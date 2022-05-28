Johnny Scott Stays Hot at Wheatland, Wins Tribute To Don & Billie Gibson

Wheatland, MO (May 27, 2022) – Lucas Oil MLRA Point Leader Johnny Scott and 2015 Show-Me 100 winner Jonathan Davenport put on an epic back and forth battle during Friday night’s Tribute to Don & Billie Gibson at the Lucas Oil Speedway. In the end it was Scott scoring the $6,000 preliminary night victory in the event co-sanctioned by the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series.

Mike Marlar and Davenport started on the front row of the 40 lapper, the weekends only preliminary qualifying night after rain washed out Thursday’s Cowboy Classic. Davenport shot to the top side at the drop of the green and took to the point for the first four laps before Scott charged to the bottom off the exit of turn two and grabbed his first lead of the night.

Scott’s first crack at the lead would be short lived, as Davenport returned to the top spot just two laps later, setting up what would be a back and forth battle for the lead between the lead duo. Davenport was committed to the high line while Scott continued his pursuit of the win using the low line of the speedway. While the leaders continued to exchange the top spot, a total of seven lead changes, Marlar continued to hold down the third spot until lap 21 when he bicycled at the entrance of one and brought out the events only red flag. Marlar would walk away from the incident, but his night would be over early.

Back under the green the leaders would work their way back into lapped traffic. With laps winding down, Scott tried the high line entering turn one and was able to make a diamond move off the exit of two to power by for the top spot once again. Scott, would lead the final eight laps to capture the win over Davenport by 2.466 seconds at the line, marking his second win of the season at the Lucas Oil Speedway and third of the year under the MLRA series banner.

Four time Show-Me 100 winner Jimmy Owens had a quiet night, rounding out the podium finishers with a third place run. 2021 Show-Me 100 Winner Hudson O’Neal had an impressive run coming from 13th on the grid to finish fourth, setting himself up with a good starting spot for Saturday nights $50,000 to win finale. Fellow seventh row starter Ricky Thornton Jr., also moved through the field to round out the top five.

The final night of the 30th Annual Lucas Oil Show-Me 100 Presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com hits the track on Saturday night at the Lucas Oil Speedway. Racing will include last chance races plus the Midwest Sheet Metal Show-Me Challenge leading up to the $50,000 to win Show-Me 100. Fan are encouraged to come early and visit the midway and see the pre-race festivities including a performance by country music star Aaron Tippin.

Lucas Oil Speedway: (29th Annual “Show-Me 100”) — Saturday 5/28/22

Gates: 4:00 PM

Racing: Hot Laps – 6:30 PM, Racing – 7:05 PM

Admission: Adults (16+) $40, Seniors (62+)/Military $37, Youth (6-15) $10, Kids (5 & Under) FREE, Family Pass $90, Pit Pass $45

Support Classes: USRA Modifieds $1,500 to Win

Tribute To Don & Billie Gibson Contingencies 5/27/22

Lap Leaders – Davenport (1 – 4), J. Scott (5 – 6), Davenport (7 – 13), J. Scott (14 – 15), Davenpot (16 – 17), J. Scott (18 – 22), Davenport ( 23 – 31), J. Scott (32 – 40)

DirtonDirt.com “Overall Fast Time Award” – Chad Simpson (15.068 sec.)

Illini Racing & Supply “Pole Award” – Mike Marlar

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race – Levi DeMartino

Hooker Harness “11th Place Finisher” –Brandon Sheppard

Performance Bodies “Performer of the Race” – Johnny Scott

Sunoco “Rookie of the Race” – Kolby Vandenbergh

Swift Springs “Move of the Race” – Johnny Scott

Midwest Sheet Metal “Points Leader Spoiler Challenge” – Johnny Scott

A-Main: 40 Laps | 00:14:30.607 | Tribute to Don & Billie Gibson

1ST-Johnny Scott[3]; 2. 49-Jonathan Davenport[2]; 3. 20-Jimmy Owens[7]; 4. 71-Hudson O’Neal[13]; 5. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[14]; 6. 89-Ashton Winger[9]; 7. 40B-Kyle Bronson[19]; 8. 58-Garrett Alberson[24]; 9. 15V-Kolby Vandenbergh[8]; 10. 22F-Chris Ferguson[18]; 11. 1-Brandon Sheppard[11]; 12. 91P-Jason Papich[5]; 13. 25-Chad Simpson[22]; 14. 32-Bobby Pierce[10]; 15. 0-Scott Bloomquist[15]; 16. 46-Earl Pearson Jr[4]; 17. 39-Tim McCreadie[17]; 18. 21-Billy Moyer Jr[6]; 19. 1S-Jeremy Shaw[21]; 20. 15L-Payton Looney[12]; 21. 157-Mike Marlar[1]; 22. 3S-Brian Shirley[20]; 23. 18J-Chase Junghans[16]; 24. 18-Shannon Babb[23]

