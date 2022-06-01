Castrol FloRacing Night in America Postponed at Tri-City



Miniseries Action Resumes on August 2 at 34 Raceway

PONTOON BEACH, Ill. (June 1, 2022) — Overnight and morning rain, accompanied by more rain in the forecast for this evening have forced officials with Tri-City Speedway and Castrol® FloRacing Night in America to postpone the event scheduled for tonight, Wednesday, June 1.

Track and series officials are currently evaluating possible reschedule dates.

Fans and racers, please note that the remainder of the weekend’s schedule at Tri-City Speedway is still 100% on go as scheduled for Thursday and Friday.

For more information on the events, please visit www.TriCitySpeedway.net .

The miniseries will now take a two-month break before returning to action on Tuesday, August 2 at 34 Raceway (Burlington, Iowa) with a $22,022-to-win / $1,000-to-start event.

Brandon Sheppard sits atop the latest series standings with Hudson O’Neal, Mike Marlar, Tyler Erb, Ricky Thornton Jr., Bobby Pierce, Stormy Scott, Ryan Gustin, Garrett Alberson, and Ashton Winger rounding out the current Top 10 in the series standings.

Through the first five events there have been five different winners with Jonathan Davenport, Kyle Larson, Brandon Sheppard, Dennis Erb Jr., and Bobby Pierce visiting Victory Lane.

For more information on Castrol® FloRacing Night in America sponsors, visit the company websites at www.castrol.com; www.renegaderacefuel.com; www.integrashocksandsprings.com; www.pitstopusa.com; www.k1racegear.com; www.buzzeracing.com; www.hokertrucking.com; www.rocketchassis.com; www.dirtdraft.com; www.hoosiertire.com; and www.fkrodends.com.

For complete Castrol® FloRacing Night in America details, visit the brand-new series website at www.FloSeries.com. For other questions, contact general manager Ben Shelton at msrmafia@gmail.com or 901-335-3037.

Castrol FloRacing Night in America Points (After 05/18/22)

1)Brandon Sheppard – 390 points

2)Hudson O’Neal – 312 points

3)Mike Marlar – 312 points

4)Tyler Erb – 261 points

5)Ricky Thornton Jr. – 249 points

6)Bobby Pierce – 242 points

7)Stormy Scott – 237 points

8)Ryan Gustin – 217 points

9)Garrett Alberson – 202 points

10)Ashton Winger – 177 points

11)Jonathan Davenport – 168 points

12)Spencer Hughes – 167 points

13)Kyle Larson – 159 points

14)Devin Moran – 159 points

15)Dennis Erb Jr. – 156 points

