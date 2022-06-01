Where it All Started: USAC Indiana Midget Week Comes Home to the Burg Saturday

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media

Lawrenceburg, Indiana (June 1, 2022)………As a USAC Indiana Midget Week championship representative in last year’s starting lineup at Lawrenceburg (Ind.) Speedway, Logan Seavey knew full well what it took to compete and win during the most intense and busy week(s) of the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship season.

The 2019 IMW titlist from Sutter, Calif. showed the way at the 3/8-mile oval to survive and withstand a late-race cascade of cautions and challenges levied by eventual 2021 IMW champ Buddy Kofoid.

This Saturday night, June 4, Seavey, Kofoid and a whole bunch more take the show to the high-banked dirt track for the first time since that point, for round two of the mini-series at Lawrenceburg, the track in which the first ever Indiana Midget Week race was held back in 2005.

In addition to Seavey’s 2021 victory, he roared to victory during Indiana Sprint Week at Lawrenceburg a little less than two months later. In Indiana Midget Week competition at the Burg, Seavey has also taken 3rd in 2019 and 9th in 2018.

Buddy Kofoid shares the same team and car number (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports No. 67) as Lawrenceburg’s first Indiana Midget Week winner, Jay Drake, in 2005, who currently serves with the team as its manager and driver coach. Penngrove, California’s Kofoid, the reigning USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget and Indiana Midget Week titlist, led the first five laps of the 2020 IMW appearance at Lawrenceburg en route to a 2nd place finish, then finished 2nd once more in 2021.

Zach Daum (Pocahontas, Ill.) has been a consistent frontrunner during IMW at Lawrenceburg and scored a victory in the event during the 2013 season. He’s also finished 6th in 2019 as well as 7th in 2010, 9th in 2011 and 2014, and 10th in 2012.

Thomas Meseraull (San Jose, Calif.) nearly scored a victory in the 2020 IMW round at Lawrenceburg, finishing 3rd after leading a race-high 21 laps. Meseraull was also the fastest qualifier in 2020 and also earned a USAC National Sprint Car win at the track in 2015.

Steve Buckwalter (Royersford, Pa.) notched a 3rd in 2009 at Lawrenceburg for his best IMW result at the track and also finished 9th in 2010. His 12-lap track record from 2009 has also stood the test of time, clocking in at 2:59.60.

Justin Grant (Ione, California) possesses a record of four USAC National Sprint Car victories at Lawrenceburg in his career. A 4th place finish during IMW in 2021 at Lawrenceburg has been the best thus far along with a 7th in 2017, although, he does own a fast qualifying time there during IMW in 2019.

Cannon McIntosh (Bixby, Okla.) has made a trio of successful Lawrenceburg IMW appearances, finishing inside the top-ten in each instance, earning 5th in 2019 followed by a hard-charging 22nd to 6th run in 2020 and a 9th in 2021.

Brenham Crouch’s debut on the Lawrenceburg high banks brought him his best career USAC National Midget finish when the Lubbock, Texas driver garnered a 5th place result during Indiana Midget Week in 2021 after starting back in the 13th position.

Muskogee, Oklahoma’s Kaylee Bryson burst onto the scene with a sterling 7th place performance during Lawrenceburg’s IMW feature in 2020. She followed it up with an 8th place finish in 2021 after starting 19th.

Jason McDougal (Broken Arrow, Okla.), recently tabbed to take over as the pilot of the Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports No. 19, finished 9th at Lawrenceburg’s IMW round in 2020. His teammate, Hayden Reinbold (Gilbert, Ariz.) qualified an impressive 6th at the event in 2021 but endured a flip during the heat race which prevented him from participating in the feature.

Back in the Burg lineup are Mooresville, North Carolina’s Ethan Mitchell (15th in 2021), St. Peters, Missouri’s Sam Johnson (17th in 2018), Snohomish, Washington’s Chance Crum (18th in 2021), Macdoel, California’s Maria Cofer (18th in 2020), Princeton, Indiana’s Kyle Cummins (20th in 2021) and Colby, Kansas’ Bryant Wiedeman (12th in 2021) while Blake Brannon will be looking to qualify for his first Burg feature after falling shy of the last transfer spot by two positions in the 2021 meet.

