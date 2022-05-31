Late Passes Score Twin 50 Wins at Macon Speedway

By BZ

(Macon, IL) In keeping with the annual tradition of Memorial Day racing at Macon Speedway, Monday night featured two 50-lap feature races for the premier classes in the circuit, the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models and the BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds.

Alan Crowder worked a solid race in the BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds. He was positioned for a solid top-five finish with Highland’s Jacob Steinkoenig running away during the consecutive green flag lap series. Steinkoenig had the group close in on a restart on lap 34. Three laps later, Jeremy Nichols closed the gap and ran together with Steinkoenig. Nichols attempted to slide job Steinkoenig and closed him into the turn four concrete wall. Steinkoenig’s night would end on the back of the tow truck after a dominate start. Nichols, the second place driver, would be sent to the back of the 20-car field for bringing out the yellow and ending the leader’s night. That gifted Austin Lynn into the lead. Lynn would look ready to assume the win but Crowder started to inch closer to the leader. Running on the top was Crowder’s best line and he powered past Lynn with five laps remaining, holding on for a 50-lap feature win.

Also noted in the 50-lapper, Summerfield’s Rodney Standerfer started 18th position and took home 4th place. His hard charge led to a $50 donation from Monkey Wrench Garage in Decatur.

Dakota Ewing used his patience to wait out Chase Osterhoff for the lead spot during the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Model feature. The first 30 laps were Osterhoff’s to lead but Ewing took to the bottom of the track and the set-up was great for a mid-race takeover. Ewing would lead the final 19 laps and kept the distance from the Kankakee driver. Timmy Dick moved past Osterhoff for a second place finish.

Guy Taylor picked up his second Pro Modified feature win of the season. Austin Seets, two-time feature winner, started the feature off on the front row outside spot and rolled it up the wall on the opening lap and was knocked out of the race. Taylor was second row outside so when the race restarted, he moved into the front row outside spot and manuevered through for the checkered flag.

Zane Reitz from Indiana came back to the Macon Speedway winner’s circle during the 15-lap 51 Bistro Street Stock feature race. Reitz, a winner in April, made quick work on the 21-car group that featured Bobby Beiler, Tanner Sullivan and Nick Macklin–all drivers who have been checkered flag holders in races before at Macon.

Aarik Andruskevitch raced his way to the checkered flag by running the top side in a caution-less Micro Sprint feature race presented by Bailey Chassis. John Barnard led the first 18 laps and on lap 19, Andruskevitch pulled around Barnard and went to the victory.

The night concluded with Jimmy Dutflinger from Peoria taking the top spot in the Hornets feature. Dutflinger pulled ahead of David Lauritson and Tristan Quinlan to take control of the race and then fend off Jeremy Reed and others.

Macon Speedway comes to life again shortly. This Saturday night will be back in action with the Ed Cain Trucking Hornet Challenge and a 6-division night of racing. Lincoln Speedway will also feature the Ed Cain Trucking Hornet Challenge on Friday with a full racing program.

