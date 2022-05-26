Ohio’s Atomic Speedway Ends 13-Year Absence from World of Outlaws this Saturday

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: World of Outlaws End 13-Year Absence from Atomic on Saturday

10-Time Champion Donny Schatz Looks to Continue Dominance at Ohio Track

WAVERLY, OH – May 25, 2022 – For the first time since 2009, the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series is returning to Atomic Speedway in Waverly, OH. The eight-ever appearance by The Greatest Show on Dirt at the 3/8-mile oval comes this Saturday, May 28.

Among the top storylines is Ohio’s own Sheldon Haudenschild chasing a home-state win, Donny Schatz looking to extend his dominance at the track, and Brad Sweet hoping to pad his points lead, while the duo of Carson Macedo and David Gravel hope to cut it down.

Here’s what to watch for this weekend on DIRTVision.com:

K-C KING: When it comes to Atomic Speedway, or K-C Raceway as it was called back in the day, nobody on the World of Outlaws tour owns as much experience or hardware as Donny Schatz does. The 10-time Series champion owns an astounding 1.67 average finish in six starts with four victories and a worst finish of fourth. It’s been 13 years since the Fargo, ND native won four out of five shows at the Waverly, OH track, but you can expect the same type of dominance this week.

A return to Atomic comes with perfect timing for the Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing, Ford Performance, Carquest #15. They’re building momentum with three consecutive top-10 finishes, including their first podium in more than a month.

PACING THE POINTS: Just over a week ago, it appeared as if Brad Sweet was going to lose his point lead for the first time since February, but then Carson Macedo rolled across the scales light and that changed everything. The Big Cat was set to be down -4 points, but now two races later, he finds himself padding the lead and bolstering a +38 advantage entering Atomic.

The Kasey Kahne Racing, NAPA Auto Parts #49 team is still hungry for more success, though, as it has been more than a month since they last finished on the podium at Tri-State (IN). They’ve managed a 9.3 average finish over the last six shows, but have still made all the right moves to maintain and even grow their points lead. This weekend, the Grass Valley, CA native visits Waverly, OH for the first time in more than a decade.

BOUNCE BACK: Last Friday’s Feature at Attica chewed up and spit out two of the longest top-10 streaks on tour, and forced a pair of drivers and teams to start from scratch this week at Atomic.

Spencer Bayston, the leading Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year contender, built the longest streak this season with 11 consecutive top-10s before faltering with a 13th at Attica due to a flat right rear which sent him to the work area. The CJB Motorsports #5 pilot is a former winner at Atomic, topping the 2018 Dean Knittel Memorial.

David Gravel battled through his toughest night of the year at Attica, ending up 18th after a whopping three trips to the work area in the 35-lap Feature. The Big Game Motorsports #2 was rolling with eight-straight top-10s prior to the disastrous night. The Watertown, CT native can head to Atomic with confidence, though, as he owns five starts and five top-10s at the track including a career-best of second in 2011.

DOUBLING DOWN: Last week, Jason Sides announced that Robbie Price of Cobble Hill, British Columbia, Canada would fill the seat of the #7S for the remainder of the 2022 season. The 24-year-old native has started 21 World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series Features in his career, but most notably owns a pair of ASCS National Tour victories in a 360 Sprint Car. This weekend at Atomic will be one of many tracks the young gun encounters for the first time this year with Sides still on the wrenches and performing driver coach duties.

BUILDING STEAM: It’s been a bit of a tough go for James McFadden in 2022, remaining winless through 21 starts in the Roth Motorsports #83. Last year, it took the Alice Springs, NT, Australia native only six shows in the United States to get a World of Outlaws win. He’s finally building some momentum again, though, with consecutive results of ninth, sixth, and third landing him his third podium finish of the year.

J-Mac will look for his first chance at World of Outlaws victory lane this weekend at Atomic, where he won back-to-back All-Star Features in 2019.

PHONE-A-FRIEND: With Philip Dietz at home as his wife Brooke Dietz gave birth to newborn Jase, the Jason Johnson Racing, Albaugh #41 team was without their lead man last week. Carson Macedo still managed to earn a strong runner-up finish at Attica and even challenged Kyle Larson for the win at multiple points. A determined work ethic at track plus Dietz’s call-in advice from watching DIRTVision proved to be a sustainable model for the time being.

