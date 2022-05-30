Central Missouri Speedway Results – 5/29/22

Central Missouri Speedway

May 29, 2022

By Sam Stoecklin

For Immediate Release

(Warrensburg, Missouri) The 27th Annual Memorial Day Weekend special events at Central Missouri Speedway (CMS) concluded Sunday evening with 79 race teams on hand in four divisions. Entries included 15 Pure Stocks, 21 POWRi Lightning Sprints, 12 POWRi Super Stocks, and 31 B-Mods.

Capping the weekend with victories were Bobby Russell in Pure Stocks, Johnny Boos in the Lightning Sprint Nationals, Johnny Coats in the Super Stocks night two special, and Terry Schultz in the B-Mods for the $2,000-to-win special, giving him a weekend sweep of B-Mod main events.

Pure Stocks – 15 Entries

Heat 1 – 8 Laps: 1. 11S-Tyler Starmer[4]; 2. 30K-Cameron Kelly[1]; 3. 38-Bobby Russell[5]; 4. M87-Mallory Stiffler[2]; 5. 28JR-Gale Harper[6]; 6. 24W-Conrad Workman[3]; 7. 17-Cory Howard[8]; 8. 1-Landon Harper[7]

Heat 2 – 8 Laps: 1. 7-Spencer Reiff[3]; 2. 10-David Schirlls[1]; 3. 27-Jason Ryun[5]; 4. 3J-Jerett Evans[4]; 5. 12-Brian Cox[7]; 6. (DNF) 53K-Larry Norris[6]; 7. (DNF) MRS01-Kristina Wyatt[2]

A Feature – 20 Laps: 1. 38-Bobby Russell[5]; 2. 3J-Jerett Evans[8]; 3. 27-Jason Ryun[6]; 4. 30K-Cameron Kelly[3]; 5. 53K-Larry Norris[14]; 6. 28JR-Gale Harper[10]; 7. 24W-Conrad Workman[11]; 8. (DNF) 12-Brian Cox[9]; 9. (DNF) 11S-Tyler Starmer[1]; 10. (DNF) 17-Cory Howard[12]; 11. (DNF) 10-David Schirlls[4]; 12. (DNF) MRS01-Kristina Wyatt[15]; 13. (DNF) M87-Mallory Stiffler[7]; 14. (DNS) 1-Landon Harper; 15. (DQ) 7-Spencer Reiff[2]

New Hampton, Missouri’s Tyler Starmer and Kansas City driver Spencer Reiff earned row one honors for the night’s 20-lap Pure Stock main event. Starmer was strong early on holding off challenges from Reiff while Cameron Kelly was moving in to challenge the leaders. Early cautions slowed the field as the leaders resumed their battles with Bobby Russell and Jason Ryun joining the top five. Kelly was later sent to the tail of the field for aggressive driving and would later recover to a fourth-place run. Jerrett Evans, who started eighth, began his charge to the front in the second half of the race as he moved inside the top three in a close battle with Russell, just after Starmer’s night unfortunately came to an end. Reiff then picked up the lead and led the rest of the way to take the initial victory; however, his car did not pass post-race technical inspection and he was disqualified from the finishing order. This resulted in Bobby Russell capturing his sixth CMS victory. Evans finished a solid second with Ryun third, Kelly fourth, and fourteenth-starting Larry Norris fifth.

Lighting Sprints – 21 Entries

Heat 1 – 10 Laps: 1. 24B-Johnny Boos[1]; 2. 22-Chase Fischer[2]; 3. 5-Tomy Moreau[7]; 4. 7X-Tyler Johnson[3]; 5. 27R-Trice Roden[6]; 6. 1-Troy Ullery[5]; 7. 21B-BJ Sauer[4]

Heat 2 – 8 Laps: 1. 3F-Shane Sexton[5]; 2. 9-Scott Kennie[2]; 3. 31-Steve Becker[4]; 4. 91-Mike Tindell[7]; 5. (DNF) 26-Chris Crowder[3]; 6. (DNF) 3C-Jeff Bard[1]; 7. (DNS) 01-Bobby Layne

Heat 3 – 10 Laps: 1. 10-Chasity Younger[2]; 2. 7-Josh Flood[5]; 3. B20-Tom Brown[3]; 4. 0-Brendon Cascadden[7]; 5. 13-Josiah King[4]; 6. 71-Tony Layne[6]; 7. 81-Mike McMillen[1]