B-Main 1 Fast Shafts 10 Laps | 00:07:37.658

40B-Kyle Bronson[2]; 2. 25-Chad Simpson[1]; 3. 56-Tony Jackson Jr[4]; 4. 86-Kyle Beard[5]; 5. 11-Spencer Hughes[3]; 6. 90-Brian Rickman[8]; 7. 50C-Kaeden Cornell[6]; 8. 45-Kylan Garner[7]; 9. 18P-Shannon Parker[12]; 10. 65H-Dewaine Hottinger[10]; 11. 23-John Blankenship[14]; 12. 14M-Reid Millard[13]; 13. 7J-Jay Fields[16]; 14. 65-Jon Binning[9]; 15. 32S-Chris Simpson[15]; 16. 12-Scott Crigler[11]

B-Main 2 UNOH 10 Laps | 00:08:04.773

3S-Brian Shirley[2]; 2. 18-Shannon Babb[1]; 3. 04-Tad Pospisil[3]; 4. 97-Cade Dillard[5]; 5. 2S-Stormy Scott[6]; 6. 18D-Daulton Wilson[8]; 7. 7W-Cole Wells[9]; 8. 11T-Trevor Gundaker[7]; 9. 10-Jacob Magee[4]; 10. 3-Brennon Willard[10]; 11. 50K-Kayden Clatt[15]; 12. 10W-John Willard[12]; 13. 22H-Daniel Hilsabeck[14]; 14. (DNS) 6H-Al Humphrey; 15. (DNS) 14W-Dustin Walker

B Feature 3 DirtonDirt.com 10 Laps | 00:03:16.410

1S-Jeremy Shaw[2]; 2. 58-Garrett Alberson[3]; 3. 1T-Tyler Erb[5]; 4. 21XXX-Neil Baggett[1]; 5. 36-Logan Martin[7]; 6. 98-Ben Schaller[10]; 7. 1X-Aaron Marrant[4]; 8. 7-Ross Robinson[6]; 9. 93-Mason Oberkramer[12]; 10. 11K-Jon Kirby[8]; 11. 9J-Joseph Gorby[9]; 12. 78S-Steve Stultz[11]; 13. 26-Glen Powell[13]; 14. 10J-Joseph Joiner[14]

Heat 1 Penske Shocks 8 Laps | 00:05:34.750

157-Mike Marlar[2]; 2. 20-Jimmy Owens[3]; 3. 71-Hudson O’Neal[6]; 4. 25-Chad Simpson[1]; 5. 11-Spencer Hughes[5]; 6. 86-Kyle Beard[9]; 7. 45-Kylan Garner[7]; 8. 65-Jon Binning[8]; 9. 12-Scott Crigler[10]; 10. 14M-Reid Millard[11]; 11. (DNF) 32S-Chris Simpson[4]

Heat 2 Summit Racing Equipment 8 Laps | 00:03:27.762

1ST-Johnny Scott[2]; 2. 89-Ashton Winger[1]; 3. 0-Scott Bloomquist[4]; 4. 40B-Kyle Bronson[5]; 5. 56-Tony Jackson Jr[3]; 6. 50C-Kaeden Cornell[8]; 7. 90-Brian Rickman[6]; 8. 65H-Dewaine Hottinger[7]; 9. 18P-Shannon Parker[9]; 10. 23-John Blankenship[10]; 11. 7J-Jay Fields[11]

Heat 3 Simpson Race Products 8 Laps | 00:02:31.999

91P-Jason Papich[2]; 2. 1-Brandon Sheppard[1]; 3. 39-Tim McCreadie[5]; 4. 18-Shannon Babb[4]; 5. 04-Tad Pospisil[3]; 6. 97-Cade Dillard[6]; 7. 11T-Trevor Gundaker[7]; 8. 7W-Cole Wells[9]; 9. 14W-Dustin Walker[10]; 10. 6H-Al Humphrey[8]

Heat 4 Ohlins Shocks 8 Laps | 00:14:45.365

49-Jonathan Davenport[1]; 2. 15V-Kolby Vandenbergh[2]; 3. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[8]; 4. 3S-Brian Shirley[6]; 5. 10-Jacob Magee[5]; 6. 2S-Stormy Scott[4]; 7. 18D-Daulton Wilson[7]; 8. 3-Brennon Willard[11]; 9. 10W-John Willard[10]; 10. 22H-Daniel Hilsabeck[3]; 11. 50K-Kayden Clatt[9]

Heat 5 Wrisco Industries 8 Laps | 00:05:32.567

46-Earl Pearson Jr[1]; 2. 32-Bobby Pierce[3]; 3. 18J-Chase Junghans[4]; 4. 21XXX-Neil Baggett[6]; 5. 58-Garrett Alberson[2]; 6. 1T-Tyler Erb[5]; 7. 36-Logan Martin[8]; 8. 9J-Joseph Gorby[7]; 9. 78S-Steve Stultz[9]; 10. 26-Glen Powell[10]