It’s still unsure if Dietz will make the trip to Atomic Speedway this Saturday, but if not, car chief Clyde Knipp and tire specialist Nate Repetz will step up again. Every night remains crucial for the Rocky Mount, MO-based operation as they continue to fight for the championship lead, trailing Sweet by only -38 points entering the week.

CLOSING THE GAP: For much of the past month, it’s been a three-horse race out front in the championship standings with Brad Sweet, David Gravel, and Carson Macedo. Over the last two weeks, though, Sheldon Haudenschild (-56) and Logan Schuchart (-92) have closed the gap.

Haudenschild, of Wooster, OH, is amid the best active three-race streak on tour right now. He finished second at Williams Grove, won at Bridgeport, and fourth at Attica last week in the Stenhouse Jr. / Marshall Racing, NOS Energy Drink #17. His attention remains in his home state of Ohio this weekend with Atomic on deck, a place he’s won before with the All-Stars in 2016.

For Schuhcart, the Hanover, PA native is piecing together a brilliant turnaround in the Shark Racing, DuraMAX Oil, Drydene Performance Products #1S. He opened the season with a 10.6 average finish through 12 shows and has since recovered to average a 4.7 finish in the last nine nights. He also owns a Series best seven top-five results over that same span.

THIS WEEK AT A GLANCE

Saturday, May 28 at Atomic Speedway in Waverly, OH

CURRENT CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS (21/77 Nights):

1. 49-Brad Sweet (2,904 PTS); 2. 41-Carson Macedo (-38 PTS); 3. 2-David Gravel (-46 PTS); 4. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild (-56 PTS); 5. 1S-Logan Schuchart (-92 PTS); 6. 15-Donny Schatz (-130 PTS); 7. 5-Spencer Bayston (-142 PTS); 8. 83-James McFadden (-146 PTS); 9. 1A-Jacob Allen (-218 PTS); 10. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss (-342 PTS).

NOS ENERGY DRINK FEATURE WINNERS (11 Drivers):

4 wins – Carson Macedo, Jason Johnson Racing #41

3 wins – Sheldon Haudenschild, Stenhouse Jr. / Marshall Racing #17

2 wins – David Gravel, Big Game Motorsports #2

2 wins – Jacob Allen, Shark Racing #1A

2 wins – Kyle Larson, Kevin Kozlowski/Paul Silva #57

2 wins – Brent Marks, Murray-Marks Motorsports #19

2 wins – Giovanni Scelzi, KCP Racing #18

1 win – Brad Sweet, Kasey Kahne Racing #49

1 win – Logan Schuchart, Shark Racing #1S

1 win – Spencer Bayston, CJB Motorsports #5

1 win – Donny Schatz, Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing #15

FEATURE LAPS LED (21 Drivers):

82 laps – Carson Macedo

81 laps – Brad Sweet

71 laps – David Gravel

61 laps – Jacob Allen, Kyle Larson

55 laps – Giovanni Scelzi

49 laps – Spencer Bayston

31 laps – Sheldon Haudenschild

29 laps – Brent Marks

26 laps – Sam Hafertepe Jr.

25 laps – Donny Schatz

24 laps – Logan Schuchart

15 laps – Justin Peck

13 laps – Cory Eliason

9 laps – Dominic Scelzi, Brady Bacon

8 laps – James McFadden, Anthony Macri

3 laps – Brian Brown

1 lap – Corey Day, Aaron Reutzel

SLICK WOODY’S QUICKTIME AWARDS (14 Drivers):

4 QuickTimes – Carson Macedo

3 QuickTimes – David Gravel

2 QuickTimes – Jacob Allen, Rico Abreu

1 QuickTime – Brad Sweet, Sheldon Haudenschild, Logan Schuchart, Spencer Bayston, James McFadden, Aaron Reutzel, Cory Eliason, Sam Hafertepe Jr, Justin Peck, Giovanni Scelzi*

* Denotes New Track Record

HEAT RACE WINNERS (23 Drivers):