21 entries DECATUR BUILDING TRADES PRO LATE MODELS A Feature 1 (50 Laps): 1. 25-Dakota Ewing[2]; 2. 122-Timmy Dick[6]; 3. 22D-Chris Dick[8]; 4. 130-Chase Osterhoff[1]; 5. 10-Blake Damery[12]; 6. 55-Rockett Bennett[11]; 7. 77-Blaise Baker[7]; 8. 22-Brad Eitniear[9]; 9. 27E-Dalton Ewing[10]; 10. 5B-Brandon Sweitzer[15]; 11. 6P-Jose Parga[3]; 12. 14-Derek Smith[14]; 13. 10C-Colby Eller[16]; 14. 34-Eric Doran[13]; 15. 33H-Roben Huffman[18]; 16. 7Z-Michael Maestas[19]; 17. 11-Ryan Miller[21]; 18. 9B-Brandon Miller[17]; 19. (DNF) 14J-Braden Johnson[5]; 20. (DNF) 27-Colby Sheppard[4]; 21. (DNS) 16C-Tristan Coleman Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 130-Chase Osterhoff[1]; 2. 27-Colby Sheppard[5]; 3. 77-Blaise Baker[6]; 4. 27E-Dalton Ewing[2]; 5. 34-Eric Doran[3]; 6. 10C-Colby Eller[4]; 7. 7Z-Michael Maestas[7] Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 25-Dakota Ewing[2]; 2. 14J-Braden Johnson[1]; 3. 22D-Chris Dick[4]; 4. 55-Rockett Bennett[3]; 5. 14-Derek Smith[7]; 6. 9B-Brandon Miller[5]; 7. (DNS) 16C-Tristan Coleman Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 6P-Jose Parga[2]; 2. 122-Timmy Dick[3]; 3. 22-Brad Eitniear[4]; 4. 10-Blake Damery[6]; 5. 5B-Brandon Sweitzer[7]; 6. 33H-Roben Huffman[1]; 7. (DNF) 11-Ryan Miller[5] Qualifying 1: 1. 130-Chase Osterhoff, 00:11.579[3]; 2. 27E-Dalton Ewing, 00:11.744[7]; 3. 34-Eric Doran, 00:11.823[4]; 4. 10C-Colby Eller, 00:11.839[5]; 5. 27-Colby Sheppard, 00:11.872[2]; 6. 77-Blaise Baker, 00:12.156[6]; 7. (DNS) 7Z-Michael Maestas, 00:12.156 Qualifying 2: 1. 14J-Braden Johnson, 00:11.708[6]; 2. 25-Dakota Ewing, 00:11.786[7]; 3. 55-Rockett Bennett, 00:12.144[1]; 4. 22D-Chris Dick, 00:12.158[2]; 5. 9B-Brandon Miller, 00:12.617[5]; 6. 16C-Tristan Coleman, 00:14.818[4]; 7. (DNS) 14-Derek Smith Qualifying 3: 1. 33H-Roben Huffman, 00:11.581[3]; 2. 6P-Jose Parga, 00:11.631[5]; 3. 122-Timmy Dick, 00:11.640[1]; 4. 22-Brad Eitniear, 00:11.830[6]; 5. 11-Ryan Miller, 00:11.897[4]; 6. 10-Blake Damery, 00:12.266[7]; 7. 5B-Brandon Sweitzer, 00:13.020[2]

