Memorial Day Monday Twin 50’s On Tap For Macon Speedway

(Macon, IL) Macon Speedway is set for its annual Memorial Day race, this coming Monday, May 30. Six full divisions of action will be racing but the headline events will be 50-lappers for the Decatur Building Trades Big 10 Pro Late Models and the BillingsleyRewards.com Big 10 Modifieds.

2022 Macon Speedway point champion, Colby Sheppard, out of Williamsville, IL, leads the field of Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models into town Monday. Four different winners have been in victory lane in four different races so far this season. Sheppard holds the point lead due to his consistency of top fives in all four events. Dakota Ewing, a former track champion, is second in points, while Colby Eller, Eric Doran, and Dalton Ewing complete the top five. Monday’s race will pay $1,000 to win and $125 to start.

Springfield, IL driver, Guy Taylor, last year’s champion in the BillingsleyRewards.com Modified class, leads this year’s points in his Pro Mod, driving in both classes every week. Riverton, IL’s Tim Luttrell is off to a great start and is second in points, followed by Clint Martin, Jacob Steinkoenig, and Jarrett Stryker. Taylor, Steinkoenig, and Rick Conoyer have won features in the division this year. Much like the Pro Late Models, the Mods will pay $1,000 to win and $125 to start.

The aforementioned Taylor also leads the points in the DIRTcar Pro Mod class, taking one win and finishing in the top five all three races. Austin Seets, of Brighton, IL, has taken the other two feature victories and is just four points behind. Kevin Crowder, Zach Taylor, and Josh Robb round out the top five in the standings, entering Monday’s race.

The point leader in the 51 Bistro Street Stock division is still looking for his first win of the season. Cerro Gordo, IL’s Terry Reed sits atop the standings with three top five finishes but hasn’t found victory lane. Point runner-up, Bobby Beiler, has won a feature and is just two points behind. Jaret Duff, Rudy Zaragoza, and Brian Dasenbrock round out the top five. The class has seen three different winners in three nights of racing.

Decatur, IL driver, Jeremy Reed, has won two of the four features in the DIRTcar Hornet class and finds himself in the point lead over Tristan Quinlan by six points. Brady Reed, Taryn Page, and Billy Mason are others in point contention. Reed and Mason have also claimed feature events. The Monday Hornet race will be a tune-up for next weekend’s Ed Cain Trucking Hornet Challenge, featuring potential $1,000 to win races on Friday night at Lincoln Speedway and Saturday night at Macon Speedway.

A young driver from Riverton, IL, Aarik Andruskevitch, leads the points in the Micros By Bailey Chassis class. The division has seen great action this year, with large car counts and fast competitive racing. Many of the familiar faces over the last couple of years are up top in the standings again. Hayden Harvey, John Barnard, and Daryn Stark are again among those competing for victories weekly.

Monday’s action will be a little earlier than the normal Saturday night times with pit gates opening at 3:00, grandstands at 4:00, hotlaps at 5:00, and racing at 6:00. Grandstand admission is $18, while kids 11 and under are free.

For more information, visit www.maconracing.com.

CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models

Pos

# First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 27 Colby Sheppard Williamsville IL 232 0 2 25 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg IL 224 8 3 10C Colby Eller Taylorville IL 210 22 4 34 Eric Doran Clinton IL 196 36 5 27E Dalton Ewing Decatur IL 192 40 6 11 Ryan Miller Lincoln IL 188 44 7 55 Rockett Bennett Argenta IL 176 56 8 9B Brandon Miller Broadwell IL 174 58 9 14J Braden Johnson Taylorville IL 110 122 10 5B Brandon Sweitzer Lincoln IL 78 154



BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 4T Guy Taylor Springfield IL 222 0 2 99 Tim Luttrell Riverton IL 194 28 3 4M Clint Martin Ramsey IL 180 42 4 24S Jacob Steinkoenig Highland IL 176 46 5 18 Jarrett Stryker Breese IL 176 46 6 87C Alan Crowder Elwin IL 172 50 7 24M Matt Milner Chatham IL 170 52 8 28 Rodney Standerfer Summerfield IL 156 66 9 24 Zach Taylor Springfield IL 144 78 10 14 Rick Conoyer Wentzville MO 116 106



DIRTcar Pro Mods

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 4T Guy Taylor Springfield IL 170 0 2 67 Austin Seets Brighton IL 166 4 3 15C Kevin Crowder Argenta IL 162 8 4 24 Zach Taylor Springfield IL 146 24 5 33 Josh Robb Mt.zion IL 140 30 6 78 Maxx Emerson Taylorville IL 138 32 7 24M Matt Milner Chatham IL 132 38 8 12 Dean Holt Decatur IL 118 52 9 7B Brian Burns Bethany IL 78 92 10 14 Tommy Gaither Alton IL 58 112



51 Bistro Street Stocks

Pos # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 11 Terry Reed Cerro Gordo IL 170 0 2 17 Bobby Beiler Blue Mound IL 168 2 3 21 Jaret Duff Maroa IL 154 16 4 67 Rudy Zaragoza Jacksonville IL 152 18 5 08 Brian R. Dasenbrock Decatur IL 130 40 6 20 Tanner Sullivan Pontiac IL 118 52 7 57 Kyle Suddarth Macon IL 118 52 8 55 Zane Reitz Veedersburg IN 114 56 9 21R Dustin Reed Decatur IL 114 56 10 J98 Jordan Smith Argenta IL 96 74



DIRTcar Hornets