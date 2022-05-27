Track and Series Officials Turn Focus to Saturday’s $20,000-to-win World of Outlaws Late Model Series Event after Rain Knocks Out Friday’s Action at Sharon Speedway

HARTFORD, OH – May 27, 2022 – World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series and Sharon Speedway officials are turning their focus to racing Saturday night’s $20,000-to-win event, canceling Friday’s action due to overnight rain showers that are forecasted to last into the evening. The move gives the track time to prepare the speedway for an exciting night of racing on Saturday.

Those who purchased a ticket in advance to Friday’s event will receive a face value credit to their MyDirtTickets.com account to be used towards any World of Outlaws event available at WorldofOutlaws.com/tix. If a credit to your account does not work for you, then you have until Monday, June 27 to request a refund. For more details email tickets@dirtcar.com.

For the latest on the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models