Seeking their first Lawrenceburg on-track experiences on Saturday night are third-place points driver Mitchel Moles (Raisin City, Calif.), plus multi-time series fast qualifier Taylor Reimer (Bixby, Okla.), third-place Ocala finisher Jade Avedisian (Clovis, Calif.), Badger Midget champion Chase McDermand (Springfield, Ill.) and two-time USAC Midwest Thunder SpeeD2 Midget titlist Jacob Denney (Galloway, Ohio), plus Kiwi Travis Buckley (Auckland, N.Z.), CB Industries Rookies Dominic Gorden (Clovis, Calif.) and Jace Park (Overland Park, Kan.) as well as Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports newcomers Mariah Ede (Fresno, Calif.) and Cade Lewis (Bakersfield, Calif.)

This Saturday night, June 4, it’s USAC Indiana Midget Week featuring the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship, the Kelsey Chevrolet Sprint Cars and the KOI Auto Parts Modifieds.

Pits open at 3pm Eastern with grandstands opening at 5pm, drivers meeting at 5:15pm and hot laps at 6pm.

Tickets and pit passes will be sold at the gate.

Every Indiana Midget Week event will be streamed LIVE on FloRacing at https://bit.ly/3u7ID2N.

2022 INDIANA MIDGET WEEK SCHEDULE:

Friday, June 3: Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, Ind.

Saturday, June 4: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, Ind.

Sunday, June 5: Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, Ind.

Wednesday, June 8: Circle City Raceway – Indianapolis, Ind.

Thursday, June 9: Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, Ind.

Friday, June 10: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Gas City, Ind.

Saturday, June 11: Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, Ind.

INDIANA MIDGET WEEK WINS AT LAWRENCEBURG SPEEDWAY:

3-Rico Abreu

2-Bryan Clauson

1-Spencer Bayston, Zach Daum, Jay Drake, Darren Hagen, Tracy Hines, Kyle Larson, Logan Seavey, Brad Sweet, Kevin Swindell & Chris Windom

INDIANA MIDGET WEEK WINNERS AT LAWRENCEBURG SPEEDWAY:

2005: Jay Drake (8/18)

2007: Kevin Swindell (8/11)

2008: Brad Sweet (8/9)

2009: Bryan Clauson (6/13)

2010: Tracy Hines (6/19)

2011: Bryan Clauson (6/11)

2012: Darren Hagen (6/16)

2013: Zach Daum (6/15)

2014: Rico Abreu (6/14)

2015: Rico Abreu (6/13)

2017: Rico Abreu (6/10)

2018: Spencer Bayston (6/2)

2019: Chris Windom (6/8)

2020: Kyle Larson (6/20)

2021: Logan Seavey (6/5)

USAC NATIONAL MIDGET WINS AT LAWRENCEBURG SPEEDWAY:

3-Rico Abreu, Jimmy Davies & Rich Vogler

2-Bryan Clauson & Stevie Reeves

1-Spencer Bayston, Tom Bigelow, Zach Daum, Jay Drake, A.J. Foyt, Darren Hagen, Tracy Hines, Steve Knepper, Kyle Larson, Kevin Olson, Logan Seavey, Mike Streicher, Brad Sweet, Kevin Swindell, Chris Windom & J.J. Yeley

USAC NATIONAL MIDGET WINNERS AT LAWRENCEBURG SPEEDWAY:

1961: A.J. Foyt (8/4) & Jimmy Davies (9/10)

1964: Jimmy Davies (6/10)

1965: Jimmy Davies (5/9)

1986: Tom Bigelow (7/19)

1987: Stevie Reeves (6/6)

1988: Rich Vogler (5/21) & Rich Vogler (8/13)

1989: Kevin Olson (6/24) & Rich Vogler (10/8)

1990: Mike Streicher (7/7)

1991: Steve Knepper (5/11)

1993: Stevie Reeves (6/5)

2003: J.J. Yeley (6/1)

2005: Jay Drake (8/18)

2007: Kevin Swindell (8/11)

2008: Brad Sweet (8/9)

2009: Bryan Clauson (6/13)

2010: Tracy Hines (6/19)

2011: Bryan Clauson (6/11)

2012: Darren Hagen (6/16)

2013: Zach Daum (6/15)

2014: Rico Abreu (6/14)

2015: Rico Abreu (6/13)

