series contests, the miniseries will wrap up in a big way over Memorial Day weekend with a triple shot in the states of Georgia and Tennessee from May 27-29. Three drivers – Carson Ferguson, Payton Freeman, and Cla Knight – will duke it out for the right to earn the 2022 Spring Nationals title and the $10,053 Championship spoils. With three races remaining this weekend and the opportunity to drop their worst finish following the finale, Carson Ferguson currently leads the standings by 44 markers over Payton Freeman and by 48 points over Cla Knight.

Up first will be a visit to Lavonia Speedway in Lavonia, Georgia on Friday night, May 27, as the series makes its first-ever stop to the Peach State oval for a $4,053 to win shootout. The action will then quickly shift to Boyd’s Speedway in Ringgold, Georgia on Saturday evening, May 28, as a $5,053 top prize will be up for grabs for the cars and stars racing with the tour. Vic Hill (’13), Dale McDowell (’14), Donald McIntosh (’15), Mike Marlar (’16), and Brandon Overton (’17) emerged victorious in the previous #SpringNationals races at the Chattanooga-area facility. The tripleheader will then conclude with a similar $5,053 to win program on Sunday, May 29 at Duck River Raceway Park in Wheel, Tennessee. In the two previous tour events held at DRRP, Tim McCreadie (’13) and Dale McDowell (’14) reached victory lane.

For Friday Night Thunder at Lavonia Speedway, the gates will open at 5:00pm with hot laps scheduled to start at 7:45pm. Admission into the grandstands will be $20.00, while trackside admission will be $30.00 and pit admission will be $35.00. Along with the Super Late Models running for a $4,053 winner’s check, other divisions on the racing card include Thunder Bomber ($1,000 to win), 602 Late Models ($800 to win), Front Wheel Drive ($800 to win), Stock 4 ($600 to win), Young Guns ($200 to win), and 602 Chargers ($300 to win).

In addition to the first place prize money on the line at Lavonia, Lake House Nutrition has stepped up to sponsor $100 for the Super Late Model pole award. Lavonia Speedway is located at 5941 Lavonia Highway in Lavonia, Georgia 30553. If you can’t make it to the track, we invite you to watch all of the action LIVE on www.FloRacing.com. For additional information, please call the track at 706-491-4493 or log onto their official website at www.lavoniaspeedway.net.

At Boyd’s Speedway on Saturday, the pit gates will swing open at 3:00pm and the grandstands will start to allow patrons into the facility at 5:30pm. The Driver’s Meeting is slated for 6:30pm and hot laps will start promptly at 7:00pm. Grandstand admission is $20.00 for adults, $5.00 for kids ages 6-12, and FREE for those children ages 5 and under. A pit pass will be $40.00 for adults, $15.00 for kids ages 6-12, and FREE for those children ages 5 and under.

Along with the ground-pounding Super Late Models chasing a $5,053 windfall, other classes in competition include: 604 Crate Late Models ($1,200 to win), 602 Sportsman ($1,000 to win), Enduro ($1,000 to win), Front Wheel Drive ($400 to win), Crown Vic ($200 to win), and Beginner Sportsman ($150 to win). Boyd’s Speedway is located at 1481 Scruggs Road in Ringgold, Georgia 30736. If you can’t make it to the track, we invite you to watch all of the action LIVE on www.FloRacing.com. For additional information, please call the track at 423-664-4174 or log onto their official website at www.boydsspeedway.com.

On Sunday at Duck River Raceway Park, the pit gates will open at 2:00pm and the grandstands will open shortly after at 3:00pm. The Driver’s Meeting is scheduled for 4:00pm with hot laps taking to the racetrack at 4:30pm. Racing action for the ‘Memorial Day Classic’ presented by Victory Fun Park will begin by 6:00pm. If you can’t make it to the track, we invite you to watch all of the action LIVE on www.FloRacing.com.

In addition to the Spring Nationals competitors gunning for the $5,053 payday in the season finale, other classes in dirt-slinging action will include 604 Late Models ($1,000 to win), 602 Late Models ($1,000 to win), CRUSA Open Wheel Modifieds ($1,000 to win), Modified Street ($700 to win), Pure Pony ($1,000 to win), FWD Rookie ($300 to win), Factory Stocks ($600 to win), Dwarf ($400 to win), CRUSA Street Stock ($800 to win), Mod Lites ($750 to win), and Kids Mini Cup. Duck River Raceway Park is located at 1100 Haskins Chapel Road in Lewisburg, Tennessee 37091. For additional information, please call the track at 615-474-2505 or log onto their official website at www.duckriverracewaypark.com.

