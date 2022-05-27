Jason Riggs & Tanner English Bring Home Top Five Runs; Sharon Next for Riggs Motorsports

(NORRIS CITY, ILLINOIS) Tanner English trekked east to the Keystone State from May 19-21 to compete in a trio of $10,000 to win World of Outlaws Case Construction Late Model Series programs. Last Thursday night in the weekend lid lifter at Bloomsburg Fair Raceway in Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, Tanner ran second in his loaded heat race before redrawing the eighth starting spot for the 40-lap main event. The Benton, Kentucky ace then stayed out of trouble during the rugged contest and eventually brought his #81E machine home in the fourth finishing position behind only victor Max Blair, Dennis Erb, Jr., and Josh Richards!

At Marion Center Raceway in Marion Center, Pennsylvania last Friday evening, another $10,000 winner’s check was up for grabs. Tanner was unfortunately involved in a heat race incident and was forced to utilize a series provisional to gain access into the 40-lapper. He then blitzed past sixteen competitors during the race to salvage a steady seventh place performance. In the weekend finale at Port Royal Speedway in Port Royal, Pennsylvania on Saturday, Tanner placed second in his loaded heat race prior to knocking down a solid eighth place effort in the $10,000 to win headliner.

Teammate Jason Riggs was also in action over the weekend, as he invaded Paducah International Raceway for the re-opening of the Paducah, Kentucky oval. Jason earned Fast Time honors in Super Late Model qualifying before winning his heat race. In the unsanctioned feature, which boasted a $2,500 payday, Jason fought hard for his first triumph of the year before coming home in the runner-up spot behind only race winner Dylan Thompson! Complete results from each of these races can be found online at www.woolms.com and www.paducahracing.com.

With tonight’s rain-out at Sharon Speedway in Hartford, Ohio, Tanner English and the Riggs Motorsports team have one lone event on their schedule over the Memorial Day holiday weekend. The second night of the World of Outlaws Case Construction Late Model Series doubleheader at Sharon Speedway is still on for Saturday evening, May 28. A whopping $20,000 paycheck will be on the line tomorrow night at the Buckeye State speedplant and Tanner comes into the program third in the latest version of the WOOLMS point standings. Additional information can be accessed by clicking on www.sharonspeedway.com.

Riggs Motorsports would like to thank the following group of sponsors and partners for their continued support: Riggs Drilling Solutions, Haas Horizontal, Best One Tire & Auto Care, Lents Towing & Recovery, Seay Motors, Holbrook Metal Fabrication, Base Racing Fuel, Allstar Performance, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Slicker Graphics, Wiles Racing Driveshafts, Swift Springs, Hoosier Racing Tires, Pro Power Racing Engines, Jay D1ckens Racing Engines, Budda Bert Transmissions, Speedwerx, Peterson Fluid Systems, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Performance Bodies, Multi-Fire Spark Plug Wires, Winning Edge Carburetion, Hooker Harness, Wilwood Engineering, QuickCar Racing Products, Impact Race Gear, and Peterson Fluid Systems.

Keep up with Riggs Motorsports all year long by logging onto www.RiggsMotorsports81.com or follow the team on social media – Facebook @RiggsMotorsports, Twitter @rmsports81, and Instagram @jasonriggs81.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.delphcommunications.com