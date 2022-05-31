Castrol FloRacing Night in America Set for Tri-City this Wednesday, June 1

$22,022-To-Win / $1,000-To-Start Spartan Transportation 50 Takes Center Stage

PONTOON BEACH, Ill. (May 31, 2022) — The sixth round of the 2022 Castrol® FloRacing Night in America rolls into Tri-City Speedway (Pontoon Beach, Ill.) this Wednesday, June 1. The night is headlined by the $22,022-to-win / $1,000-to-start Spartan Transportation 50.

Entering the final event before the miniseries summer break, Brandon Sheppard sits atop the latest series standings with Hudson O’Neal, Mike Marlar, Tyler Erb, Ricky Thornton Jr., Bobby Pierce, Stormy Scott, Ryan Gustin, Garrett Alberson, and Ashton Winger rounding out the current Top 10 in the series standings.

Through the first five events there have been five different winners with Jonathan Davenport, Kyle Larson, Brandon Sheppard, Dennis Erb Jr., and Bobby Pierce visiting Victory Lane.

The Super Late Model tire rule for the event is as follows:

Front Tires and Left Rear Tire: LM20

Right-Rear Tire: LM40

* Drivers must use the same four tires for qualifying through B-Main action. One tire can be changed for the A-Main.

2022 Castrol® FloRacing Night in America Purse

Tri-City Speedway (Wednesday, June 1)

1)$22,022 2)$11,000 3)$5,000 4)$4,000 5)$3,000 6)$2,500 7)$2,250 8)$2,000 9)$1,800 10)$1,500 11)$1,200 12)$1,150 13)$1,100 14)$1,050 15-22)$1,000

TOTAL – $67,572

Entry Fee: $100 | Non-Qualifier Money: $50

Joining the night’s program will be DIRTcar Modifieds ($1,500-to-win)

General grandstand seating is $35 (ages 13-and-up), $10 (ages 6-12), and free (ages 5-and-under).

Pit passes are $40 (ages 13-and-up), $15 (ages 6-12) and are free for ages 5-and-under.

The pit gate opens at 12:00 p.m. CST with the grandstand gate opening at 4:00 p.m. and driver’s meeting at 6:00 p.m. Hot laps are at 6:30 p.m. with racing action to follow.

For more information on the facility, please visit www.TriCitySpeedway.net .

For more information on Castrol® FloRacing Night in America sponsors, visit the company websites at www.castrol.com; www.renegaderacefuel.com; www.integrashocksandsprings.com; www.pitstopusa.com; www.k1racegear.com; www.buzzeracing.com; www.hokertrucking.com; www.rocketchassis.com; www.dirtdraft.com; www.hoosiertire.com; and www.fkrodends.com.

For complete Castrol® FloRacing Night in America details, visit the brand-new series website at www.FloSeries.com. For other questions, contact general manager Ben Shelton at msrmafia@gmail.com or 901-335-3037.

Castrol FloRacing Night in America Points (After 05/18/22)

1)Brandon Sheppard – 390 points

2)Hudson O’Neal – 312 points

3)Mike Marlar – 312 points

4)Tyler Erb – 261 points

5)Ricky Thornton Jr. – 249 points

6)Bobby Pierce – 242 points

7)Stormy Scott – 237 points

8)Ryan Gustin – 217 points

9)Garrett Alberson – 202 points

10)Ashton Winger – 177 points

11)Jonathan Davenport – 168 points

12)Spencer Hughes – 167 points

13)Kyle Larson – 159 points

14)Devin Moran – 159 points

15)Dennis Erb Jr. – 156 points