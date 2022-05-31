Huset’s Speedway Will Be Ready to Host World of Outlaws Sprint Cars This Sunday

Inside Line Promotions – BRANDON, S.D. (May 31, 2022) – Perseverance is the word of the week for Huset’s Speedway officials and employees, who have worked diligently since an extreme storm damaged the facility late Sunday night.

Nearly three dozen people spent the day on Monday cleaning up and various contractors have been called to the facility to ensure that the track is ready to host the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series this Sunday during Ace Ready Mix and Myrl & Roy’s presents the World of Outlaws. Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig join the World of Outlaws and the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks division will also be in action.

Sunday marks the first of four World of Outlaws races at the track this season and the lone opportunity prior to the $100,000-to-win Huset’s High Bank Nationals, which runs June 23-25.

Brad Sweet currently leads the World of Outlaws championship standings by only 34 points over Sheldon Haudenschild, who has won three of the last four races. Huset’s Speedway sponsored driver David Gravel is 46 points behind Sweet with Carson Macedo 66 points out of the lead and Logan Schuchart 80 points away from the top spot.

Gravel captured two of the three World of Outlaws wins at Huset’s Speedway last year with Aaron Reutzel also posting a victory.

Justin Henderson holds a six-point advantage over Austin McCarl in the Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig championship standings. Matt Juhl (37 points behind Henderson), Dusty Zomer (47 points) and Mark Dobmeier (49 points) round out the top five in the standings.

The top seven drivers in the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks standings are separated by only four points with Matt Steuerwald in front. Zach Olivier, Aaron Foote and Dustin Gilbrandson are three points behind Steuerwald with Cory Yeigh, Colby Klaassen and Tim Dann four points back.

The gates open at 4 p.m. with racing at 7 p.m. on Sunday.

General admission tickets are $40 for adults and $20 for students 6-years-old to 12-years-old. Children 5-years-old and younger get in free.

The weekend kicks off on Saturday afternoon with a fan fest running from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the back pit area followed by an Arch Allies concert, which is set to begin at 8:30 p.m.

General admission concert tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children 12-years-old and younger.

Advanced tickets for the concert and Sunday’s race can be purchased online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true

2022 HUSET’S SPEEDWAY WEEKLY DIVISION FEATURE WINNERS –

Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig:

Lynton Jeffrey – 1 (May 15); Parker Price-Miller – 1 (May 8);Giovanni Scelzi – 1 (May 22); and Ryan Timms – 1 (May 29)

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series :

Brandon Bosma – 1 (May 8); Lee Goos Jr. – 1 (May 22); and Trevor Serbus – 1 (May 15)

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks:

Zach Olivier – 1 (May 22); Matt Steuerwald – 1 (May 8); and Cory Yeigh – 1 (May 15)

UP NEXT –

Sunday for Ace Ready Mix and Myrl & Roy’s presents the World of Outlaws featuring the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and Casey’s 410 Sprint Cars presented by Big Frig plus the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/HusetsSpeedwaySD

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/HusetsSpeedway

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/HusetsSpeedwaySD

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY –

Huset’s Speedway is a dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee racing events and weekly programs.