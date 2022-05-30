Severe Storm Damages Huset’s Speedway and Forces Cancelation of Monday’s Racing Program

Inside Line Promotions – BRANDON, S.D. (May 30, 2022) – A severe storm attacked Huset’s Speedway in the early hours of Monday morning, ripping apart the scoring tower and suites.

The damage to the facility has forced Huset’s Speedway officials to cancel Monday’s racing program featuring the Buffalo Wild Wings Northern Outlaw Sprint Association and Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig, the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series and the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks.

Thankfully, no one was injured during the storm.

Stay tuned to the Huset’s Speedway website and social media channels later this week regarding information about the Ace Ready Mix and Myrl & Roy’s presents the World of Outlaws event that is next on the schedule.

The race, scheduled for next Sunday, showcases the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig plus the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks. It marks the first of four scheduled nights of World of Outlaws competition at Huset’s Speedway this season.

2022 HUSET’S SPEEDWAY WEEKLY DIVISION FEATURE WINNERS –

Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig:

Lynton Jeffrey – 1 (May 15); Parker Price-Miller – 1 (May 8);Giovanni Scelzi – 1 (May 22); and Ryan Timms – 1 (May 29)

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series :

Brandon Bosma – 1 (May 8); Lee Goos Jr. – 1 (May 22); and Trevor Serbus – 1 (May 15)

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks:

Zach Olivier – 1 (May 22); Matt Steuerwald – 1 (May 8); and Cory Yeigh – 1 (May 15)

UP NEXT –

TBD

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY –

Huset’s Speedway is a dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee racing events and weekly programs.