Heat 6 Lucas Oil 8 Laps | 00:02:43.166

21-Billy Moyer Jr[2]; 2. 15L-Payton Looney[3]; 3. 22F-Chris Ferguson[4]; 4. 1S-Jeremy Shaw[1]; 5. 1X-Aaron Marrant[5]; 6. 7-Ross Robinson[9]; 7. 11K-Jon Kirby[7]; 8. 98-Ben Schaller[6]; 9. 93-Mason Oberkramer[8]; 10. 10J-Joseph Joiner[10]

Group A Time Trials 2 Laps | 00:00:30.819

25-Chad Simpson, 00:15.068[1]; 2. 89-Ashton Winger, 00:15.089[4]; 3. 1-Brandon Sheppard, 00:15.145[16]; 4. 157-Mike Marlar, 00:15.223[11]; 5. 1ST-Johnny Scott, 00:15.235[28]; 6. 91P-Jason Papich, 00:15.238[6]; 7. 20-Jimmy Owens, 00:15.270[15]; 8. 56-Tony Jackson Jr, 00:15.275[13]; 9. 04-Tad Pospisil, 00:15.289[3]; 10. 32S-Chris Simpson, 00:15.311[27]; 11. 0-Scott Bloomquist, 00:15.323[26]; 12. 18-Shannon Babb, 00:15.340[22]; 13. 11-Spencer Hughes, 00:15.373[32]; 14. 40B-Kyle Bronson, 00:15.400[23]; 15. 39-Tim McCreadie, 00:15.437[19]; 16. 71-Hudson O’Neal, 00:15.444[31]; 17. 90-Brian Rickman, 00:15.561[29]; 18. 97-Cade Dillard, 00:15.587[2]; 19. 45-Kylan Garner, 00:15.618[10]; 20. 65H-Dewaine Hottinger, 00:15.634[20]; 21. 11T-Trevor Gundaker, 00:15.660[21]; 22. 65-Jon Binning, 00:15.796[24]; 23. 50C-Kaeden Cornell, 00:15.843[9]; 24. 6H-Al Humphrey, 00:15.845[7]; 25. 86-Kyle Beard, 00:15.855[30]; 26. 18P-Shannon Parker, 00:15.937[18]; 27. 7W-Cole Wells, 00:16.059[25]; 28. 12-Scott Crigler, 00:16.086[12]; 29. 23-John Blankenship, 00:16.091[5]; 30. 14W-Dustin Walker, 00:16.145[17]; 31. 14M-Reid Millard, 00:16.147[8]; 32. 7J-Jay Fields, 00:16.556[14]

Group B Time Trials 2 Laps | 00:11:18.032

1. 49-Jonathan Davenport, 00:15.260[20]; 2. 46-Earl Pearson Jr, 00:15.315[18]; 3. 1S-Jeremy Shaw, 00:15.406[30]; 4. 15V-Kolby Vandenbergh, 00:15.423[23]; 5. 58-Garrett Alberson, 00:15.444[19]; 6. 21-Billy Moyer Jr, 00:15.469[26]; 7. 22H-Daniel Hilsabeck, 00:15.478[8]; 8. 32-Bobby Pierce, 00:15.479[2]; 9. 15L-Payton Looney, 00:15.511[29]; 10. 2S-Stormy Scott, 00:15.534[17]; 11. 18J-Chase Junghans, 00:15.549[15]; 12. 22F-Chris Ferguson, 00:15.576[25]; 13. 10-Jacob Magee, 00:15.661[27]; 14. 1T-Tyler Erb, 00:15.662[11]; 15. 1X-Aaron Marrant, 00:15.678[12]; 16. 3S-Brian Shirley, 00:15.705[4]; 17. 21XXX-Neil Baggett, 00:15.753[7]; 18. 98-Ben Schaller, 00:15.758[14]; 19. 18D-Daulton Wilson, 00:15.778[21]; 20. 9J-Joseph Gorby, 00:15.815[5]; 21. 11K-Jon Kirby, 00:15.844[31]; 22. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr, 00:15.859[16]; 23. 36-Logan Martin, 00:15.866[24]; 24. 93-Mason Oberkramer, 00:15.913[28]; 25. 50K-Kayden Clatt, 00:15.977[22]; 26. 78S-Steve Stultz, 00:15.995[10]; 27. 7-Ross Robinson, 00:16.026[3]; 28. 10W-John Willard, 00:16.314[1]; 29. 26-Glen Powell, 00:16.540[9]; 30. 10J-Joseph Joiner, 00:16.997[6]; 31. 3-Brennon Willard, 00:59.999[13]