A Feature – 30 Laps: 1. 24B-Johnny Boos[4]; 2. 26-Chris Crowder[19]; 3. 0-Brendon Cascadden[10]; 4. 5-Tomy Moreau[5]; 5. 01-Bobby Layne[21]; 6. 13-Josiah King[14]; 7. 27R-Trice Roden[13]; 8. 81-Mike McMillen[18]; 9. 21B-BJ Sauer[17]; 10. 10-Chasity Younger[2]; 11. 31-Steve Becker[8]; 12. 1-Troy Ullery[15]; 13. (DNF) 9-Scott Kennie[7]; 14. (DNF) 3F-Shane Sexton[1]; 15. (DNF) 22-Chase Fischer[6]; 16. (DNF) 7-Josh Flood[3]; 17. (DNF) B20-Tom Brown[11]; 18. (DNF) 91-Mike Tindell[9]; 19. (DNF) 71-Tony Layne[16]; 20. (DNF) 7X-Tyler Johnson[12]; 21. (DNF) 3C-Jeff Bard[20]

Shane Sexton and Chastity Younger began the Second-Annual $1,500-to-win POWRi Midwest Lightning Sprint Nationals from row one. Boos and Sexton led the field of sprinters early in the finale. Boos enjoyed his lead while behind him Tomy Moreau and Sexton battled inside the top three ahead of Trice Roden and Chase Fischer. Caution flew at the lap 14 marker with Boos and Sexton for the lead. A multi-car crash at the front of the field led to red-flag conditions as Sexton clipped a utility tire sending his car over and collecting Fischer in the process. All drivers initially checked out okay as the track was cleared for racing to resume. Boos resumed the race with Chris Crowder, who had flipped his care earlier in the night during his heat race, remarkably rebounding to move into second. The final ten laps saw the drivers in a spirited battle for the national’s title. One caution slowed the race and on the final restart as the pair ran hard but clean for the win. Meanwhile Brendon Cascadden moved from tenth on the field to the top three with Moreau close behind. Bobby Layne advanced from 21st on the grid to the top five in the closing laps. When the checkers flew, it was Boos narrowly taking the victory ahead of Crowder, Cascadden, Moreau, and Layne.

POWRi Super Stocks – 12 Entries

Heat 1 – 10 Laps: 1. 35-Johnny Coats[1]; 2. 10-Brett Wood[2]; 3. 04-Blaine Ewing[6]; 4. X15-Bobby Ruff II[5]; 5. 24C-Josh Calvert[3]; 6. G1-Nick Gibson[4]

Heat 2 10 Laps: 1. 45-Aaron Poe[4]; 2. 68-Dean Wille[6]; 3. 77-Danny Mckenzie[1]; 4. 4-Branden Bise[2]; 5. 3P-Tyler Perryman[3]; 6. (DNF) 83K-Denny Fitzpatrick[5]

A Feature – 25 Laps: 1. 35-Johnny Coats[3]; 2. 45-Aaron Poe[1]; 3. 4-Branden Bise[8]; 4. 04-Blaine Ewing[4]; 5. X15-Bobby Ruff II[7]; 6. 77-Danny Mckenzie[6]; 7. 10-Brett Wood[5]; 8. G1-Nick Gibson[11]; 9. 24C-Josh Calvert[9]; 10. 3P-Tyler Perryman[10]; 11. (DNF) 68-Dean Wille[2]; 12. (DNS) 83K-Denny Fitzpatrick

Warrensburg drivers Aaron Poe and Dean Wille began the night’s 25-lap POWRi Super Stock main event from the front of the field. Poe was in search of a weekend sweep of the $1,000-to-win events as he looked dominant in the opening stages of the race. Wille and Johnny Coats ran second and third until Wille’s strong run ended on lap three as Coats took over second. Blaine Ewing and Bobby Ruff also ran close inside the top five by lap ten. At lap 12, Coats moved up to the bumper of Poe and began searching for a way around the leader, not long after the leaders had contact in the turn four area, leading to a black-flag warning on Coats at lap 16 as the lead changed hands. Branden Bise of Holts Summit, Missouri, climbed into the top five in the late stages from his eighth starting spot. Coats then pulled away by lap 18 and ultimately, stayed clean the rest of the way to capture his first-ever CMS victory ahead of Poe, Bise, Ewing, and Ruff.

