Dennis Erb, Jr. Wins with Outlaws at Maron Center; Set to Gun for $20,000 at Sharon!

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) Current World of Outlaws Case Construction Late Model Series point leader Dennis Erb, Jr. recorded his fifth victory of 2022 and his second with the national touring series last Friday, May 20 at Marion Center Raceway in Marion Center, Pennsylvania! Dennis laid down the quickest lap in Group B during qualifying for the ‘Connor Bobik Memorial’ and later picked up a heat race win. After drawing the outside of the front row before the start of the 40-lap headliner, Dennis led each and every circuit to bag the $10,000 top prize over a top five that included runner-up Shane Clanton, Josh Richards, Gordy Gundaker, and Jonathan Lee!

Earlier in the tripleheader weekend in the Keystone State, another $10,000 winner’s check was on the line last Thursday at Bloomsburg Fair Raceway in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania. Dennis placed second in his stacked heat race before moving past five competitors during the 40-lapper to land in the runner-up spot behind only victor Max Blair.

In Saturday’s $10,000 to win weekend finale at Port Royal Speedway in Port Royal, Pennsylvania, the Carpentersville, Illinois star ran third in heat race action and later advanced up inside of the top ten during the 40-lap feature to wrap up the triple shot with a steady ninth place performance. Complete results from all three weekend races can be viewed online by pointing your web browser to www.woolms.com.

“We’ve been working hard at everything and we’ve got a little setup here that is working good for me right now,” said Erb, Jr. following last Friday’s victory. “We finished strong at the end of the year last year, so I think that carried a lot of momentum into this year. It feels really good to be up there leading the Outlaws points, but like I’ve said before, we are just worrying about winning some races here and let all that points stuff take care of itself.”

The Dennis Erb Racing team will bring the World of Outlaws Case Construction Late Model Series point lead into Sharon Speedway in Hartford, Ohio this weekend. With tonight’s preliminary event already rained-out, the second program of the doubleheader on Saturday, May 28 is still on as planned. A whopping $20,000 payday will be up for grabs tomorrow evening in the Buckeye State. Additional information on this program can be found by accessing www.sharonspeedway.com.

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, Deegan’s Garage, Ideal Ready Mix, VoMac Truck Sales, Tool’s Auto Sales & Details, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Midwest Sheet Metal, Keyser Manufacturing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tires, Allstar Performance, Aurora Rod Ends, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, Collins Signs, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Envy Suspension & Race Consultants, Five Star Performance Bodies, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Integra Racing Shocks, Jones Racing Products, K&L Motorsports, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Out-Pace Racing Products, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., TWM Racing Products, VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, and Wilwood Engineering.

