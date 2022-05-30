Josh Putnam Wins Spring Nationals Finale at Duck River; Carson Ferguson Crowned Champion!

(WHEEL, TENNESSEE) The 2022 Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals tour wrapped up on Sunday night at Duck River Raceway Park and a new Champion was crowned, along with a brand-new race winner! Josh Putnam, of Florence, Alabama, etched his name into the long list of #SpringNationals race winners by emerging victorious in the ‘Memorial Day Classic’ at the Wheel, Tennessee facility. Josh earned Fast Time honors during FK Rod Ends qualifying and later started the 40-lap headliner from the outside of the front row. He then kept his #212 machine out front for each and every circuit to claim his first series win and the $5,053 top prize.

Payton Freeman finished in the runner-up spot for the second straight evening, as he trailed Putnam by a mere 0.800 seconds at the waving of the checkered flag. Jadon Frame also stood tall on the podium in the third position, while Matt Cooper was paid for a strong fourth place performance. Dillon Tidmore rounded out the top five in the contest, which was halted on only one occasion by a slowing Kenny Collins on lap 35. Fourteen of the twenty starters were on the racetrack at the end of the season finale.

Sixth place finisher Carson Ferguson, of Lincolnton, North Carolina, secured his first Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series title and the $10,053 Championship spoils on the frontstretch following the race. In the ten miniseries events held this year, Carson racked up one feature victory, five Top Five finishes, and nine Top Ten efforts. Payton Freeman was also very consistent on the tour and was awarded a second place finish in the final point tally, which was worth an extra $5,053 in point money. A total of 141 different drivers competed in at least one series race and eight different drivers celebrated in victory lane.

“I’m going to get a little choked up because these guys have worked so hard right here,” commented winner Putnam at the Volunteer State oval following the race. “These crew guys have worked so hard to give me this stuff to race with. This car keeps getting better and better. We made a trip to Illinois two weeks ago and Mark (Richards) helped us a little bit on this car and we learned a few things. This baby is a work in progress and I think every week, the more we race, the better we can get!”

Josh Putnam piloted a #212 Jeff Greer-owned XR1 Rocket Chassis with a Jay Dickens Racing Engine under the hood. Sponsorship came in part from Zippy Auto Sales, Randle Chupp Race Consulting, 441 Race Wraps, Gabe’s Tire and Towing, Southern Off-Road Surgeons, North Alabama Ink, and Silver Creek Sales.

A 20 car field piled into the pit area at Duck River Raceway Park for the tenth and final round of the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series. The feature lineup was set solely on time trials. Payton Freeman clicked off the quickest time in Group A during qualifying to earn the pole position, but Josh Putnam earned Fast Time honors overall during FK Rod Ends qualifying with his quick lap in Group B of 13.135 seconds.

While the Duck River event marked the end of the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series, most of these same competitors will be gearing up in upcoming weeks for the 18th edition of the grueling Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series. For the first time in miniseries history, eight of the twelve shows will pay out $10,053 to the winner. The tour will once again start at Beckley Motor Speedway in Mount Hope, West Virginia on Friday, July 15. From there, the Southern Nationals will visit the states of Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia, and North Carolina.

Other tracks on the Southern Nationals slate include Wythe Raceway in Rural Retreat, Virginia, Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap, Tennessee, I-75 Raceway in Sweetwater, Tennessee, Senoia Raceway in Senoia, Georgia, Needmore Speedway in Norman Park, Georgia, Screven Motor Speedway in Sylvania, Georgia, Swainsboro Raceway in Swainsboro, Georgia, Toccoa Raceway in Toccoa, Georgia, Tri-County Race Track in Brasstown, North Carolina, Crossville Speedway in Crossville, Tennessee, and Tazewell Speedway in Tazewell, Tennessee. The high-banked “Taz” will once again serve as the point finale, as it has done every year since the series inception back in 2005, on Saturday, July 30.

Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuels

Round 10 Race Summary

Sunday, May 29, 2022

Duck River Raceway Park – Wheel, Tennessee

Schaeffer’s Oil Feature Finish (40 Laps):

(2) Josh Putnam $5,053 (1) Payton Freeman $2,500 (4) Jadon Frame $1,600 (3) Matt Cooper $1,200 (5) Dillon Tidmore $900 (6) Carson Ferguson $700 (7) Dalton Cook $675 (10) Sam Seawright $650 (12) Dillon Crim $625 (13) Christian Hanger $600 (9) Cody Overton $580 (15) Ryan Wilson $560 (18) Tommy Taylor $540 (11) Joe Denby $520 (8) Kenny Collins $500 (19) Jay Scott $480 (20) Jim Gray $470 (14) Todd Morrow $460 (16) Grayson Brewer $450 (17) Clint Nichols $450

Entries: 20

Lap Leaders: Josh Putnam (Laps 1-40)

Cautions: 1 (Kenny Collins slowed on frontstretch on Lap 35)

FK Rod Ends Time Trials:

Fast Time Overall: Josh Putnam 13.135 seconds

Group A (All Locked In): Payton Freeman, Matt Cooper, Dillon Tidmore, Dalton Cook, Cody Overton, Joe Denby, Christian Hanger, Ryan Wilson, Clint Nichols, Jay Scott

Group B (All Locked In): Josh Putnam, Jadon Frame, Carson Ferguson, Kenny Collins, Sam Seawright, Dillon Crim, Todd Morrow, Grayson Brewer, Tommy Taylor, Jim Gray

Final Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series Point Standings:

Carson Ferguson – 1868 Payton Freeman – 1834 Cla Knight – 1438 Jensen Ford – 1060 Joe Denby – 1060 Dalton Cook – 890 Brandon Overton – 770 Josh Putnam – 770 Christian Hanger – 738 Kenny Collins – 694 Heath Hindman – 692 Brandon Williams – 686 Garrett Smith – 584 Michael Page – 582 Jadon Frame – 566

2022 Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series Schedule:

Friday, March 4 | Swainsboro Raceway, Swainsboro, GA | BRANDON OVERTON

Saturday, March 5 | Senoia Raceway, Senoia, GA | SHANE CLANTON

Friday, April 15 | Wythe Raceway, Rural Retreat, VA | BRANDON OVERTON

Saturday, April 16 | Tazewell Speedway, Tazewell, TN | CHRIS MADDEN

Thursday, April 21 | Tri-County Race Track, Brasstown, NC | GARRETT SMITH

Friday, April 22 | Crossville Speedway, Crossville, TN | CARSON FERGUSON

Saturday, April 23 | Clarksville Speedway, Clarksville, TN | JADON FRAME

Saturday, May 7 | East AL Motor Speedway, Phenix City, AL | BRANDON OVERTON

Friday, May 27 | Lavonia Speedway, Lavonia, GA | RAINED OUT

Saturday, May 28 | Boyd’s Speedway, Ringgold, GA | MACK MCCARTER

Sunday, May 29 | Duck River Raceway Park, Wheel, TN | JOSH PUTNAM

* All races to be shown LIVE on FloRacing

For more information on the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuels, please point your Internet browser to www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com or feel free to call series promoter Ray Cook at 828-360-5353. You can also follow us across social media platforms on facebook.com/southernnationalsseries and on Twitter @sonationals.

The Spring Nationals Series would like to thank all of our 2022 marketing partners including: Schaeffer’s Oil & Specialized Lubricants, Sunoco Race Fuels, American Race Tires, Delph Communications, E-Z-GO, Arizona Sport Shirts, Capital Race Cars, Collins Signs, DirtonDirt.com, FK Rod Ends, Hoosier Racing Tire, MasterSbilt Race Cars, Wiles Driveshafts, Vic Hill Racing Engines, The Steering Buddy, The Joie of Seating, and DirtCarLift.com.

About Schaeffer’s Oil & Specialized Lubricants:

Schaeffer’s Specialized Lubricants: synthetic motor oils, hydraulic fluids, and diesel fuel additives have achieved a world-class reputation for improving engine performance and fuel economy, but their diverse product line includes all types of industrial lubricants, industrial greases, and industrial oils as well as specialty items like their chain lubes and degreasers. Founded in 1839, their philosophy is to provide advanced lubricants for improved performance, reliability, and fuel economy. Learn more or find a rep near you at www.SchaefferOil.com.