B-Mods – 31 Entries

Heat 1 – 10 Laps: 1. 7B-Terry Schultz[2]; 2. 88D-Matt Dotson[1]; 3. 18-JC Morton[3]; 4. R33-Austen Raybourn[6]; 5. 33D-Adam Dunwoodie[5]; 6. 94-Jacob Ebert[8]; 7. 12-Parker Smith[7]; 8. (DNF) 68-Aaron Jones[4]

Heat 2 – 10 Laps: 1. 05-Jeremy Lile[1]; 2. 88L-Joey Lile[2]; 3. 22C-Cole Campbell[3]; 4. 30-Rex Harris[5]; 5. 7J-Jake Richards[7]; 6. 12C-Stephen Clancy[8]; 7. 20-Tyler Cochran[4]; 8. (DNF) 47D-Devin Saler[6]

Heat 3 – 10 Laps: 1. 55-Colson Kirk[2]; 2. 56-Shadren Turner[3]; 3. 251M-Mike Ryun[5]; 4. 19K-Kyle Slader[6]; 5. 99-Brad Smith[8]; 6. 37-Wes Long[7]; 7. 29-Bronson Wicker[4]; 8. (DNF) 61-Sturgis Streeter[1]

Heat 4 – 10 Laps: 1. 15-Colin Pierce[4]; 2. 24L-Chris Spalding[3]; 3. 23-Danny Thompson JR[2]; 4. 7-Kynsey Collins[5]; 5. 8S-Clayton Smith[1]; 6. (DNF) 53-Charlie Laizure[6]; 7. (DNF) 2-Jordan Jones[7]

B Feature – 15 Laps: 1. 7J-Jake Richards[1]; 2. 12-Parker Smith[7]; 3. 94-Jacob Ebert[4]; 4. 8S-Clayton Smith[3]; 5. 37-Wes Long[6]; 6. 33D-Adam Dunwoodie[2]; 7. 29-Bronson Wicker[9]; 8. 53-Charlie Laizure[10]; 9. 2-Jordan Jones[11]; 10. 47D-Devin Saler[13]; 11. 68-Aaron Jones[12]; 12. 20-Tyler Cochran[8]; 13. 12C-Stephen Clancy[5]; 14. (DNS) 61-Sturgis Streeter; 15. (DNS) 99-Brad Smith

A Feature – 30 Laps: 1. 7B-Terry Schultz[1]; 2. 56-Shadren Turner[7]; 3. 88D-Matt Dotson[5]; 4. 05-Jeremy Lile[2]; 5. 22C-Cole Campbell[10]; 6. 55-Colson Kirk[3]; 7. 18-JC Morton[9]; 8. 30-Rex Harris[14]; 9. 15-Colin Pierce[4]; 10. 19K-Kyle Slader[15]; 11. 24L-Chris Spalding[8]; 12. 251M-Mike Ryun[11]; 13. 94-Jacob Ebert[19]; 14. 7J-Jake Richards[17]; 15. 12-Parker Smith[18]; 16. 37-Wes Long[21]; 17. 7-Kynsey Collins[16]; 18. R33-Austen Raybourn[13]; 19. 33D-Adam Dunwoodie[22]; 20. 53-Charlie Laizure[24]; 21. 23-Danny Thompson JR[12]; 22. 8S-Clayton Smith[20]; 23. 29-Bronson Wicker[23]; 24. (DNF) 88L-Joey Lile[6]

Colin Pierce and Terry Schultz earned top passing points honors for the B-Mod 30-lap, $2,000-to-win main event. Looking for a weekend sweep of main events, Schultz led the field in the opening laps and pulled away from Pierce and Shadren Turner. By lap six, Schultz enjoyed a 2.5-second lead ahead of his closest pursuer. A yellow flag slowed the field at lap nine and when racing resumed, Schultz led Turner, Pierce, and Colson Kirk and Jeremy Lile in a fantastic battle inside the top five. By the halfway point, Turner was searching high and low for a run on Schultz as he closed in on the leader. Lile and Kirk battled for third as Matt Dotson made his way into the mix. After a trio of quick cautions, the field ran the final circuits to the checkers with the leaders resuming their quest for the $2,000 top prize. Meanwhile, Dotson advanced to third and made it a three-car run as the leaders threaded their way through some lapped traffic over the final two circuits. Ultimately, Schultz held off the challenges of both Turner and Dotson to claim the win. Lile was fourth followed by tenth-starting Cole Campbell in fifth. Both drivers and fans reveled in the conditions of the track and the racing itself as only one of the 24 original starters finished the race, another classic etched into the CMS grounds.

The weekly championship season continues next Saturday, June 4th for Joslin’s Jewelry race night featuring the Show-Me Vintage Series along with B-Mods, POWRi Super Stocks, Pure Stocks, and Midwest (E) Mods in competition.