2017: Rico Abreu (6/10)

2018: Spencer Bayston (6/2)

2019: Chris Windom (6/8)

2020: Kyle Larson (6/20)

2021: Logan Seavey (6/5)

TRACK RECORDS FOR USAC NATIONAL MIDGETS AT LAWRENCEBURG SPEEDWAY:

1 Lap – 8/9/2008 – Bobby East – 13.660 – 98.829 mph

8 Laps – 8/9/2008 – Danny Stratton – 1:53.03 – 95.550 mph

12 Laps – 6/13/2009 – Steve Buckwalter – 2:59.60 – 90.200 mph

PAST INDIANA MIDGET WEEK FEATURE RESULTS AT LAWRENCEBURG SPEEDWAY:

2005 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Jay Drake, 2. Josh Wise, 3. Brad Kuhn, 4. Brian Gerster, 5. Jeremy Warren, 6. Teddy Beach, 7. Jerry Coons, Jr., 8. Shane Cottle, 9. Mat Neely, 10. A.J. Fike, 11. Mike Hess, 12. Darren Hagen, 13. Bryce Townsend, 14. Danny Stratton, 15. Cole Carter, 16. Bryan Clauson, 17. Darren Jenkins, 18. Matt Westfall, 19. Bobby Grewohl, 20. Tom Hessert III, 21. Johnny Rodriguez, 22. Greg Lueckert, 23. Jimi Quin. NT

2007 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Kevin Swindell, 2. Darren Hagen, 3. Jerry Coons Jr., 4. Brent Beauchamp, 5. Brad Sweet, 6. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 7. Bobby East, 8. Dakoda Armstrong, 9. Dave Darland, 10. Jonathan Hendrick, 11. Brady Bacon, 12. Brad Mosen, 13. Gary Taylor, 14. Davey Ray, 15. Shane Hollingsworth, 16. Chuck Gurney Jr., 17. Zach Daum, 18. Tom Hessert III, 19. Brad Kuhn, 20. Brad Loyet, 21. Chris Windom, 22. Cory Kruseman, 23. Jon Stanbrough, 24. Bryce Townsend. NT

2008 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Brad Sweet, 2. Darren Hagen, 3. Tracy Hines, 4. Brad Kuhn, 5. Levi Jones, 6. Brady Bacon, 7. Brad Loyet, 8. Kody Swanson, 9. Gary Altig, 10. Alfred Galedrige, 11. Bobby East, 12. Danny Stratton, 13. Davey Ray, 14. Cole Whitt, 15. Dave Darland, 16. Steve Buckwalter, 17. Garrett Hansen, 18. Adam Clarke, 19. Thomas Meseraull, 20. Chris Windom, 21. Jerry Coons Jr., 22. Chad Boat. NT

2009 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Bryan Clauson, 2. Brad Sweet, 3. Steve Buckwalter, 4. Darren Hagen, 5. Tracy Hines, 6. Chad Boat, 7. Brad Kuhn, 8. Jerry Coons Jr., 9. Dave Darland, 10. Kody Swanson, 11. Bobby East, 12. Henry Clarke, 13. Caleb Armstrong, 14. Ricky Ehrgott, 15. Levi Jones, 16. Chase Barber, 17. Ryan Kaplan, 18. Dakoda Armstrong, 19. Dene McAllan, 20. Cole Whitt, 21. Kevin Swindell, 22. Mark Brown, 23. Josh Wise, 24. Zach Daum. NT

2010 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Tracy Hines, 2. Bryan Clauson, 3. Jerry Coons Jr., 4. Brad Loyet, 5. Dave Darland, 6. Brad Kuhn, 7. Zach Daum, 8. Chase Barber, 9. Steve Buckwalter, 10. Caleb Armstrong, 11. Mario Clouser, 12. Shane Hmiel, 13. Henry Clarke, 14. Levi Roberts, 15. Brian Postle, 16. Murray Erickson, 17. Kent Schmidt, 18. Bobby East, 19. Darren Hagen, 20. Chad Boat, 21. Kellen Conover, 22. Brad Sweet. NT