27 entries BILLINGSLEYREWARDS.COM MODIFIEDS A Feature 1 (50 Laps): 1. 87C-Alan Crowder[4]; 2. 72A-Austin Lynn[1]; 3. 52-Billy Knebel[6]; 4. 28-Rodney Standerfer[18]; 5. 121-Deece Schwartz[14]; 6. 98-Danny Smith[9]; 7. 19C-Carter Sinkhorn[17]; 8. 19-Jimmy Cummins[15]; 9. 71-Jeff Graham[13]; 10. 24M-Matt Milner[19]; 11. 88S-Alan Stipp[16]; 12. 5K-Kirby McCormick[20]; 13. (DNF) 3L-Jeremy Nichols[5]; 14. (DNF) 10R-Zach Rhodes[8]; 15. (DNF) 24Z-Zach Taylor[12]; 16. (DNF) 24S-Jacob Steinkoenig[2]; 17. (DNF) 4T-Guy Taylor[3]; 18. (DNF) 99-Tim Luttrell[11]; 19. (DNF) 36-Nick Justice[7]; 20. (DNF) 18-Jarrett Stryker[10] B Feature 1 (8 Laps): 1. 88S-Alan Stipp[2]; 2. 19C-Carter Sinkhorn[1]; 3. 28-Rodney Standerfer[8]; 4. 24M-Matt Milner[5]; 5. 5K-Kirby McCormick[3]; 6. 10-Adam Rhoades[9]; 7. 28S-Joe Strawkas[4]; 8. 4M-Clint Martin[11]; 9. 12-Dean Holt[12]; 10. (DNF) 8R-Bryce Rives[10]; 11. (DNF) 4G-John Goveia[7]; 12. (DNF) 78-Maxx Emerson[6] Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 72A-Austin Lynn[3]; 2. 87C-Alan Crowder[4]; 3. 36-Nick Justice[5]; 4. 18-Jarrett Stryker[6]; 5. 71-Jeff Graham[2]; 6. 19C-Carter Sinkhorn[1]; 7. 28S-Joe Strawkas[7]; 8. 4G-John Goveia[8]; 9. 8R-Bryce Rives[9] Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 24S-Jacob Steinkoenig[2]; 2. 3L-Jeremy Nichols[1]; 3. 10R-Zach Rhodes[4]; 4. 99-Tim Luttrell[5]; 5. 121-Deece Schwartz[6]; 6. 88S-Alan Stipp[3]; 7. 24M-Matt Milner[8]; 8. 28-Rodney Standerfer[9]; 9. 4M-Clint Martin[7] Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 4T-Guy Taylor[2]; 2. 52-Billy Knebel[1]; 3. 98-Danny Smith[3]; 4. 24Z-Zach Taylor[5]; 5. 19-Jimmy Cummins[9]; 6. 5K-Kirby McCormick[8]; 7. 78-Maxx Emerson[6]; 8. 10-Adam Rhoades[4]; 9. 12-Dean Holt[7] Qualifying 1: 1. 19C-Carter Sinkhorn, 00:11.839[1]; 2. 71-Jeff Graham, 00:11.969[3]; 3. 72A-Austin Lynn, 00:12.181[4]; 4. 87C-Alan Crowder, 00:12.239[8]; 5. 36-Nick Justice, 00:12.364[9]; 6. 18-Jarrett Stryker, 00:12.429[7]; 7. 28S-Joe Strawkas, 00:12.448[5]; 8. 4G-John Goveia, 00:12.774[6]; 9. 8R-Bryce Rives, 00:13.530[2] Qualifying 2: 1. 3L-Jeremy Nichols, 00:11.816[8]; 2. 24S-Jacob Steinkoenig, 00:11.899[6]; 3. 88S-Alan Stipp, 00:11.921[3]; 4. 10R-Zach Rhodes, 00:11.994[7]; 5. 99-Tim Luttrell, 00:12.260[1]; 6. 121-Deece Schwartz, 00:12.496[9]; 7. 4M-Clint Martin, 00:12.593[5]; 8. 24M-Matt Milner, 00:12.721[4]; 9. (DNS) 28-Rodney Standerfer, 00:12.721 Qualifying 3: 1. 52-Billy Knebel, 00:12.212[6]; 2. 4T-Guy Taylor, 00:12.250[7]; 3. 98-Danny Smith, 00:12.423[1]; 4. 10-Adam Rhoades, 00:12.443[2]; 5. 24Z-Zach Taylor, 00:12.601[8]; 6. 78-Maxx Emerson, 00:12.669[4]; 7. 12-Dean Holt, 00:12.729[9]; 8. 5K-Kirby McCormick, 00:12.959[3]; 9. 19-Jimmy Cummins, 00:13.110[5]

18 entries DIRTCAR PRO-MODS A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 4T-Guy Taylor[4]; 2. 24M-Matt Milner[6]; 3. 121-Deece Schwartz[8]; 4. 24Z-Zach Taylor[3]; 5. 78-Maxx Emerson[1]; 6. 15C-Kevin Crowder[10]; 7. 52JR-Cole Knebel[12]; 8. 7B-Brian Burns[5]; 9. 27X-Joel Irvin[9]; 10. 10-Adam Rhoades[13]; 11. 33-Josh Robb[11]; 12. 6-Billy Adams[16]; 13. 12-Dean Holt[15]; 14. J13-Justin Coffey[14]; 15. (DNF) 4-James Burgess[18]; 16. (DNF) 7S-Jeremy Sebens[7]; 17. (DNF) 01-Chris Erwin[17]; 18. (DNF) 67-Austin Seets[2] Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 67-Austin Seets[2]; 2. 4T-Guy Taylor[5]; 3. 7S-Jeremy Sebens[6]; 4. 52JR-Cole Knebel[4]; 5. J13-Justin Coffey[1]; 6. (DNF) 01-Chris Erwin[3] Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 78-Maxx Emerson[3]; 2. 24M-Matt Milner[4]; 3. 121-Deece Schwartz[1]; 4. 33-Josh Robb[2]; 5. 10-Adam Rhoades[6]; 6. 6-Billy Adams[5] Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 24Z-Zach Taylor[2]; 2. 7B-Brian Burns[5]; 3. 27X-Joel Irvin[1]; 4. 15C-Kevin Crowder[6]; 5. 12-Dean Holt[3]; 6. (DNF) 4-James Burgess[4]