9 Heat Wins – David Gravel

8 Heat Wins – Jacob Allen

7 Heat Wins – Brad Sweet

6 Heat Wins – Carson Macedo

5 Heat Wins – James McFadden, Rico Abreu

4 Heat Wins – Sheldon Haudenschild, Logan Schuchart, Giovanni Scelzi

3 Heat Wins – Donny Schatz, Aaron Reutzel

2 Heat Wins – Spencer Bayston, Brock Zearfoss, Kraig Kinser, Tyler Courtney, Cory Eliason, Kerry Madsen

1 Heat Win – Sam Hafertepe Jr, Dominic Scelzi, Corey Day, Justin Peck, Anthony Macri, Justin Whittall

DIRTVISION FAST PASS DASH APPEARANCES (31 Drivers):

15 Dashes – David Gravel

13 Dashes – Brad Sweet, Jacob Allen

12 Dashes – Carson Macedo, Spencer Bayston

8 Dashes – Sheldon Haudenschild, Logan Schuchart, James McFadden

7 Dashes – Donny Schatz, Rico Abreu

5 Dashes – Kraig Kinser, Kyle Larson, Cory Eliason

4 Dashes – Giovanni Scelzi, Aaron Reutzel

3 Dashes – Brent Marks, Tyler Courtney, Kerry Madsen

2 Dashes – Brock Zearfoss, Dominic Scelzi, Corey Day, Anthony Macri

1 Dash – Sam Hafertepe Jr, Colby Copeland, Tanner Carrick, DJ Netto, Brian Brown, Brady Bacon, Justin Peck, Matt Campbell, Justin Whittall

MICROLITE LAST CHANCE SHOWDOWN WINS (13 Drivers):

3 LCS Wins – Sheldon Haudenschild

2 LCS Wins – Logan Schuchart, James McFadden, Ayrton Gennetten

1 LCS Win – Spencer Bayston, Donny Schatz, Anthony Macri, Mitchell Faccinto, Sam Hafertepe Jr, Kerry Madsen, Brent Marks, DJ Foos

KSE HARD CHARGER AWARDS (10 Drivers):

4 Hard Chargers – Logan Schuchart

3 Hard Chargers – Sheldon Haudenschild

2 Hard Chargers – Carson Macedo, James McFadden,

1 Hard Chargers – David Gravel, Donny Schatz, Brock Zearfoss, Jason Sides, Rico Abreu, Tanner Thorson, Alan Krimes, Devon Borden, Anthony Macri, Greg Wilson

PODIUM FINISHES (20 Drivers):

8 Podiums – Brad Sweet

7 Podiums – Carson Macedo

6 Podiums – David Gravel, Sheldon Haudenschild, Kyle Larson

4 Podiums – Donny Schatz

3 Podiums – Logan Schuchart, James McFadden, Giovanni Scelzi, Brent Marks

2 Podiums – Spencer Bayston, Jacob Allen, Aaron Reutzel, Corey Day

1 Podium – Kraig Kinser, Cory Eliason, Sam Hafertepe Jr, Brian Brown, Justin Peck, Rico Abreu

TOP 10 FINISHES (33 Drivers):

18 Top 10s – Brad Sweet

17 Top 10s – David Gravel

16 Top 10s – Carson Macedo, Sheldon Haudenschild

15 Top 10s – Logan Schuchart

14 Top 10s – Donny Schatz, Spencer Bayston

12 Top 10s – James McFadden

11 Top 10s – Jacob Allen, Giovanni Scelzi

10 Top 10s – Rico Abreu

7 Top 10s – Kyle Larson, Cory Eliason

5 Top 10s – Brent Marks

4 Top 10s – Brock Zearfoss, Aaron Reutzel, Tyler Courtney, Anthony Macri

3 Top 10s – Kerry Madsen

2 Top 10s – Dominic Scelzi, Corey Day, Justin Peck, Sam Hefertepe Jr.

1 Top 10 – Kraig Kinser, Shane Golobic, DJ Netto, Brian Brown, Hunter Schuerenberg, Carson Short, Tanner Thorson, Danny Dietrich, Lance Dewease, Greg Wilson