2011 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Bryan Clauson, 2. Michael Pickens, 3. Kyle Larson, 4. Tracy Hines, 5. Darren Hagen, 6. Matt Smith, 7. Danny Stratton, 8. Bobby East, 9. Zach Daum, 10. Chase Barber, 11. Dalton Armstrong, 12. Brad Kuhn, 13. Levi Roberts, 14. Chris Windom, 15. Mario Clouser, 16. Billy Pauch Jr., 17. Steve Buckwalter, 18. Tanner Swanson, 19. Caleb Armstrong, 20. Jerry Coons Jr., 21. Trevor Kobylarz. NT

2012 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Darren Hagen, 2. Alex Bright, 3. Chris Windom, 4. Tracy Hines, 5. Kyle Larson, 6. Caleb Armstrong, 7. Jerry Coons, Jr., 8. Brad Kuhn, 9. Michael Pickens, 10. Zach Daum, 11. Mario Clouser, 12. Davey Ray, 13. Scott Hatton, 14. Rico Abreu, 15. Levi Jones, 16. Bryan Clauson, 17. Steve Buckwalter, 18. Dalton Armstrong, 19. Nathan Smee, 20. Ryan Criswell, 21. Trevor Kobylarz, 22. Jimmy Simpson, 23. Christopher Bell. NT

2013 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Zach Daum, 2. Brady Bacon, 3. Bryan Clauson, 4. Bobby East, 5. Darren Hagen, 6. Jerry Coons Jr., 7. Caleb Armstrong, 8. Andrew Felker, 9. Alex Bright, 10. Tracy Hines, 11. Steve Buckwalter, 12. Brad Kuhn, 13. Levi Jones, 14. Tanner Thorson, 15. Dave Darland, 16. Christopher Bell, 17. Austin Brown, 18. Dillon Welch, 19. Tyler Thomas, 20. Rico Abreu, 21. Brad Mosen, 22. Michael Pickens, 23. Dalton Armstrong, 24. Brenden Bright. NT

2014 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Rico Abreu, 2. Tracy Hines, 3. Christopher Bell, 4. Bryan Clauson, 5. Brady Bacon, 6. Dave Darland, 7. Chris Windom, 8. Shane Cottle, 9. Zach Daum, 10. Brock Maskovich, 11. Kevin Thomas, Jr., 12. Andrew Felker, 13. Ronnie Gardner, 14. Brenden Bright, 15. Alex Bright, 16. Jaimie McKinlay, 17. Domain Ramsay, 18. Trey Marcham, 19. Alex Schutte, 20. Tyler Thomas, 21. Michael Pickens, 22. Tanner Thorson. NT

2015 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Rico Abreu, 2. Tyler Thomas, 3. Bryan Clauson, 4. Kevin Thomas Jr., 5. Chase Stockon, 6. Andrew Felker, 7. Hayden Williams, 8. Brad Mosen, 9. Darren Hagen, 10. Shane Cottle, 11. Jerry Coons Jr., 12. Ronnie Gardner, 13. Chett Gehrke, 14. Brenden Bright, 15. Tyler Courtney, 16. Isaac Chapple, 17. Nick Rowe, 18. David Budres, 19. Ryan Bernal, 20. Alex Bright, 21. Spencer Bayston, 22. Tracy Hines, 23. Ted Hines. NT

2017 FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Rico Abreu, 2. Tanner Thorson, 3. Holly Shelton, 4. Shane Golobic, 5. Tyler Courtney, 6. Ryan Robinson, 7. Justin Grant, 8. Spencer Bayston, 9. Ronnie Gardner, 10. Chad Boat, 11. Tanner Carrick, 12. Tyler Thomas, 13. Ryan Greth, 14. Trey Marcham, 15. Dave Darland, 16. Brady Bacon, 17. Steve Buckwalter, 18. Brayton Lynch, 19. Michael Pickens, 20. Jerry Coons Jr., 21. Alex Bright, 22. Adam Pierson. NT

2018 FEATURE: (30 laps – starting position in parentheses) 1. Spencer Bayston (6), 2. Tanner Thorson (7), 3. Chad Boat (5), 4. Tyler Courtney (1), 5. Tanner Carrick (3), 6. Brady Bacon (9), 7. Rico Abreu (16), 8. Tyler Thomas (13), 9. Logan Seavey (2), 10. Kevin Thomas Jr. (8), 11. Zeb Wise (10), 12. Jason McDougal (11), 13. Ryan Robinson (14), 14. Tucker Klaasmeyer (15), 15. Andrew Layser (21), 16. Ethan Mitchell (23), 17. Sam Johnson (22), 18. Matt Moore (18), 19. Zane Hendricks (12),20. Justin Grant (4), 21. Alex Bright (19), 22. Brayton Lynch (20), 23. Jerry Coons Jr. (17), 24. Holly Shelton (24). NT