The last three rounds of the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals tour this weekend will feature a complete show of FK Rod Ends qualifying, consolation events, and a 40-lap headliner. The Super Late Model tire rule will be Hoosier 1350 or 1600 on all four corners; American Racer 48 or 56 on all four corners. Body rules and the Droop Rule will be the same as those agreed on by both the World of Outlaws Late Model Series and the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series – among many others. The entry fee each night will be $100.00 and transponders will be available to rent. Any driver not advancing into the feature field will receive $75.00 in tow money.

Purse for May 27 at Lavonia Speedway (40 Laps):

1) $4,053, 2) $2,000, 3) $1,400, 4) $1,000, 5) $800, 6) $700, 7) $600, 8. $550, 9) $525, 10) $500, 11) $480, 12) $470, 13) $460, 14) $450, 15) $440, 16) $430, 17) $420, 18) $410, 19) $400, 20) $400, 21) $400, 22) $400 — $17,288 TOTAL

Purse for May 28 at Boyd’s Speedway (40 Laps):

1) $5,053, 2) $2,500, 3) $1,600, 4) $1,200, 5) $900, 6) $700, 7) $675, 8. $650, 9) $625, 10) $600, 11) $580, 12) $560, 13) $540, 14) $520, 15) $500, 16) $480, 17) $470, 18) $460, 19) $450, 20) $450, 21) $450, 22) $450 — $20,413 TOTAL

Purse for May 29 at Duck River Raceway Park (40 Laps):

1) $5,053, 2) $2,500, 3) $1,600, 4) $1,200, 5) $900, 6) $700, 7) $675, 8. $650, 9) $625, 10) $600, 11) $580, 12) $560, 13) $540, 14) $520, 15) $500, 16) $480, 17) $470, 18) $460, 19) $450, 20) $450, 21) $450, 22) $450 — $20,413 TOTAL

Current Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series Point Standings:

Carson Ferguson – 1486 Payton Freeman – 1442 Cla Knight – 1438 Jensen Ford – 868 Brandon Overton – 770 Joe Denby – 718 Garrett Smith – 584 Michael Page – 582 Josh Putnam – 570 Christian Hanger – 558 Ashton Winger – 550 Jamie Oliver – 528 Heath Hindman – 528 Chris Madden – 522 Dalton Cook – 522

2022 Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series Schedule:

Friday, March 4 | Swainsboro Raceway, Swainsboro, GA | BRANDON OVERTON

Saturday, March 5 | Senoia Raceway, Senoia, GA | SHANE CLANTON

Friday, April 15 | Wythe Raceway, Rural Retreat, VA | BRANDON OVERTON

Saturday, April 16 | Tazewell Speedway, Tazewell, TN | CHRIS MADDEN

Thursday, April 21 | Tri-County Race Track, Brasstown, NC | GARRETT SMITH

Friday, April 22 | Crossville Speedway, Crossville, TN | CARSON FERGUSON

Saturday, April 23 | Clarksville Speedway, Clarksville, TN | JADON FRAME

Saturday, May 7 | East AL Motor Speedway, Phenix City, AL | BRANDON OVERTON

Friday, May 27 | Lavonia Speedway, Lavonia, GA | $4,053 to win

Saturday, May 28 | Boyd’s Speedway, Ringgold, GA | $5,053 to win

Sunday, May 29 | Duck River Raceway Park, Wheel, TN | $5,053 to win

* All races to be shown LIVE on FloRacing

For more information on the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuels, please point your Internet browser to www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com or feel free to call series promoter Ray Cook at 828-360-5353. You can also follow us across social media platforms on facebook.com/southernnationalsseries and on Twitter @sonationals.

The Spring Nationals Series would like to thank all of our 2022 marketing partners including: Schaeffer’s Oil & Specialized Lubricants, Sunoco Race Fuels, American Race Tires, Delph Communications, E-Z-GO, Arizona Sport Shirts, Capital Race Cars, Collins Signs, DirtonDirt.com, FK Rod Ends, Hoosier Racing Tire, MasterSbilt Race Cars, Wiles Driveshafts, Vic Hill Racing Engines, The Steering Buddy, The Joie of Seating, and DirtCarLift.com.

About Schaeffer’s Oil & Specialized Lubricants:

Schaeffer’s Specialized Lubricants: synthetic motor oils, hydraulic fluids, and diesel fuel additives have achieved a world-class reputation for improving engine performance and fuel economy, but their diverse product line includes all types of industrial lubricants, industrial greases, and industrial oils as well as specialty items like their chain lubes and degreasers. Founded in 1839, their philosophy is to provide advanced lubricants for improved performance, reliability, and fuel economy. Learn more or find a rep near you at www.SchaefferOil.com.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com