23 entries 51 BISTRO STREET STOCKS A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 55-Zane Reitz[2]; 2. 17-Bobby Beiler[1]; 3. 20-Tanner Sullivan[3]; 4. 16-Nick Macklin[7]; 5. 22-Darrell Dick[5]; 6. 38S-Dave Crawley Jr[9]; 7. 11-Terry Reed[8]; 8. 21-Jaret Duff[11]; 9. 42-Jesse Simmons[6]; 10. 67-Rudy Zaragoza[10]; 11. 4-Zach Clark[13]; 12. J98-Jordan Smith[15]; 13. 80-Brian J Dasenbrock[17]; 14. 21R-Dustin Reed[18]; 15. 08-Brian R Dasenbrock[16]; 16. 21E-Eric Boomer[20]; 17. (DNF) 14-Megan Erwin[4]; 18. (DNF) 3J-Jonathon Hall[12]; 19. (DNF) 19-Brandon Yaden[14]; 20. (DNF) 57-Kyle Suddarth[22]; 21. (DNF) 39-Kade Ballinger[21]; 22. (DNS) 13D-Bailey Downey; 23. (DNS) 78B-Brad Peters Heat 1: 1. 17-Bobby Beiler[2]; 2. 16-Nick Macklin[1]; 3. 67-Rudy Zaragoza[3]; 4. 4-Zach Clark[4]; 5. 21-Jaret Duff[8]; 6. 80-Brian J Dasenbrock[6]; 7. (DNF) 39-Kade Ballinger[7]; 8. (DNF) 57-Kyle Suddarth[5] Heat 2: 1. 20-Tanner Sullivan[1]; 2. 14-Megan Erwin[4]; 3. 22-Darrell Dick[7]; 4. 3J-Jonathon Hall[3]; 5. 19-Brandon Yaden[6]; 6. (DNF) 21E-Eric Boomer[2]; 7. (DNF) 21R-Dustin Reed[8]; 8. (DNF) 13D-Bailey Downey[5] Heat 3: 1. 55-Zane Reitz[2]; 2. 11-Terry Reed[1]; 3. 38S-Dave Crawley Jr[4]; 4. 42-Jesse Simmons[7]; 5. J98-Jordan Smith[6]; 6. 08-Brian R Dasenbrock[5]; 7. 78B-Brad Peters[3]

16 entries HORNETS A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. DA28-Jimmy Dutlinger[9]; 2. 28J-Jeremy Hancock[6]; 3. 34-Jeremy Reed[4]; 4. 30J-Nick Johnson[5]; 5. 27-Austin Harris[11]; 6. 15-David Lauritson[2]; 7. 357-Billy Mason[3]; 8. 44E-Eric Eckhoff[10]; 9. 04-Steve Stine[8]; 10. 15T-Taryn Page[13]; 11. 44DD-Airn McRill[12]; 12. 50-Troy Harris[14]; 13. 24M-Austin Adams[15]; 14. (DNF) 95Q-Tristin Quinlan[1]; 15. (DNF) 01-Matt Mackey[7]; 16. (DNS) MJ3-Mark Burgess Jr Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 34-Jeremy Reed[3]; 2. 357-Billy Mason[4]; 3. 95Q-Tristin Quinlan[5]; 4. 01-Matt Mackey[1]; 5. DA28-Jimmy Dutlinger[6]; 6. 27-Austin Harris[7]; 7. 15T-Taryn Page[2]; 8. (DNF) 24M-Austin Adams[8] Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 30J-Nick Johnson[8]; 2. 15-David Lauritson[2]; 3. 28J-Jeremy Hancock[3]; 4. 04-Steve Stine[4]; 5. 44E-Eric Eckhoff[5]; 6. 44DD-Airn McRill[1]; 7. 50-Troy Harris[7]; 8. (DNS) MJ3-Mark Burgess Jr