2019 FEATURE: (30 laps, starting position in parentheses) 1. Chris Windom (5), 2. Chad Boat (15), 3. Logan Seavey (12), 4. Tanner Thorson (17), 5. Cannon McIntosh (8), 6. Zach Daum (13), 7. Shane Golobic (1), 8. Brady Bacon (9), 9. Kevin Thomas, Jr. (3), 10. Jerry Coons, Jr. (2), 11. Zeb Wise (22), 12. Tucker Klaasmeyer (11), 13. Jesse Colwell (21), 14. Andrew Layser (7), 15. Tyler Courtney (4), 16. Tanner Carrick (19), 17. Holley Hollan (20), 18. Cole Bodine (24), 19. Karsyn Elledge (16), 20. Michael Pickens (10), 21. Thomas Meseraull (14), 22. Jason McDougal (23), 23. Justin Grant (6), 24. Dave Darland (18). NT

2020 FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kyle Larson (3), 2. Buddy Kofoid (2), 3. Thomas Meseraull (6), 4. Chris Windom (12), 5. Tyler Courtney (1), 6. Cannon McIntosh (22), 7. Kaylee Bryson (5), 8. Cole Bodine (15), 9. Jason McDougal (8), 10. Tanner Carrick (16), 11. Jake Neuman (18), 12. Noah Gass (19), 13. Zach Daum (23), 14. Clinton Boyles (9), 15. Daison Pursley (20), 16. Ronnie Gardner (13), 17. Brady Bacon (10), 18. Maria Cofer (4), 19. Justin Grant (11), 20. Brody Roa (21), 21. Landon Simon (17), 22. Shane Golobic (14), 23. Andrew Layser (7). NT

2021 FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Logan Seavey (3), 2. Buddy Kofoid (4), 3. Chris Windom (2), 4. Justin Grant (5), 5. Brenham Crouch (13), 6. Corey Day (6), 7. Daison Pursley (8), 8. Kaylee Bryson (19), 9. Cannon McIntosh (16), 10. Brian Carber (22), 11. Ethan Mitchell (15), 12. Emerson Axsom (7), 13. Tanner Thorson (14), 14. Chance Crum (18), 15. Hayden Williams (21), 16. Kyle Cummins (20), 17. Chase Randall (10), 18. Trey Gropp (11), 19. Kevin Thomas Jr. (9), 20. Bryant Wiedeman (12), 21. Cole Bodine (17), 22. Thomas Meseraull (1). NT

INDIANA MIDGET WEEK CHAMPIONS: (2005-2021)

2005: Shane Cottle

2006: Shane Cottle

2007: Jerry Coons Jr.

2008: Tracy Hines

2009: Bryan Clauson

2010: Tracy Hines & Brad Kuhn

2011: Bryan Clauson

2012: Darren Hagen

2013: Christopher Bell

2014: Rico Abreu

2015: Rico Abreu

2016: Bryan Clauson

2017: Shane Golobic

2018: Spencer Bayston

2019: Logan Seavey

2020: Kyle Larson

2021: Buddy Kofoid

ALL-TIME INDIANA MIDGET WEEK WINS: (2005-2021)

9-Bryan Clauson & Kyle Larson

5-Christopher Bell & Tanner Thorson

4-Rico Abreu

3-Spencer Bayston, Shane Cottle, Tyler Courtney, Darren Hagen, Brad Kuhn, Michael Pickens & Chris Windom

2-Jerry Coons Jr., Buddy Kofoid, Davey Ray, Logan Seavey, Brad Sweet

1-Brady Bacon, Chad Boat, Steve Buckwalter, Kyle Cummins, Dave Darland, Zach Daum, Corey Day, Jay Drake, Justin Grant, Tracy Hines, Levi Jones, Thomas Meseraull, Johnny Rodriguez, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kevin Swindell & Kevin Thomas Jr.