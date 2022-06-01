Tri-City Speedway adds DIRTcar Late Models to Thursday’s action!

Granite City, IL (June 1, 2022) With Wednesday’s FloRacing Night in America Late Model event postponed due to weather, Tri-City Speedway has added the DIRTcar UMP Late Models to the program for Thursday night’s scheduled show. The DIRTcar UMP Late Models will be racing for $5,000 to win and $500 to start with no entry fee. With many drivers already in the pit area for Wednesday’s show, the track has decided to add them into Thursday’s program. The tire rule will be the same it was for the Wednesday show with Hoosier LM20 on the LF, RF and LR. The Hoosier LM40 will be used on the RR.

The DIRTcar Late Models will group qualify and their feature event will be ran first on Thursday. All of the other classes that were previously scheduled for Thursday will still be in action including the USAC National Midgets for $5,000 to win, the HART Non-Wing Micros, LO206 Wing Karts and Junior Sprints.

Pit gates open at noon on Thursday with the grandstands opening at 4pm. Grandstand admission is $30 with kids 12 years old and younger free in the grandstands. Pit admission will be $40 with kids age 6-12 pit passes for $15. Kids 5 and under are free in the pit area.

For more information, visit www.tricityspeedway.net or Tri-City Speedway’s page on Facebook.